Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 30, 2022

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Periods of sun, nice;82;75;Clouds and sun;82;75;SW;11;84%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;106;93;Mostly sunny, warm;108;94;NE;10;39%;6%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Hazy sun, very hot;104;75;Sunny and very hot;103;75;W;11;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid;85;76;Increasingly windy;84;75;ENE;17;66%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming cloudy;73;63;Humid with rain;71;61;WNW;11;81%;99%;2

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;62;54;Low clouds;64;54;WNW;5;82%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy;94;79;Mostly sunny;94;79;E;9;34%;10%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;68;59;Mostly cloudy;75;57;NNW;11;59%;33%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;High clouds;73;51;Nice with sunshine;80;60;ESE;4;54%;4%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;96;79;Sunlit and very warm;96;80;NNW;7;32%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;59;50;A morning shower;56;49;SW;17;63%;41%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;80;Sunny and very hot;118;82;NNE;7;11%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Some brightening;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;74;S;6;74%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;69;NNW;5;73%;71%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray t-storm, hot;95;81;A heavy thunderstorm;96;80;ENE;9;65%;95%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm around;83;74;Sunny and pleasant;85;75;WSW;9;63%;7%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;88;75;Very warm and humid;90;77;SE;7;71%;44%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower and t-storm;91;63;Partly sunny;81;60;NNW;10;51%;7%;8

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;77;57;Very warm;81;64;NW;6;51%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;66;51;A shower in spots;66;51;SE;6;70%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;84;55;Mostly sunny;84;57;E;6;33%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;74;62;Breezy;78;60;NW;16;53%;22%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;78;61;A p.m. t-shower;74;61;W;10;77%;92%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;A shower and t-storm;84;63;NE;7;74%;89%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;76;58;Breezy;77;57;NW;14;58%;44%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;65;50;Decreasing clouds;63;47;ENE;6;80%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;87;67;More sun than clouds;83;66;NE;8;42%;54%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;A t-storm, very warm;86;78;E;7;72%;100%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;96;77;Plenty of sunshine;94;77;NNW;8;39%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;59;45;Mostly sunny;60;45;SSE;11;61%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;67;A touch of rain;83;67;SSE;5;63%;85%;7

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;Mostly cloudy, humid;92;80;SSW;9;83%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;83;65;Mostly sunny;86;73;SSW;8;52%;24%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;77;SSW;9;78%;100%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;71;55;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;S;8;68%;66%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;78;SW;11;81%;95%;3

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;98;81;Partly sunny, warm;99;81;SSE;10;41%;16%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;82;69;Some sun, pleasant;84;68;SE;8;69%;31%;5

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;A couple of t-storms;89;80;SSW;6;82%;100%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;90;64;Mostly sunny;92;64;SW;7;33%;25%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Afternoon showers;93;83;A t-storm or two;90;82;S;7;80%;96%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;71;Some sun, very warm;89;71;SSE;6;62%;29%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;69;56;More clouds than sun;67;54;SE;7;75%;39%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with hazy sun;91;72;Mostly sunny;92;70;NNE;10;25%;6%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid;82;75;Uncomfortably humid;83;75;ENE;12;81%;44%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SE;5;79%;93%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;74;48;Sunny and pleasant;77;50;E;4;28%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;74;Breezy in the p.m.;90;76;ESE;11;65%;36%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;68;52;Clouds and sun;70;55;WSW;9;70%;33%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hot, p.m. t-storms;93;79;A couple of t-storms;93;78;SE;8;78%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray t-storm, hot;90;83;A stray a.m. t-storm;96;82;SW;7;62%;48%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;Partly sunny, breezy;87;75;NE;17;54%;71%;12

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;NNW;6;75%;97%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds breaking;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;74;NNW;8;75%;88%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Very warm;85;72;Humid;86;72;NE;12;69%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;76;Partly sunny;92;77;ESE;10;63%;11%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;101;89;Sun and some clouds;97;90;N;11;49%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;69;47;Mostly cloudy;70;46;NE;8;36%;7%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Thickening clouds;89;68;Mostly sunny, nice;88;66;N;9;20%;6%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;86;81;Increasingly windy;89;82;WSW;17;71%;85%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;81;69;A shower and t-storm;80;69;N;5;84%;100%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;96;82;A t-storm around;96;79;SSW;12;41%;66%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, nice;82;64;Variable clouds;83;64;E;10;38%;13%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;Becoming very windy;91;81;NE;20;63%;68%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;83;68;Partly sunny;83;67;W;8;56%;7%;10

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;83;A t-storm or two;93;82;S;9;74%;85%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;ESE;6;69%;90%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasing clouds;65;29;Sunny and pleasant;65;28;SSE;6;17%;2%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;84;76;Breezy in the p.m.;83;74;SW;13;77%;85%;3

Lima, Peru;Sunshine;61;58;Sun and clouds;62;58;S;8;79%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and hot;93;67;Sunny and hot;95;68;NW;7;47%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;79;65;A morning t-shower;77;61;NW;12;73%;64%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;86;67;Partly sunny;84;65;SW;7;64%;12%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;67;Clearing;75;66;SSW;7;78%;26%;4

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;97;75;Sunny and very hot;98;77;WSW;5;36%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;79;Cloudy, downpours;85;78;WNW;18;81%;100%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;NE;5;71%;66%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;79;A couple of t-storms;87;79;SW;8;77%;97%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;46;Cloudy and windy;57;49;NNW;20;62%;69%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;73;56;Showers around;74;57;N;8;54%;98%;10

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;89;82;A t-storm around;90;82;E;14;60%;65%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;73;57;Breezy in the a.m.;75;61;ESE;11;63%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;88;73;Mostly cloudy;88;74;SSW;13;65%;72%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;59;44;Partly sunny;59;44;NE;7;84%;6%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;78;64;Mostly sunny;83;67;SSW;5;56%;8%;8

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;73;56;Partly sunny;75;57;NE;6;44%;2%;5

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;88;81;Occasional rain;87;81;W;6;84%;89%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A little p.m. rain;72;56;A stray t-shower;74;58;E;6;66%;84%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;86;72;Turning out cloudy;85;75;S;7;46%;26%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;97;73;Sunny and very warm;97;74;W;8;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;81;60;Mostly sunny, warm;81;61;SSW;5;61%;9%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;92;81;A t-storm around;94;81;W;6;57%;45%;10

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;70;57;A shower and t-storm;68;57;SSE;10;72%;99%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSW;8;59%;8%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;83;78;A shower or two;83;77;E;17;77%;98%;7

Panama City, Panama;A morning t-storm;89;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;NW;5;82%;88%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;73;ESE;5;79%;78%;11

Paris, France;Warm with some sun;86;64;Very warm;83;65;NNW;8;57%;16%;7

Perth, Australia;Windy with showers;61;48;Mostly cloudy;61;53;NNE;8;67%;30%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;93;79;A t-storm or two;94;79;SW;10;67%;85%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;75;A t-storm around;88;75;SE;12;73%;52%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;75;A t-storm around;95;76;ESE;8;51%;41%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;69;57;Clouds and sun;77;63;S;7;55%;55%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;78;ESE;7;85%;100%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;73;51;Showers around;69;52;SSE;8;64%;91%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;84;68;Very warm and humid;87;70;SW;5;72%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;81;73;A little a.m. rain;83;73;SSE;11;75%;95%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;53;49;Breezy in the p.m.;53;47;WNW;12;68%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;70;55;Afternoon rain;71;58;ESE;4;64%;98%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cooler but pleasant;71;64;Mostly sunny, nice;73;63;ENE;8;63%;5%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;105;90;A t-storm around;102;86;SW;8;28%;46%;12

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;91;72;Mostly sunny;93;73;SW;8;38%;2%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;65;55;Partly sunny;70;55;SW;9;65%;30%;5

San Francisco, United States;Turning sunny;63;57;Low clouds;63;57;WSW;13;82%;10%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;78;66;A t-storm around;80;63;ENE;12;63%;45%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy;87;80;Partly sunny, breezy;88;81;E;15;77%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy, a t-shower;78;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;65;N;6;92%;57%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;77;59;A heavy thunderstorm;71;58;WSW;7;72%;95%;9

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cooler;58;41;Mostly cloudy;59;42;SW;5;64%;5%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;N;4;78%;43%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and very hot;96;67;Sunshine, very hot;99;67;NNW;7;35%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and hot;91;66;Very warm;89;62;N;7;40%;1%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;Rain and a t-storm;81;78;ESE;7;92%;100%;2

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;90;81;Clouds breaking, hot;93;81;WSW;13;65%;44%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;80;A morning t-storm;88;79;SSE;7;72%;78%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;89;61;Partly sunny, nice;81;56;W;9;66%;20%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;88;80;A morning shower;88;80;ENE;15;71%;58%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with some sun;75;56;Clouds and sun, nice;74;58;S;9;47%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;48;Cloudy;64;55;N;10;63%;29%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;97;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;82;SW;7;55%;56%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;65;55;Partly sunny;73;58;E;8;63%;14%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;94;72;Plenty of sun;94;72;N;7;29%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny and hot;92;71;Hot, becoming breezy;92;71;NNE;11;48%;55%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;93;76;Mostly sunny;93;74;NNW;8;27%;72%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Abundant sunshine;92;74;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;NW;10;58%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;98;72;Plenty of sunshine;93;71;SE;7;49%;3%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Humid;93;82;Hot and humid;94;82;S;11;64%;34%;11

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;78;62;Sunny and nice;81;66;WSW;9;68%;5%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;91;76;Plenty of sun;90;77;N;5;61%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;99;76;Breezy in the p.m.;96;74;NW;13;41%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, nice;75;48;Mostly sunny;80;53;NE;8;41%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Warm with sunshine;85;67;Mostly sunny;84;67;N;6;52%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;76;61;Partly sunny;81;63;W;12;43%;13%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;95;78;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;90;77;NW;5;73%;87%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;73;56;Breezy with rain;69;60;SE;14;70%;93%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A little p.m. rain;72;61;Rain, breezy, cooler;65;57;WNW;15;97%;99%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers, some heavy;56;45;Morning showers;51;44;NNW;21;74%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon t-storms;92;80;A couple of t-storms;90;79;SSW;7;73%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny and hot;97;70;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;NE;5;34%;11%;10

