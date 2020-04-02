NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
_____
024 FPUS51 KALY 020730
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 020728
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
NYZ033-022000-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then
rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ052-022000-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ058-022000-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ065-022000-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ041-022000-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ038-022000-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ032-022000-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ042-022000-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around
50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ083-022000-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ043-022000-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance
of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around
50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ084-022000-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ082-022000-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ039-022000-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ040-022000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ047-022000-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ048-022000-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ049-022000-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ050-022000-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ051-022000-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ053-022000-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.
North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the
morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ054-022000-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no
snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ060-022000-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ061-022000-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ059-022000-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ063-022000-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ064-022000-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
around 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ066-022000-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
328 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
_____
