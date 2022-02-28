Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 28, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;77;Mostly cloudy;88;77;W;9;83%;86%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;80;67;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;WNW;12;57%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Low clouds;61;47;A morning shower;59;50;SW;6;74%;87%;1

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;54;40;Mostly sunny;55;38;E;6;50%;1%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun;49;36;A couple of showers;46;37;ESE;9;74%;88%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;34;26;A morning flurry;34;24;NE;4;78%;81%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;59;42;Mostly cloudy;62;43;E;7;57%;2%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;23;-7;Colder;15;4;WSW;6;100%;11%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rather cloudy, hot;105;77;A t-storm in spots;93;74;NE;7;63%;94%;8

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;54;44;A couple of showers;52;43;N;7;60%;98%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;73;62;Inc. clouds;77;60;NNW;6;52%;8%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;75;49;High clouds;78;58;SE;5;34%;3%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A couple of t-storms;99;73;A t-storm or two;88;74;SE;5;77%;81%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;87;61;Mostly cloudy;86;63;E;6;32%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;95;79;Sun and some clouds;94;79;S;7;60%;29%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;44;Mostly sunny;59;46;ENE;10;69%;4%;4

Beijing, China;Clouds breaking;54;30;Partly sunny;50;27;SSW;9;23%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain/snow showers;44;30;Mostly cloudy;46;28;NW;5;56%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;42;25;Clouds and sun;44;25;SE;6;64%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;60;49;A bit of rain;65;48;SE;5;78%;87%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;NNE;8;55%;42%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;43;25;Mostly sunny;46;26;N;8;49%;0%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;51;35;Mostly cloudy;49;38;SE;4;60%;19%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;38;33;Cloudy and chilly;40;31;SW;6;52%;62%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;42;27;Mostly sunny;49;21;S;7;41%;6%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;80;57;Lots of sun, nice;77;65;N;8;62%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;86;66;A t-storm around;84;66;NE;6;43%;64%;7

Busan, South Korea;An afternoon shower;58;46;A shower in the a.m.;59;37;NW;5;74%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;71;56;Partly sunny;79;59;NE;7;31%;2%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;76;66;Clouds and sun;75;65;N;11;69%;3%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;69;SE;2;63%;57%;9

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;Partial sunshine;92;73;NE;8;64%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Lots of sun, breezy;46;34;Mostly cloudy;46;33;NNE;6;65%;11%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;92;74;High clouds;91;74;ENE;9;59%;26%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;40;31;Mostly cloudy;40;31;WSW;8;71%;7%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Winds subsiding;74;62;Breezy;74;63;N;16;75%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;63;40;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;SSE;7;37%;3%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;92;77;A shower in the a.m.;91;76;NE;11;66%;58%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;75;54;Hazy sunshine;79;58;NNW;6;51%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;58;36;Clouds and sun, mild;63;38;SW;6;24%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine;84;64;Hazy sun, less humid;90;62;NNW;7;44%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;S;6;74%;89%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Rain this morning;50;32;Partly sunny;46;42;ENE;9;78%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;49;A p.m. shower or two;61;44;NNE;7;38%;82%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;61;56;Mostly sunny;62;54;E;19;65%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;75;65;Low clouds;75;65;SE;3;79%;62%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;NE;5;53%;33%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower in places;80;66;A shower in spots;78;65;N;9;62%;55%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;37;29;Sunny and breezy;38;31;WSW;16;81%;7%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;95;78;Increasing clouds;94;80;ESE;7;51%;39%;9

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;75;61;Humid;76;60;NNW;4;83%;38%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;82;68;Partly sunny;83;66;NE;5;59%;30%;8

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;93;68;Mostly sunny;91;68;SE;7;22%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;71;50;Hazy sunshine;73;51;NNE;7;41%;2%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;44;31;A little p.m. rain;42;34;N;8;84%;82%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;11;72%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Sunny and pleasant;84;73;N;7;61%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;60;WNW;7;73%;81%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;53;33;Mostly sunny;54;33;NW;5;42%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;88;65;Sunny and nice;89;65;NW;7;45%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;WSW;6;49%;26%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;95;69;Warm with hazy sun;99;71;N;11;19%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;40;29;A little snow;35;34;NE;8;73%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;85;72;A shower in spots;86;73;NNW;8;56%;41%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Some brightening;89;75;Decreasing clouds;89;75;NNE;6;66%;87%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny, low humidity;88;69;Hazy sun;89;66;S;5;53%;6%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;SE;4;71%;58%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;59;39;A little a.m. rain;59;38;ENE;8;60%;61%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;92;81;Mostly sunny;93;82;SW;8;64%;35%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;74;66;Mostly cloudy;74;65;SSE;7;86%;55%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog to sun;68;48;Showers around;65;52;WNW;6;72%;62%;3

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;56;47;Occasional rain;49;46;E;8;93%;100%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;83;57;Partly sunny;85;56;ENE;6;26%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;89;80;A t-storm around;88;79;SW;7;68%;55%;8

Madrid, Spain;Fog to sun;62;35;Fog, then some sun;64;41;SW;4;59%;12%;4

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;90;82;Partly sunny;91;81;NNE;8;62%;7%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;E;3;83%;92%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;92;74;E;7;53%;9%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Cloudy;79;66;A little rain, humid;76;65;SE;6;78%;85%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;72;43;Sunny and pleasant;75;44;N;5;25%;1%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;80;67;Mostly sunny;79;70;NE;7;60%;44%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;34;18;Mostly cloudy;36;22;ENE;6;65%;2%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;77;Sunshine and breezy;91;76;ENE;15;55%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;80;63;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;N;6;42%;1%;8

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;13;3;A little snow;25;13;WNW;4;71%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;33;9;Mostly sunny;32;9;WSW;4;79%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;91;75;Hazy sun;92;77;N;7;40%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;84;58;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;NNE;13;55%;29%;13

New York, United States;Colder;34;28;Milder;46;36;SW;11;40%;8%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;65;48;Cloudy;63;50;SSE;6;72%;74%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;19;10;Breezy in the p.m.;22;17;SW;13;89%;89%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;57;35;Periods of rain;54;44;SW;6;81%;98%;4

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;39;38;Mostly sunny;43;27;WSW;5;75%;5%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;13;3;A little snow;21;6;WNW;10;72%;94%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;A morning shower;87;77;NE;8;71%;93%;6

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with a shower;89;75;A shower or two;86;75;NNW;12;72%;100%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;85;75;Showers around;83;74;E;6;78%;93%;4

Paris, France;Sunny;52;34;Partly sunny;54;40;ESE;5;71%;38%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;69;Not as warm;77;59;SSW;12;66%;61%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;93;78;Sunny;95;78;SSE;5;55%;65%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Plenty of clouds;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;12;74%;85%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;An afternoon shower;89;67;A shower in spots;89;69;SSW;7;56%;77%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;38;22;Plenty of sun;42;21;NE;4;48%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sun and clouds, mild;56;35;Decreasing clouds;49;20;WNW;8;56%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;53;Showers;65;52;E;8;77%;99%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;71;46;E;9;54%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;88;78;Partly sunny;89;77;SSE;9;60%;62%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little snow;36;31;A bit of a.m. snow;36;31;E;10;70%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;42;26;Plenty of sunshine;42;26;WSW;2;68%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;89;74;Sunny and very warm;93;74;N;7;59%;0%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;82;61;SE;6;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, warmer;58;34;Plenty of sunshine;55;26;NNE;12;42%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;33;25;Plenty of sun;33;26;SW;7;77%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;47;Rather cloudy;64;47;WSW;8;77%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray shower;80;60;Sunshine, a shower;80;63;ENE;11;58%;44%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Humid with a shower;83;73;Sunshine, a shower;85;73;SE;9;73%;42%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;74;64;Sunshine, a shower;74;62;N;6;66%;45%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;77;52;Turning out cloudy;73;49;ENE;7;35%;7%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;87;60;SSW;6;26%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;86;69;A shower in spots;85;70;ENE;6;75%;90%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then sun;69;48;Showers around;65;49;NW;5;61%;90%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain, heavy at times;54;51;A touch of rain;55;48;S;7;78%;96%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;50;35;A shower in the a.m.;49;21;WNW;4;69%;56%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking;64;52;Cloudy and warm;66;43;N;11;63%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;91;78;Showers around;89;77;N;10;71%;85%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;36;20;Cloudy and chilly;36;21;SW;7;66%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;84;74;A shower in places;84;74;E;13;71%;72%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;41;29;Mostly cloudy;40;34;WSW;9;67%;59%;1

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;78;71;Humid with rain;74;70;ESE;12;84%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;61;Mostly sunny, warm;84;64;ENE;6;63%;41%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;39;31;Brilliant sunshine;39;32;SW;11;69%;3%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;59;45;A shower in the p.m.;59;43;WSW;9;57%;74%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;49;37;Overcast and mild;58;42;NNE;6;62%;67%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;59;47;Mostly sunny;63;49;SSW;7;27%;4%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;65;50;Clouds and sun;66;57;NE;4;68%;8%;5

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;60;36;A couple of showers;52;29;ENE;5;55%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;54;42;Turning cloudy, mild;65;48;NNW;8;48%;44%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cold;23;21;Showers of rain/snow;39;25;NW;13;71%;86%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy;62;55;Rain and drizzle;57;51;N;9;70%;85%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Cloudy;53;45;A shower in places;58;41;N;12;62%;41%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, colder;21;-6;Turning sunny;26;-10;ENE;8;53%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;47;Rain tapering off;54;45;E;5;70%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;41;24;Mostly sunny;45;23;NW;6;55%;0%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Turning cloudy, warm;89;66;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;ENE;4;43%;5%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Plenty of sunshine;37;17;Plenty of sun;39;16;NE;4;58%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Sunny;39;21;Plenty of sun;40;22;NNE;5;55%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Some brightening;61;55;Mostly sunny;65;56;SE;8;67%;51%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. shower;97;70;Sunny and very warm;99;72;WSW;4;43%;1%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;58;33;Cloudy and mild;55;40;NE;3;51%;86%;1

