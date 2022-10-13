Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, October 13, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;76;SW;8;78%;78%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;100;77;Sunny and very warm;96;77;NE;8;46%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;84;62;Rather cloudy;82;63;W;8;49%;12%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;72;59;Mostly sunny, nice;74;61;E;7;67%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Times of rain;59;49;A couple of showers;61;51;SSW;8;91%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but chilly;39;21;Partly sunny;36;28;NNE;7;57%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;80;55;Mostly sunny;85;58;WNW;5;30%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, warm;63;42;Partly sunny;64;40;WNW;7;45%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy;81;63;A t-storm around;84;66;ESE;8;66%;53%;8

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;75;60;Cooler with rain;67;62;NNW;7;71%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;62;52;A morning shower;60;50;ESE;13;72%;74%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;Sunny and hot;100;69;NW;10;16%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;90;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;SW;7;70%;95%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;A thunderstorm;80;69;S;6;79%;93%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;92;74;Partly sunny, nice;91;73;E;7;57%;51%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;74;62;Sunny and nice;73;61;SW;9;68%;7%;4

Beijing, China;Overcast;66;54;Mostly cloudy;70;50;SSE;5;62%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Low clouds and fog;68;50;Fog to sun;68;48;ESE;9;63%;10%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;62;48;A shower in the p.m.;61;53;S;5;74%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;67;49;Periods of rain;65;48;SE;5;81%;99%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Very warm;88;61;Partly sunny and hot;90;63;ESE;10;31%;0%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Low clouds and fog;65;49;Fog, then sun;63;48;SE;4;73%;39%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;57;52;A little rain;61;51;SSW;8;85%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;68;47;Some sun;63;42;ESE;9;62%;30%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Fog, then some sun;65;47;Fog, then sun;65;46;SSW;4;69%;32%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;66;45;Breezy with some sun;61;48;E;15;48%;6%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Breezy in the p.m.;90;65;Increasing clouds;90;67;NE;8;23%;3%;13

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;73;55;Mostly sunny;74;57;NNE;10;62%;6%;4

Cairo, Egypt;More sun than clouds;86;65;Mostly sunny, nice;85;65;N;8;44%;4%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mainly cloudy;67;55;Windy in the p.m.;68;56;SSE;20;71%;4%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;82;67;A stray thunderstorm;83;67;SSE;3;66%;49%;10

Chennai, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;A thunderstorm;87;77;ESE;6;73%;89%;8

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;56;36;Partly sunny, breezy;59;39;W;15;34%;25%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Couple of t-storms;85;76;A thunderstorm;84;77;WSW;9;79%;98%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;54;49;Showers around;57;50;S;7;81%;75%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with clearing;89;80;Partly sunny;85;79;NW;10;75%;22%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and not as hot;84;57;Sunny and very warm;90;69;S;6;31%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;88;67;Lots of sun, nice;87;68;ESE;10;53%;4%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny;87;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;N;7;53%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny and beautiful;68;44;Plenty of sunshine;75;43;SW;7;21%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;ESE;4;74%;67%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;96;73;A stray t-shower;93;74;ESE;5;60%;48%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then some sun;59;49;A passing shower;56;46;SSW;10;73%;98%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and nice;77;47;Mostly sunny, warm;81;49;NNE;6;20%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;73;64;Periods of sun;74;66;E;12;72%;1%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;87;67;Clouding up, warm;88;67;N;6;45%;14%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;Sunshine and hot;90;59;ENE;9;19%;0%;13

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;ENE;5;77%;79%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;53;48;A shower or two;51;47;SSW;9;84%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;91;75;Mostly cloudy;87;71;NW;8;73%;34%;5

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;86;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;ENE;7;49%;11%;7

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;86;73;Rain and drizzle;85;72;NNE;8;63%;67%;6

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;72;SSW;7;76%;66%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;90;60;Hazy sun and hot;93;60;NNE;6;37%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;69;58;Increasingly windy;66;59;NE;16;66%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;W;8;66%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;79;Plenty of sunshine;94;79;N;8;64%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;86;58;Sunshine, very warm;88;59;NNE;6;18%;2%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;78;36;Plenty of sunshine;80;38;NNW;4;12%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;97;70;Sunny and very warm;95;71;WNW;9;25%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;56;A t-storm in spots;85;55;SSW;4;47%;42%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;105;78;Sunny and very warm;105;77;N;10;16%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog, then some sun;55;41;Low clouds and fog;56;39;SSE;5;75%;30%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;88;78;A t-storm around;88;79;ENE;13;67%;64%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;W;8;68%;88%;5

Kolkata, India;Afternoon showers;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;SW;6;77%;66%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;90;76;Showers around;87;75;NW;6;79%;93%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;55;32;A passing shower;54;36;ENE;8;47%;88%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;84;75;A t-storm around;86;75;SW;6;77%;77%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;63;55;Mostly sunny;65;57;SSE;9;74%;3%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;80;62;Brilliant sunshine;81;62;N;7;67%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;62;50;Sun and some clouds;64;49;WSW;7;77%;23%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;78;63;Partly sunny;77;64;S;6;84%;47%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;84;76;Mostly cloudy;83;76;SW;10;71%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;75;54;Sunny and nice;78;54;SW;4;50%;3%;4

Male, Maldives;Downpours;85;79;A.M. showers, cloudy;84;79;W;16;78%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;76;N;6;67%;66%;11

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;85;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;N;7;74%;97%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with rain;70;52;A shower in the a.m.;64;47;WNW;16;61%;66%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;NNE;6;40%;6%;9

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;85;76;ENE;7;78%;58%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Fog, then some sun;53;34;Low clouds and fog;54;43;S;7;80%;39%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Rain and drizzle;87;75;Nice with some sun;87;75;S;11;64%;28%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Winds subsiding;56;44;Breezy and cool;57;48;ENE;13;54%;2%;9

Montreal, Canada;Breezy with showers;65;44;Partly sunny;61;42;SE;4;65%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;49;34;Low clouds;46;35;SW;7;66%;30%;1

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;NE;6;74%;93%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;84;52;Clouds and sun, nice;84;54;ENE;8;40%;14%;13

New York, United States;Heavy p.m. showers;69;57;Turning sunny;67;47;WNW;8;51%;5%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;Increasing clouds;82;64;NW;7;52%;44%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;51;31;Mostly sunny;44;31;E;7;62%;1%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;76;59;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;NE;8;60%;9%;4

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;52;44;A little rain;51;47;S;8;82%;98%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Heavy afternoon rain;62;46;Mostly sunny;59;42;SSE;9;63%;3%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;79;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;E;12;68%;57%;11

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;85;75;A thunderstorm;85;75;S;8;77%;92%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;75;ENE;6;76%;70%;5

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;61;55;Periods of rain;63;58;WSW;7;87%;99%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;Breezy in the p.m.;69;47;SSE;11;48%;1%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;88;75;Mostly cloudy;85;72;NNW;10;67%;42%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, turning breezy;96;77;A t-storm around;93;77;ESE;12;62%;51%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;72;ESE;5;61%;54%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog early in the day;62;49;Sun and some clouds;61;50;S;7;73%;55%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;69;49;Partly sunny;70;47;NNW;4;61%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;48;Periods of rain;64;48;N;5;77%;99%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;ENE;7;51%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;84;76;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;SE;12;64%;68%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;45;34;Mostly sunny;42;35;NNE;10;65%;15%;1

Riga, Latvia;Fog, then some sun;57;44;A shower or two;56;47;S;10;77%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Very warm and humid;88;72;Sunshine and humid;81;71;S;9;73%;62%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;ESE;7;20%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Periods of rain;69;54;Partly sunny, warmer;75;54;N;6;64%;2%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;49;39;A little a.m. rain;51;44;SSW;7;80%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;65;52;Low clouds breaking;66;54;WSW;8;72%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;74;65;Thunderstorms;73;65;SSW;6;82%;100%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;Partly sunny;88;75;SE;11;70%;55%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;67;A t-storm or two;77;66;SSE;5;97%;92%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;81;44;Sunny and pleasant;81;44;ENE;7;13%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sun, some clouds;80;49;Sunny and pleasant;84;53;SW;6;33%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;87;72;Sunny intervals;87;72;NE;6;76%;30%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;77;58;Nice with sunshine;79;57;NNW;6;66%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Brilliant sunshine;72;53;Clouds and sun, warm;72;53;NNE;7;59%;2%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;73;52;Partly sunny;75;53;NNE;3;63%;4%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;72;64;Mainly cloudy;72;63;NNE;11;66%;44%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;78;A shower;88;79;W;9;73%;91%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;More sun than clouds;66;46;Partly sunny;61;45;ESE;7;59%;26%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;89;75;Mostly sunny;89;76;E;9;67%;73%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;56;48;Clouds and sun;56;49;SSW;6;78%;30%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;74;64;A little a.m. rain;76;55;WSW;16;55%;61%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;81;72;An afternoon shower;81;75;ENE;9;77%;97%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;54;45;A shower or two;51;46;S;12;83%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up;81;55;Clouds and sun;81;56;NE;6;18%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;67;53;Mostly cloudy;67;54;SSE;5;65%;100%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning out cloudy;80;61;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;S;7;15%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;WSW;9;55%;29%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain;69;62;Showers;67;53;NE;4;73%;98%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A few showers;65;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;61;NE;11;67%;31%;4

Toronto, Canada;A downpour;59;45;Breezy in the p.m.;56;46;SSE;11;58%;11%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny and hot;91;72;Not as warm;79;67;NNW;13;67%;28%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;A thunderstorm;79;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;66;NW;14;55%;11%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Abundant sunshine;55;25;Cooler;43;17;N;9;57%;82%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;74;55;High clouds;71;57;N;4;53%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;Low clouds and fog;65;49;A shower in spots;64;48;SSE;6;66%;64%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Some sun, very warm;84;70;Turning cloudy;84;70;E;5;60%;50%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Low clouds and fog;52;39;A shower in spots;55;44;S;9;75%;64%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Fog, then sun;57;43;A stray shower;60;46;S;6;76%;64%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;53;46;Cloudy and breezy;55;46;ESE;17;64%;5%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm, very warm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SW;5;80%;66%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;69;48;Cloudy;68;50;NE;5;52%;54%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather