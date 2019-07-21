NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
_____
421 FPUS51 KALY 210841
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
NYZ033-212015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in
the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ052-212015-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ058-212015-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with
highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ065-212015-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with
highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ041-212015-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ038-212015-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ032-212015-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 60. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ042-212015-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,
becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ083-212015-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ043-212015-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower
70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ084-212015-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ082-212015-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows around 60.
$$
NYZ039-212015-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ040-212015-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ047-212015-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ048-212015-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ049-212015-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ050-212015-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ051-212015-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm
with highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ053-212015-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ054-212015-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ060-212015-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around
60. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ061-212015-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ059-212015-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ063-212015-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Hot
with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ064-212015-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Humid with lows in the upper
60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ066-212015-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
441 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NAS
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather