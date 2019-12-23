NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

NYZ033-232100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ052-232100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ058-232100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ065-232100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ041-232100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ038-232100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ032-232100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow or rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ042-232100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ083-232100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ043-232100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ084-232100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ082-232100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and

sleet. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ039-232100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ040-232100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ047-232100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ048-232100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ049-232100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ050-232100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ051-232100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow or rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ053-232100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ054-232100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ060-232100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ061-232100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ059-232100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ063-232100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet and snow after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow or sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

NYZ064-232100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow and sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

NYZ066-232100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

248 AM EST Mon Dec 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

