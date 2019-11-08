NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019
_____
903 FPUS51 KALY 080857
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 080856
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
NYZ033-082100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. South
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near
steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ052-082100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ058-082100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ065-082100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper
30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ041-082100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ038-082100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder
with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ032-082100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Temperature falling
into the mid 20s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as
5 below in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around
10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ042-082100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the
upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low
as zero.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ083-082100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with
highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ043-082100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs
around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold
with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 10 to 15.
$$
NYZ084-082100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ082-082100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near
steady temperature around 30. Temperature falling into the upper 20s
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder
with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low
as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ039-082100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold.
Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near
steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ040-082100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder
with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ047-082100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Cooler with
highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of
snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulation possible. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder
with highs around 30. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Cold with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ048-082100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ049-082100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ050-082100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler
with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ051-082100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder
with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows
around 15. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ053-082100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 15 to 20.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ054-082100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the
lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ060-082100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper
20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ061-082100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the
upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 15.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
NYZ059-082100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper
20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the
lower 30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ063-082100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows
in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible.
Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid
20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.
Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ064-082100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
30s. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ066-082100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
356 AM EST Fri Nov 8 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then snow likely
after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers
in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cooler
with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in
the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around
30. Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather