NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
NYZ033-212100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around 30.
NYZ052-212100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ058-212100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold. Near
steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper
20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ065-212100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 19. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around
40. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ041-212100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ038-212100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ032-212100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below this
morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in
the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower
30s.
NYZ042-212100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 19. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows 16 to 21.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ083-212100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ043-212100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature
around 20. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ084-212100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ082-212100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.
West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
NYZ039-212100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature around 19. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ040-212100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature around 19. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ047-212100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s
after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ048-212100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ049-212100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ050-212100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. East
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 16. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
NYZ051-212100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ053-212100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ054-212100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
NYZ060-212100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 19. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ061-212100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold
with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ059-212100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.
Not as cold with lows around 18. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ063-212100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ064-212100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 19. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
NYZ066-212100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
323 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable
winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows around 18. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
