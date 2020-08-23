NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

NYZ033-232000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ052-232000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-232000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-232000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-232000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-232000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ032-232000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-232000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-232000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-232000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Numerous showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ084-232000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-232000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ039-232000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ040-232000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-232000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-232000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ049-232000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-232000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-232000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-232000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-232000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-232000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-232000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-232000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-232000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-232000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-232000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

