NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

NYZ033-192000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ052-192000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ058-192000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ065-192000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-192000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ038-192000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ032-192000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ042-192000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ083-192000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-192000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-192000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-192000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation.

Blustery, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ039-192000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ040-192000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-192000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy with highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ048-192000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-192000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ050-192000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ051-192000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ053-192000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ054-192000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ060-192000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ061-192000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-192000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ063-192000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ064-192000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-192000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

433 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

