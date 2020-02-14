NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 13, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 5 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 17 below. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 12. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain or sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

or rain after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 4 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 16. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 below. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 14. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Much

colder with highs around 11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low as

11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 9 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 4 above.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 14. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Colder. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature

falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with

lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 11. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 14 below. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 11. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 12 below.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising

to around 15 after midnight. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

5 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 12. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 13 below.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow or sleet

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows zero to

5 above zero. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 15. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 8 below. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 15. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 7 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 11 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with

lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 11. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or sleet likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around 11.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 7 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 7 below. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 12 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 18. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature around 11.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 below. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 18. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 7 below in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 19. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 3 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as

cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 13. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 16. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

or rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much colder with

highs around 12. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 7 below.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 19. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and much colder. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow or rain or sleet likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 3 above. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

or snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

331 AM EST Fri Feb 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 3 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs around 30.

