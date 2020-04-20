NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020

_____

031 FPUS51 KALY 200815

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200813

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

NYZ033-202000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-202000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ058-202000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-202000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ041-202000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ038-202000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ032-202000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s

in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ042-202000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ083-202000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ043-202000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ084-202000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ082-202000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ039-202000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ040-202000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Breezy, cooler with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ047-202000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Rain showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ048-202000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ049-202000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ050-202000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ051-202000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ053-202000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ054-202000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ060-202000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ061-202000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ059-202000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ063-202000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ064-202000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to

around 50 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ066-202000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

413 AM EDT Mon Apr 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather