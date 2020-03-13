NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 20 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 5 above. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows around 30.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, colder with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 60.

South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, colder with lows around 30. West

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. West winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs around

40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

344 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

