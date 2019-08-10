NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

NYZ033-102000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-102000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ058-102000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ065-102000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ041-102000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ038-102000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ032-102000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ042-102000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ083-102000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ043-102000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-102000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ082-102000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ039-102000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ040-102000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ047-102000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ048-102000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ049-102000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ050-102000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ051-102000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ053-102000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ054-102000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ060-102000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ061-102000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ059-102000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 80. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ063-102000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ064-102000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then

a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

NYZ066-102000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

344 AM EDT Sat Aug 10 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

