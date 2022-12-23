Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;SSW;7;67%;17%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sunshine;83;65;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;69;S;7;49%;12%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;54;38;Plenty of sunshine;57;41;W;7;77%;11%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with some sun;67;51;Sunny, nice and warm;72;47;SE;5;67%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;51;46;Mostly cloudy;51;44;SSW;12;80%;36%;0

Anchorage, United States;Sunshine, very cold;7;-7;Very cold;-3;-6;NE;6;44%;0%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;45;26;Cloudy;49;34;ENE;7;59%;8%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Seasonably cold;11;8;Breezy;21;5;WSW;14;75%;57%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;Seasonably hot;92;71;SSW;8;38%;16%;8

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;59;42;Mostly sunny;59;44;NW;4;77%;5%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A few a.m. showers;73;61;A shower;74;59;WSW;11;67%;81%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;55;A morning shower;60;47;SE;9;72%;63%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;91;74;A shower;91;73;ESE;7;67%;85%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;82;57;Clouds and sun, nice;82;57;NE;7;46%;2%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;71;Sunshine and nice;87;69;E;7;48%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;68;54;Partly sunny;67;52;NW;7;68%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;36;19;Partly sunny;37;19;N;7;14%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;56;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;41;W;6;78%;66%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy with a shower;46;40;A little rain;47;37;SW;9;80%;82%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;70;47;Mostly sunny;70;45;SE;6;51%;22%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorms;82;66;Periods of rain;77;66;ENE;7;79%;98%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A thick cloud cover;43;41;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;39;W;9;65%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy in the p.m.;54;48;Rather cloudy;52;46;SSW;10;78%;53%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;41;28;Fog, then some sun;40;31;WSW;8;90%;31%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;44;40;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;38;WNW;9;77%;24%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Overcast;86;66;Not as warm;76;52;SSE;13;68%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;66;A t-storm around;78;66;NNE;5;51%;79%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cold with sunshine;35;18;Sunny, but cold;39;23;NW;7;51%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;A shower in places;69;56;Showers around;69;53;WSW;8;56%;63%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;68;61;High clouds;71;59;S;10;61%;44%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly sunny;84;62;An afternoon shower;81;63;E;4;61%;67%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower in the p.m.;85;75;N;11;71%;88%;2

Chicago, United States;Very windy, frigid;1;-1;Windy, blowing snow;11;4;W;22;75%;17%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;Mostly cloudy;86;76;NNE;12;73%;36%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds;40;30;Low clouds and fog;37;33;SW;6;80%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy sunshine;85;68;Breezy in the a.m.;84;70;NNE;14;46%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Very cold;23;18;Sunshine, very cold;37;20;NE;6;29%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing;82;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;NE;6;72%;78%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;66;45;Hazy sun;67;41;NW;7;65%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;10;1;Partly sunny;46;27;SW;6;43%;10%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;81;56;Hazy sunshine;80;60;NE;5;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;74;A shower or two;87;75;SSE;6;76%;87%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;49;41;A couple of showers;50;45;SSW;15;84%;97%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;45;26;Mostly sunny;49;34;NNE;6;42%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;68;58;Partial sunshine;68;57;WNW;9;76%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;74;59;Decreasing clouds;75;57;SSE;6;36%;2%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;82;58;NE;5;50%;30%;12

Havana, Cuba;A little p.m. rain;81;67;Rain and drizzle;69;62;NNE;17;61%;93%;1

Helsinki, Finland;Bit of rain, snow;37;22;Partly sunny;29;21;W;8;77%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;68;High clouds;88;68;E;3;55%;2%;3

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;74;52;Plenty of sunshine;69;54;E;7;44%;0%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;Partly sunny;83;69;W;10;71%;23%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;88;61;Hazy sunshine;87;61;SSE;7;46%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;73;37;Not as warm;66;35;N;6;58%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Hazy sunshine;53;43;Hazy sun;54;47;SW;9;83%;75%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;84;74;A couple of showers;86;75;WSW;8;75%;94%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy, not as warm;77;65;Mostly sunny;80;66;N;7;54%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and warmer;82;57;Very warm;84;61;WSW;8;41%;26%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Decreasing clouds;50;28;Plenty of sun;50;30;NNW;3;20%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;79;53;Partly sunny;80;52;NE;8;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sunshine;66;41;Hazy sunshine;65;40;SW;3;39%;25%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun, very warm;85;57;Sunshine, very warm;81;55;N;12;27%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;37;36;A couple of showers;40;36;ENE;5;92%;98%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Warm, a p.m. shower;88;74;An afternoon shower;88;74;N;9;58%;57%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;86;71;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SW;6;72%;64%;10

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;80;58;Hazy sunshine;82;62;S;6;51%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;88;75;Decreasing clouds;88;74;SE;4;73%;37%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;62;40;Mostly sunny;69;38;SE;8;26%;13%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing, less humid;89;75;Mostly cloudy;87;73;SW;6;47%;2%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;74;67;Partly sunny, nice;76;67;SSE;8;72%;35%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Cloudy;64;57;Cloudy;65;59;SSW;10;81%;44%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain this morning;55;45;Mostly cloudy;53;48;SSW;8;82%;45%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;50;Sunny and warm;78;54;NNE;5;40%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;84;74;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;SW;7;64%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;45;Fog to sun;55;43;SW;4;81%;16%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;87;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;NNW;13;68%;65%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;87;76;Partly sunny;90;76;NNE;6;64%;39%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy and very warm;85;74;Very warm;79;72;WNW;7;66%;38%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny intervals;83;59;Not as warm;74;55;ESE;10;63%;27%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;68;46;Showers around;69;46;SSW;5;47%;86%;5

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;81;48;Not as warm;62;46;NNW;15;42%;31%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Occasional rain;36;32;Rain and snow shower;35;22;NE;7;82%;47%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, windy;89;77;Partly sunny, windy;88;76;E;16;61%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;81;66;A thunderstorm;72;62;S;15;66%;97%;3

Montreal, Canada;Rain and snow;46;16;Windy;20;17;SSW;19;48%;96%;0

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;36;33;A bit of snow;36;13;NW;9;89%;84%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;86;70;Hazy sunshine;87;69;NNW;7;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;81;60;A t-shower in spots;78;60;NNE;10;66%;57%;10

New York, United States;Very windy, rain;58;11;Windy, much colder;22;17;WSW;19;34%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;66;47;Nice with sunshine;67;49;WSW;7;69%;31%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Bitterly cold;-7;-14;A little snow;15;12;SSW;16;46%;95%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Snow showers;72;34;Cooler;46;37;NW;12;63%;28%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cold;22;6;Bitterly cold;11;5;NNE;5;90%;50%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and snow;40;14;Very windy;22;14;SSW;26;59%;97%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Windy;85;79;A t-storm around;85;78;E;14;72%;82%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower, very warm;88;74;Very warm;89;73;NNW;6;72%;66%;2

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;86;70;Afternoon showers;85;72;ENE;7;75%;89%;4

Paris, France;Cloudy;59;50;A morning shower;54;49;S;8;77%;95%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;95;66;Very warm;87;65;S;14;41%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Very warm;89;70;Very warm;84;69;NNE;10;51%;1%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot with high clouds;97;79;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;W;10;67%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Sunny and hot;91;66;SE;6;49%;8%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little rain;50;43;Mostly cloudy, mild;53;40;WSW;11;66%;33%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Frigid;17;6;Not as cold;26;5;ESE;4;48%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;69;51;Showers, mainly late;65;50;NNE;6;73%;99%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;Nice with sunshine;72;49;S;6;73%;2%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;90;73;A t-storm around;88;73;ENE;9;64%;81%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine, very cold;21;14;Snow tapering off;19;10;N;10;62%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little rain;39;30;Partly sunny;32;25;S;5;84%;0%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;77;69;Breezy in the p.m.;79;71;ENE;10;70%;34%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy;72;57;Sunny and beautiful;73;47;N;10;35%;1%;4

Rome, Italy;Rather cloudy;64;45;Mostly cloudy;64;46;NE;4;84%;8%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;37;29;Partly sunny;33;23;SW;7;66%;3%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;57;42;Partly sunny;58;43;NE;7;90%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;79;65;Mostly sunny;79;65;ENE;13;67%;13%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;73;A morning shower;86;71;SE;10;69%;66%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and nice;79;63;Partly sunny, humid;77;61;N;8;81%;32%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;77;45;Increasing clouds;73;46;NNE;6;47%;16%;5

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;85;58;Hot, becoming breezy;90;58;SSW;8;25%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;84;68;An afternoon shower;85;69;NNE;7;72%;50%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;62;53;Cloudy;60;56;SSE;8;87%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Ice to rain;37;37;Milder with rain;51;46;S;10;86%;99%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Frigid;19;6;Cold with sunshine;26;8;NW;3;39%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and cold;39;30;Sunny, but chilly;41;32;NW;13;46%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers;86;76;A t-storm in spots;85;74;NNE;12;76%;53%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny intervals;47;32;Some sun, fog early;47;37;W;4;80%;40%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;84;75;Mostly sunny, nice;84;75;E;14;65%;65%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;32;17;Partly sunny, cold;26;17;SW;4;75%;0%;1

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;83;65;Mostly sunny, warm;87;66;S;11;52%;4%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cooler;58;49;Partly sunny;61;48;E;7;51%;0%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of rain;37;26;Partly sunny;34;23;SW;8;82%;1%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;39;25;Sunny;42;25;ENE;5;53%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Plenty of sunshine;46;27;Plenty of sunshine;44;26;NW;6;69%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;48;37;Rain and drizzle;41;33;SW;2;71%;98%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;57;A shower;68;56;SW;9;64%;96%;2

Tirana, Albania;Clearing;62;39;Partly sunny;63;40;E;3;70%;25%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;48;32;Mostly sunny, windy;53;36;NNW;19;49%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow, breezy, colder;39;15;Very windy;23;20;WSW;29;70%;90%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;66;58;Sunny and breezy;68;58;W;13;67%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;70;56;Mostly sunny;74;53;WSW;10;53%;0%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;9;-7;A bit of p.m. snow;12;-8;NW;7;73%;90%;0

Vancouver, Canada;Snow, rain mixing in;40;38;Cloudy, downpours;47;43;E;8;80%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy and milder;48;41;Winds subsiding;56;40;W;14;63%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as warm;83;60;Mostly sunny;79;59;ESE;7;49%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;36;34;Mostly cloudy;36;19;ESE;6;75%;2%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little rain;43;37;A little p.m. rain;41;38;SSW;6;91%;99%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A few showers, warm;84;61;Cooler;68;60;NNE;8;78%;42%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny and hot;91;71;A shower in places;88;72;SW;6;65%;55%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;38;26;Plenty of sunshine;38;25;ENE;2;67%;12%;2

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather