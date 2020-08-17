NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

424 FPUS51 KALY 170751

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170750

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with isolated showers

this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers

this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers

this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with isolated showers

this morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

350 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

