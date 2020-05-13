NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 12, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
NYZ033-132000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ052-132000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ058-132000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ065-132000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ041-132000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ038-132000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ032-132000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light
and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ042-132000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ083-132000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ043-132000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ084-132000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ082-132000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ039-132000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,
increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ040-132000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ047-132000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows around
30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy
frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ048-132000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ049-132000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ050-132000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows around 50. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ051-132000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ053-132000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ054-132000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ060-132000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ061-132000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ059-132000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ063-132000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs around 70. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ064-132000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ066-132000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
356 AM EDT Wed May 13 2020
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A chance of rain
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
