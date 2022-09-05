Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, September 5, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain and drizzle;80;74;A morning shower;81;74;SW;8;93%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;107;88;Sunny and very warm;108;88;NE;9;31%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Very warm;98;74;Mostly sunny;96;74;W;12;47%;3%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;84;73;Inc. clouds;86;74;SE;8;54%;6%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very warm;83;63;A stray t-shower;78;61;NNW;8;70%;88%;4

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;57;49;A few showers;58;49;S;8;81%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot, becoming breezy;99;73;Sunny and hot;100;73;WNW;8;12%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;88;64;Very warm;89;63;NNW;12;29%;10%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;72;53;Decreasing clouds;80;58;ENE;5;55%;2%;7

Athens, Greece;Breezy with some sun;82;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;69;N;14;46%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;58;46;Partly sunny;55;42;NW;8;56%;1%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very hot;115;81;Hazy sun, very hot;114;81;ENE;8;15%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;91;73;Mostly cloudy;89;73;SSW;6;68%;25%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;85;69;A couple of t-storms;81;69;SSW;6;80%;100%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;87;79;A shower and t-storm;87;77;S;7;83%;93%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;84;72;Mostly sunny, humid;85;72;WSW;10;73%;1%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Sunny and nice;84;59;NW;11;31%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;SE;6;62%;7%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy, warm;74;58;Partly sunny;72;57;E;10;43%;30%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Sun and clouds;65;51;A little a.m. rain;62;48;SE;9;76%;68%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;60;Breezy in the a.m.;84;59;E;12;43%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;78;59;Partly sunny;77;59;ENE;9;61%;44%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Very warm;85;61;A stray t-shower;81;60;N;6;63%;92%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Becoming cloudy;74;57;Mostly sunny;73;55;SE;7;51%;20%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;Periods of sun, nice;77;58;E;5;58%;74%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;71;47;Sunny and pleasant;71;53;NNE;9;72%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;89;65;Sunny and nice;90;66;NE;7;30%;6%;12

Busan, South Korea;Thunderstorms;84;74;Typhoon;80;62;WNW;15;83%;100%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;92;77;Sunny, low humidity;91;77;NW;10;43%;26%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;58;47;Decreasing clouds;61;49;SSE;8;62%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;86;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;S;5;59%;57%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;8;82%;77%;6

Chicago, United States;Considerable clouds;73;68;A morning shower;75;69;NNE;10;73%;59%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;83;77;A shower and t-storm;84;78;SW;14;79%;100%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;69;56;Partly sunny;66;54;E;12;58%;6%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;85;80;Mostly sunny, nice;87;82;NW;6;81%;21%;12

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;72;Cloudy;93;72;S;7;52%;37%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;86;68;Sunshine and nice;87;68;SE;9;60%;30%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;Hot with hazy sun;99;82;W;4;47%;3%;9

Denver, United States;Sunny and hot;97;66;Hot;96;67;SW;5;15%;3%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;88;81;ESE;7;80%;87%;4

Dili, East Timor;Warm, a p.m. shower;98;70;Clouds and sun;91;71;ESE;6;55%;7%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of rain;67;56;Afternoon rain;64;55;SE;16;82%;98%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;95;64;Sunny and hot;94;65;NNE;6;15%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;82;68;Sun and some clouds;83;68;W;13;60%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning sunny, hot;96;77;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SSE;8;54%;15%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;88;55;Plenty of sunshine;85;53;E;7;30%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;88;74;Some sun, a t-storm;89;73;E;7;72%;83%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;55;41;Mostly cloudy;62;45;NNW;11;62%;40%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;90;77;A shower and t-storm;87;77;SW;7;81%;98%;3

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;91;79;Hot;94;79;E;7;56%;70%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;A few showers;88;76;ENE;14;63%;72%;11

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;N;6;73%;96%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;84;74;A t-storm around;91;76;NNW;8;54%;44%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy with some sun;73;67;Rain and drizzle;76;66;NE;16;55%;60%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;92;77;A few showers;89;76;ESE;9;68%;84%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;97;88;Very warm;98;89;N;11;59%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;81;53;Hazy sun;80;49;N;5;10%;2%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;82;63;Mostly sunny;82;63;ENE;5;45%;9%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;86;80;Nice with some sun;89;78;W;10;67%;27%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. thunderstorm;84;69;Humid with a t-storm;82;69;SE;5;76%;88%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;94;79;Mostly sunny;98;82;S;11;40%;44%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;64;47;Clouds and sun, cool;61;48;NE;8;47%;8%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;90;80;A couple of showers;90;79;NNW;7;64%;93%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;90;73;Hazy sunshine;92;74;SW;7;49%;37%;12

Kolkata, India;Overcast, a t-storm;95;82;A thunderstorm;91;82;S;7;73%;88%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Brief a.m. showers;91;77;A t-storm around;88;75;NW;5;74%;86%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;25;Sunny and mild;62;28;E;6;31%;3%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;86;75;A little a.m. rain;85;76;SW;10;73%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;61;57;Turning sunny;61;58;S;9;79%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;76;66;Partly sunny;78;63;NW;7;61%;3%;7

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy, warm;73;60;Afternoon rain;69;60;S;10;82%;87%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;Hazy and hot;95;72;SSW;7;48%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;79;69;Partly sunny, nice;78;70;SW;7;74%;30%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;83;60;Partly sunny, nice;83;59;WSW;8;45%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;A shower and t-storm;84;79;A shower and t-storm;84;78;W;14;79%;99%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;95;78;A morning t-storm;91;78;W;4;67%;83%;7

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;A t-storm or two;89;78;SE;6;73%;76%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;62;43;Mainly cloudy;61;47;NE;6;65%;8%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Afternoon showers;72;55;Rain and a t-storm;69;57;NE;6;62%;92%;5

Miami, United States;A morning shower;91;80;A t-shower in spots;91;80;ENE;7;66%;57%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;58;39;Mostly sunny;59;43;ESE;6;62%;6%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;86;74;Breezy in the p.m.;87;74;SSW;15;60%;13%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;67;45;Plenty of sun;68;51;NNE;8;74%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Some sun;69;55;Low clouds;74;57;NE;4;61%;1%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with a shower;53;42;Overcast;54;44;WNW;11;66%;70%;1

Mumbai, India;A stray t-shower;88;80;Occasional rain;88;80;NNW;6;80%;92%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;77;55;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;NE;6;62%;44%;13

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;76;69;A soaking rain;72;64;NE;8;85%;100%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;97;74;A p.m. shower or two;93;75;W;8;53%;70%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds, not as warm;67;52;Showers around;65;54;NE;7;62%;95%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;92;78;A shower and t-storm;93;77;SW;14;61%;91%;4

Oslo, Norway;Warmer;63;44;Mostly sunny;67;44;SSE;5;67%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Turning sunny;70;51;Low clouds;73;52;ENE;10;65%;2%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;76;Nice with some sun;85;76;E;17;72%;60%;10

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NW;5;85%;61%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;93;77;An afternoon shower;90;78;E;7;71%;47%;5

Paris, France;A t-storm around;85;61;A stray t-shower;80;59;WNW;5;63%;57%;4

Perth, Australia;Morning showers;66;49;Morning showers;60;46;SSE;15;68%;100%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of t-storms;88;78;Couple of t-storms;89;78;SW;7;79%;93%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy, humid;87;76;A t-shower in spots;89;76;SE;13;72%;55%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;SSE;6;59%;52%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower in spots;74;57;A stray shower;75;57;ESE;5;57%;47%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer with rain;82;64;Decreasing clouds;80;56;W;11;55%;25%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and clouds, nice;70;52;Mostly cloudy;68;50;WSW;9;50%;44%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;77;62;Decreasing clouds;77;62;N;7;75%;2%;6

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;81;72;A little a.m. rain;82;73;SSE;16;72%;58%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;59;48;Mostly sunny, nice;60;48;S;5;75%;2%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;58;46;Some sun;60;51;W;6;64%;42%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;73;64;Partly sunny;76;61;ENE;10;56%;7%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;83;Sunny and very warm;110;82;NNE;9;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, warm;89;66;Mostly sunny, warm;89;68;NW;7;54%;4%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;55;45;Cloudy;57;44;NW;12;52%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;WSW;9;51%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;77;64;A couple of t-storms;78;64;ENE;5;75%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;A shower or two;88;78;SSE;4;81%;90%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;W;5;97%;61%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;63;Some sun;83;64;NE;10;24%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;79;44;Sunny and pleasant;76;41;SW;4;44%;5%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;NNW;4;75%;61%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A stray shower;77;61;Sunshine, pleasant;77;57;NNW;7;56%;6%;6

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;72;54;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;NNE;8;51%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;68;64;Warmer, morning rain;78;62;W;7;67%;72%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;68;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;72;SSE;13;63%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with a shower;83;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;SSE;6;73%;97%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;73;52;Mostly sunny;74;51;SE;6;62%;8%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;87;79;A shower in spots;88;78;SE;6;74%;68%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;60;43;Mostly cloudy;66;44;N;10;62%;3%;3

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with some sun;65;51;Rain and drizzle;63;52;WNW;12;62%;94%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy this morning;91;79;A couple of showers;87;78;ESE;9;80%;100%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Low clouds;55;47;Breezy in the p.m.;61;49;NW;12;45%;50%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;100;71;Sunshine, very hot;99;71;E;7;20%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;86;63;Breezy in the p.m.;79;60;NNW;13;51%;91%;6

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;SSE;7;10%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;91;73;Mostly sunny;87;73;WSW;11;54%;2%;8

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;94;70;Mostly sunny and hot;91;68;E;7;44%;3%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;84;76;Breezy and humid;87;78;S;13;71%;18%;6

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;70;62;Clearing and breezy;73;65;NE;14;71%;3%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;95;80;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;ESE;11;57%;2%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;99;78;Mostly cloudy, hot;98;79;SSE;7;53%;8%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasingly windy;57;35;Sunny and warmer;70;43;E;7;45%;4%;5

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;70;55;Warm with sunshine;78;59;NNE;5;48%;8%;5

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;78;61;Partly sunny;80;61;E;5;61%;42%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with a t-storm;90;76;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;ESE;5;63%;61%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Becoming cloudy;59;42;Mostly sunny;59;43;WNW;7;58%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny;69;46;Periods of sun;67;44;ESE;6;44%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;P.M. rain, windy;47;45;Winds subsiding;50;43;NNW;17;62%;56%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;90;77;A shower and t-storm;85;76;SSW;5;83%;100%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;93;66;Not as hot;82;60;NNE;5;35%;79%;7

