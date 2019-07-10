NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
NYZ033-100800-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light
and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ052-100800-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ058-100800-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
NYZ065-100800-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Hot with
highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ041-100800-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ038-100800-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ032-100800-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ042-100800-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 60.
$$
NYZ083-100800-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ043-100800-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ084-100800-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ082-100800-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
$$
NYZ039-100800-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ040-100800-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ047-100800-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ048-100800-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ049-100800-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ050-100800-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light
and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ051-100800-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ053-100800-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ054-100800-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ060-100800-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs around
90. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ061-100800-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the
upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ059-100800-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ063-100800-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ064-100800-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and
variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ066-100800-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
1223 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
