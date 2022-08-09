Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 9, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Low clouds;82;75;Low clouds;81;74;SW;11;87%;36%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;107;91;Warm with some sun;107;92;N;8;46%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy this morning;94;74;Sunny and breezy;94;75;W;17;49%;2%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;85;72;Increasingly windy;83;73;E;16;55%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Nice with sunshine;76;59;Sunshine and warm;81;62;NE;9;59%;2%;6

Anchorage, United States;A thick cloud cover;59;48;Mostly sunny;64;51;SSE;7;71%;31%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;97;75;Mostly sunny;95;72;ENE;7;19%;7%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;77;59;A couple of showers;74;57;NNW;13;64%;90%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy with clearing;65;50;Decreasing clouds;65;47;ESE;7;64%;1%;2

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;79;Sunny and breezy;92;78;NNW;14;26%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;58;47;A couple of showers;57;43;SE;7;76%;96%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy and hot;113;86;Windy and very warm;111;84;NW;18;20%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;92;73;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;7;56%;8%;12

Bangalore, India;A shower in the p.m.;77;68;Winds subsiding;79;68;WSW;16;73%;47%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;WSW;8;75%;73%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;87;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SSW;9;60%;41%;8

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;84;70;SW;6;68%;44%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;80;63;Partly sunny;80;60;WNW;7;60%;7%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;80;57;Very warm;82;60;NE;6;45%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;66;53;A little a.m. rain;64;49;SE;9;75%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;60;Periods of sun;84;47;SSW;9;55%;4%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;NNE;10;44%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warm;80;60;Sunshine, very warm;85;63;ENE;7;45%;1%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;94;68;Partly sunny, humid;86;63;NE;11;54%;44%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;83;61;Partial sunshine;82;59;NE;8;34%;5%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sunshine;57;41;Mostly cloudy;60;44;NNE;9;72%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny, nice;89;62;High clouds;87;63;NE;8;31%;3%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy, humid;90;83;Some brightening;91;82;SW;10;63%;85%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;95;79;Sunny;93;79;NE;7;38%;2%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sunshine;66;52;Rain and drizzle;60;50;N;11;82%;88%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;83;68;A stray thunderstorm;81;65;SE;5;66%;57%;7

Chennai, India;Clearing and warm;97;82;Breezy and very warm;97;81;SW;13;63%;32%;10

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;75;64;Mostly sunny;82;71;SW;7;50%;4%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;87;78;A morning shower;87;79;SSW;9;71%;59%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;70;54;Partial sunshine;72;54;S;6;71%;16%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;88;82;Partly sunny, humid;89;82;WNW;13;78%;11%;13

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;96;80;A t-storm around;96;78;SE;7;54%;64%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasing clouds;84;70;Clearing;84;68;SE;9;66%;35%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;95;84;Hazy sun;96;84;E;9;67%;29%;11

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;93;66;Plenty of sun;95;67;SSE;8;29%;3%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Breezy;91;81;Winds subsiding;90;80;SE;17;71%;90%;7

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;ESE;7;67%;30%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Warm with some sun;73;53;Mostly sunny, warm;75;54;SE;6;62%;2%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;Sunny;93;69;NNE;8;18%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;83;74;Mostly sunny, humid;83;75;N;5;77%;9%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;78;A t-storm or two;93;78;WNW;9;74%;99%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;84;52;Plenty of sunshine;79;51;ENE;6;36%;1%;7

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;74;Breezy in the p.m.;89;75;E;11;65%;5%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;74;52;Periods of sun;70;59;SW;11;62%;29%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Couple of t-storms;90;77;Heavy p.m. showers;89;77;SW;11;82%;94%;3

Hong Kong, China;A couple of t-storms;85;79;Thunderstorms;87;80;SE;14;81%;100%;3

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;ENE;19;61%;10%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray thunderstorm;80;73;Breezy;83;74;WSW;14;69%;32%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;79;Sunny and very warm;96;81;NE;9;54%;19%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy and very warm;87;74;Increasingly windy;86;73;NNE;14;61%;66%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;90;77;Mostly cloudy;91;77;ESE;9;62%;44%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;97;91;Turning cloudy;98;91;NW;8;56%;13%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;69;44;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;NW;6;37%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;66;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;N;6;22%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;A strong t-storm;97;83;A strong t-storm;96;82;NE;7;69%;94%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;70;Couple of t-storms;84;69;E;4;80%;94%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;91;79;Heavy a.m. t-storms;90;79;S;11;58%;92%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;72;61;A little a.m. rain;68;60;NNE;10;68%;93%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;79;N;12;65%;46%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning sunny, nice;83;69;Partly sunny;84;69;WSW;8;56%;6%;10

Kolkata, India;A couple of showers;85;79;Heavy showers;85;78;SW;7;89%;100%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;93;77;A t-storm around;92;76;E;6;66%;46%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;59;25;Sunny and mild;59;25;ENE;6;28%;4%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and clouds;85;75;Breezy in the p.m.;85;74;SW;12;73%;39%;12

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;62;58;Partial sunshine;62;58;SSE;8;77%;5%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;84;65;Sunshine, pleasant;78;64;W;7;69%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Very warm;81;60;Sunny and very warm;83;62;E;9;51%;2%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;91;67;Partly sunny;91;67;S;7;47%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;74;67;Turning sunny;75;67;SW;7;77%;2%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;SE;5;26%;3%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;Mostly cloudy;87;80;WNW;11;70%;57%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;95;78;Partly sunny;93;79;SSW;5;60%;26%;10

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A thunderstorm;87;78;SW;7;73%;90%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;55;41;Mainly cloudy;59;51;NNE;11;66%;29%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm or two;72;56;An afternoon shower;74;55;NNW;7;49%;65%;8

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;90;81;Mostly sunny;90;81;E;12;59%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;72;55;Sun and some clouds;72;55;NNE;9;67%;33%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;88;76;A shower in the a.m.;86;75;SSW;12;67%;82%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny;55;42;Partly sunny;55;45;NE;7;78%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;68;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;64;S;1;67%;17%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;69;57;Mostly cloudy;74;54;NNE;8;55%;10%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;80;Thunderstorms;85;80;SW;19;90%;100%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast;76;52;Some brightening;74;56;E;7;53%;61%;6

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;95;74;A thunderstorm;82;72;SSE;7;62%;100%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;93;73;Partly sunny;94;74;WNW;11;48%;3%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;81;58;Sunny and very warm;80;59;NE;10;59%;5%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and clouds;95;81;Partly sunny;96;81;SSW;9;56%;22%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;68;57;Partial sunshine;75;56;S;8;67%;2%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A morning shower;68;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;61;SSW;6;69%;55%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;83;76;A shower or two;83;77;ENE;12;74%;77%;8

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;NW;5;86%;80%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;93;76;An afternoon shower;93;75;ENE;6;68%;50%;6

Paris, France;Very warm;87;67;Very warm;89;68;ENE;8;32%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Downpours;52;46;Warmer;61;45;SE;7;65%;6%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;90;78;Showers around;90;79;SW;12;70%;73%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;Breezy;87;75;SE;19;71%;44%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun, warm;99;74;A t-storm around;94;72;ESE;8;46%;46%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;77;56;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;ESE;4;46%;2%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;86;65;Mostly sunny, nice;87;68;WNW;4;63%;2%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;70;53;A shower in places;66;51;S;9;50%;58%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;78;64;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;NE;6;74%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;82;71;A morning shower;82;71;SSW;8;70%;61%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Morning rain, breezy;56;48;A shower in the a.m.;52;48;S;14;77%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;69;58;Partly sunny;72;55;NE;4;64%;5%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy, humid;76;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;WNW;9;81%;80%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and hot;114;91;Sunny, breezy, hot;112;90;NNE;15;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;A t-storm around;91;69;NE;7;50%;42%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;73;55;Mostly cloudy;73;57;WSW;8;61%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, nice;71;62;Partly sunny;73;61;WSW;12;65%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;65;A thunderstorm;79;66;ENE;9;72%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;87;78;Breezy with some sun;88;79;E;12;72%;5%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;E;6;95%;71%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;78;62;An afternoon shower;77;62;NE;9;49%;61%;15

Santiago, Chile;Increasing clouds;69;43;Sunny;65;39;SSW;4;45%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;90;74;A shower;89;74;N;5;71%;82%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine and warmer;90;65;Sunshine and warm;89;62;NNW;7;39%;27%;9

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;80;60;A shower or two;72;57;SSW;10;76%;82%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;70;Rain and a t-storm;79;73;SE;4;79%;100%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, but very hot;100;84;Cloudy, but very hot;102;84;SSE;10;47%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSE;8;66%;55%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;86;59;Clouds and sun;81;59;WNW;7;62%;66%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Becoming cloudy;87;80;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;E;11;69%;82%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;76;56;Partly sunny;77;60;SSW;9;52%;10%;3

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;61;50;A shower in the a.m.;62;50;NNW;11;63%;61%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hazy and less humid;94;81;A p.m. t-storm;95;81;SSE;6;55%;67%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun, nice;70;55;Partly sunny;72;58;SSW;8;64%;9%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;95;73;Mostly sunny;92;70;N;7;31%;2%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in places;86;69;Turning cloudy, warm;89;69;ENE;12;42%;31%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;97;77;Plenty of sunshine;96;79;SSE;8;28%;9%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;88;73;NW;11;53%;2%;11

Tirana, Albania;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;A stray t-storm, hot;98;71;ENE;6;36%;42%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;94;81;Windy and humid;92;81;S;19;68%;10%;7

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, less humid;74;61;Mostly sunny, nice;76;63;W;6;67%;26%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Humid with sunshine;88;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;N;4;62%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;94;74;Mostly sunny;92;75;N;10;55%;27%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;77;54;A t-storm in spots;71;50;NNE;7;64%;47%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;81;65;Variable cloudiness;78;63;ESE;6;61%;66%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;80;59;Partly sunny;79;59;NNE;7;47%;4%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Downpours;92;76;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;93;76;SSW;6;64%;74%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;70;53;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;NE;6;66%;8%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;72;56;Partly sunny;74;57;NE;9;59%;7%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, rain;50;44;Cloudy and chilly;48;43;SSE;17;71%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;84;75;Couple of t-storms;82;76;WSW;6;86%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;67;Sunny;90;68;NE;5;38%;7%;9

