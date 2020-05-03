NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

NYZ033-032015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ052-032015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ058-032015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ065-032015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ041-032015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ038-032015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-032015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ042-032015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then sunny

this afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ083-032015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ043-032015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ084-032015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ082-032015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ039-032015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ040-032015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ047-032015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ048-032015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ049-032015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ050-032015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ051-032015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ053-032015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ054-032015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ060-032015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ061-032015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ059-032015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ063-032015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny

with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-032015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ066-032015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

423 AM EDT Sun May 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

