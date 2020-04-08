NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
NYZ033-082000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this
morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming
northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then
scattered snow showers after midnight. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ052-082000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ058-082000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ065-082000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in
the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
NYZ041-082000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ038-082000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after
midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no
snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or scattered snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ032-082000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely or a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then snow showers after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers, mainly in the evening. Additional
light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening,
then a chance of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
NYZ042-082000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or scattered
snow showers in the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ083-082000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ043-082000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers
likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ084-082000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ082-082000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ039-082000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ040-082000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely.
Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers or scattered
snow showers in the evening, then scattered snow showers after
midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ047-082000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers in the
evening, then scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ048-082000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid
30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ049-082000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ050-082000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ051-082000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow
showers. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Breezy, cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ053-082000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ054-082000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into
the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ060-082000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ061-082000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ059-082000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ063-082000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ064-082000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ066-082000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
337 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
