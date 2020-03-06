NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or a slight chance of light

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 11. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow and light rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain or a slight chance of light snow this afternoon. Highs

around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.

Colder with lows around 11. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely or a chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the evening. Cold with

lows around 16. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a slight chance

of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Light snow likely or a chance of light rain in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

311 AM EST Fri Mar 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

light rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow or light rain in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

