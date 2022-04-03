Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 3, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;12;79%;57%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;91;70;Sunshine;91;71;NNE;6;51%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;79;55;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;53;WNW;12;37%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Windy this afternoon;54;53;Very windy, a shower;58;55;ENE;27;64%;85%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;44;41;Showers;51;48;W;23;80%;100%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;41;28;Mostly cloudy;41;32;SSW;2;63%;99%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;90;64;Sunny and hot;94;65;SW;9;28%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;46;30;Some brightening;40;33;SSE;10;94%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;86;70;Couple of t-storms;82;71;SE;6;86%;79%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;49;Mostly cloudy;65;49;WSW;6;50%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;72;60;Clouds and sun, nice;76;66;NNW;4;65%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and hot;97;66;Breezy and hot;93;64;NW;15;14%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A morning t-storm;89;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;74;SSE;4;72%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;92;68;Mostly sunny;92;68;ESE;8;43%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly cloudy;78;71;Warmer;88;74;E;6;56%;42%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower or two;50;40;Breezy in the p.m.;55;41;NE;11;56%;2%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;70;45;Partly sunny;72;48;SSW;7;37%;10%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;46;31;A couple of showers;53;34;SE;4;47%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;46;35;Cloudy with showers;47;39;WSW;15;68%;100%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;69;52;A bit of rain;67;51;SE;6;66%;93%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;86;64;Sunshine and nice;86;63;ESE;10;47%;2%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;42;27;Mostly cloudy;49;39;SW;9;47%;27%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or two;46;33;A couple of showers;50;47;WSW;16;63%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A couple of showers;57;34;Rather cloudy;54;33;SW;7;48%;12%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;45;20;Mostly cloudy;47;31;SSW;6;49%;10%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm around;74;47;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;NE;5;49%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some brightening;84;66;A stray thunderstorm;84;66;NE;6;42%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;62;42;Sunny;64;44;WSW;6;53%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Not as hot;85;69;Warmer;94;71;NE;14;14%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;72;57;A shower or two;67;59;NNW;10;81%;96%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;90;65;A couple of showers;87;66;SSE;3;60%;87%;13

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;95;81;Remaining very warm;96;81;SE;10;73%;2%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;45;39;A little a.m. rain;50;38;NNE;8;74%;59%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;7;74%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Milder with some sun;48;36;Afternoon rain;47;33;WNW;18;89%;95%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;74;63;Sunny and nice;74;64;N;14;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;85;58;Heavy p.m. t-storms;77;58;S;9;80%;98%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;91;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;7;67%;47%;10

Delhi, India;Hot with hazy sun;102;70;Hazy and hot;102;72;NNW;7;20%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Cloudy and cooler;55;37;Milder;67;42;WSW;6;42%;20%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun, hot;98;76;Hot with some sun;98;76;S;11;53%;5%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;72;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;SSE;4;62%;60%;10

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;52;44;Cloudy with a shower;57;46;W;19;81%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;76;47;Sunshine and warm;78;50;NNE;9;27%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, windy;59;54;Rain and drizzle;57;53;ESE;29;77%;99%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and warmer;73;60;Partly sunny, nice;75;62;SSE;5;58%;7%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sunshine;80;62;A morning shower;78;63;NNE;6;68%;62%;10

Havana, Cuba;A thunderstorm;89;71;A passing shower;89;70;SE;6;57%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;39;29;A little snow;36;31;SSW;16;83%;98%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;95;76;A shower and t-storm;89;77;N;6;70%;97%;8

Hong Kong, China;Warmer with clearing;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;62;E;7;49%;0%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;83;71;Breezy with some sun;81;70;ENE;15;59%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun and warm;102;76;Remaining very warm;101;74;SE;7;31%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;94;66;Hot, becoming breezy;94;65;N;10;24%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy and cooler;56;45;Becoming cloudy;57;45;ENE;9;61%;91%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;89;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;SSE;7;73%;92%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, not as hot;95;79;Mostly sunny;94;77;NNW;9;39%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;Rain and a t-storm;61;55;N;5;94%;96%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, nice and warm;76;44;Mostly sunny;67;47;NNE;5;25%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun, less humid;93;70;Partly sunny;95;74;W;10;47%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;81;61;A stray thunderstorm;81;61;SSW;6;65%;41%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny, hot;108;84;Hot with sunshine;109;82;NNE;8;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around, cold;39;30;Mostly cloudy;44;33;SW;10;51%;9%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;88;78;A passing shower;88;79;ENE;14;58%;88%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;A t-storm around;91;74;SSE;5;64%;92%;11

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;94;83;Breezy in the a.m.;90;82;S;13;57%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;Showers around;91;77;NNW;5;72%;96%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;55;40;A little a.m. rain;56;38;NE;7;67%;73%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;94;82;A t-storm around;93;80;SSW;8;65%;64%;13

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;63;Clouds and sun, nice;72;63;SSE;7;78%;27%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;60;47;Partly sunny, breezy;60;48;NNE;14;44%;8%;7

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;49;40;A shower;58;50;W;14;83%;92%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;66;51;Partly sunny;72;56;S;6;64%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Considerable clouds;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;SSW;6;73%;55%;7

Madrid, Spain;Cool with sunshine;51;34;Partly sunny;53;36;NE;8;42%;5%;6

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;91;82;Brilliant sunshine;91;82;S;5;60%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;74;A t-storm in spots;83;75;NE;4;86%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;High clouds;93;79;Clearing;95;82;ENE;8;46%;18%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;67;56;Increasing clouds;68;54;SSW;7;65%;12%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;84;56;Mostly sunny;84;55;WSW;7;18%;0%;13

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;83;73;A strong t-storm;80;75;ESE;9;82%;57%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Decreasing clouds;38;24;Breezy in the p.m.;40;32;SSW;11;63%;92%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;81;Mostly sunny;93;79;ESE;10;59%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;76;60;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;NE;7;40%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;43;33;Partly sunny;48;33;NNW;2;51%;4%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;37;17;Turning sunny;38;30;SW;7;57%;27%;4

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;80;Hazy sun;91;81;SW;7;64%;1%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;Breezy in the p.m.;82;60;NE;12;52%;33%;13

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;50;41;Clouds and sun;55;44;NW;10;40%;11%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Breezy and warm;79;56;Sun and clouds;79;52;W;11;36%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;36;33;Cloudy and mild;44;36;SSW;10;88%;6%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;55;47;An afternoon shower;54;44;NNW;8;78%;65%;8

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;48;31;Cooler with a shower;41;23;N;7;71%;89%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;44;30;Mostly cloudy;48;31;WNW;8;58%;8%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;A heavy thunderstorm;86;77;ESE;7;75%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;NW;5;82%;64%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A little p.m. rain;85;74;Occasional rain;83;74;ENE;7;82%;93%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;47;31;Partly sunny;53;46;WSW;9;55%;44%;3

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;84;66;Partly sunny;77;59;ESE;11;56%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or two;84;74;Showers around;89;77;N;9;65%;97%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;A t-storm around;88;74;NE;9;70%;55%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;91;70;A passing shower;88;69;ESE;6;59%;85%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;40;28;Breezy in the p.m.;48;39;WSW;12;40%;91%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and beautiful;61;30;Sunny and pleasant;65;37;S;7;53%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;69;52;A heavy shower;68;51;WSW;8;69%;91%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;66;53;Cooler with rain;61;50;SSW;6;91%;99%;1

Recife, Brazil;Rain this morning;85;77;A shower or two;87;76;S;9;63%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain at times;43;30;An afternoon flurry;38;26;NNE;7;70%;95%;3

Riga, Latvia;Increasing clouds;45;31;A bit of snow;42;35;S;15;68%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;82;74;Mostly sunny;85;74;NNW;6;76%;11%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;97;70;Sunshine, very hot;99;70;SE;7;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Some sun, a shower;56;39;A couple of showers;58;36;N;5;66%;84%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;40;26;Cloudy;46;34;S;8;49%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;64;51;Breezy in the p.m.;64;50;WNW;15;63%;6%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;66;A t-storm in spots;78;65;E;7;76%;65%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;85;73;Increasing clouds;85;73;ESE;11;67%;28%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A morning shower;76;66;Some sun, a shower;73;64;WSW;6;88%;52%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;Sunny and pleasant;77;54;NNE;6;13%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Turning sunny;77;50;Sunny and pleasant;80;52;SW;5;34%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;A passing shower;87;68;ENE;6;76%;85%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;62;36;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;ENE;7;45%;1%;6

Seattle, United States;Afternoon showers;52;46;A shower and t-storm;50;42;SSW;19;71%;98%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;W;6;54%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;63;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;66;50;SE;7;51%;40%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A few showers;85;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;5;71%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;A couple of showers;51;30;A couple of showers;53;34;SSW;6;55%;90%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;84;75;Partly sunny;84;75;E;10;61%;6%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;46;28;A little snow;40;26;NNE;6;91%;99%;1

Sydney, Australia;Thickening clouds;80;60;Partly sunny;80;62;W;8;50%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain tapering off;63;58;Breezy and warmer;69;64;E;14;65%;28%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;40;30;A little snow;42;31;S;13;68%;99%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;Sunny and very warm;81;56;ENE;5;33%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with hazy sun;82;50;Windy;66;41;NW;22;43%;78%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;83;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;62;W;7;11%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;80;59;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;NNE;7;54%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Afternoon showers;57;42;A couple of showers;62;43;E;4;51%;91%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds, showers;57;48;Rain;58;48;NNW;14;82%;99%;2

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;43;32;Cloudy;41;35;ESE;6;74%;34%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Increasingly windy;66;58;Hazy sun and warmer;77;65;E;7;52%;0%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;An afternoon shower;59;51;High clouds;65;55;E;10;63%;20%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;57;17;Mostly cloudy, windy;51;14;NNW;16;41%;11%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;49;43;Rain and a t-storm;48;43;W;11;65%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cold;43;28;Partly sunny;50;45;WSW;6;45%;27%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;82;63;Partly sunny;86;65;ESE;4;43%;31%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy;42;25;Mostly cloudy;44;34;SSW;12;61%;91%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cold;40;29;Breezy in the p.m.;44;36;SW;16;61%;89%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;68;60;Partly sunny, breezy;69;64;NNW;19;80%;26%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;92;78;Mostly sunny;94;77;WSW;7;42%;9%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;77;48;Not as warm;68;39;SE;7;29%;4%;7

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather