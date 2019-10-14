NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 13, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

40. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EDT Mon Oct 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

