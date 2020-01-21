NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

935 FPUS51 KALY 210812

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210811

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

NYZ033-212100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows

around 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-212100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-212100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-212100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 11. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ041-212100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or a chance of rain in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-212100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ032-212100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with

highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-212100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ083-212100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 9 above.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in

the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-212100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ084-212100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 10 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-212100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. West

winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ039-212100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ040-212100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-212100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-212100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-212100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-212100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-212100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-212100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-212100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Brisk, cold. Near steady

temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-212100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-212100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-212100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-212100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow or rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-212100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 12. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

NYZ066-212100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

311 AM EST Tue Jan 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather