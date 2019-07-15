NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

_____

167 FPUS51 KALY 150732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

NYZ033-152000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ052-152000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ058-152000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ065-152000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ041-152000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ038-152000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Hot. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ032-152000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ042-152000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ083-152000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ043-152000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ084-152000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ082-152000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ039-152000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ040-152000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ047-152000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ048-152000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ049-152000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ050-152000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ051-152000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ053-152000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ054-152000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ060-152000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ061-152000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ059-152000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

$$

NYZ063-152000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ064-152000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

NYZ066-152000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EDT Mon Jul 15 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather