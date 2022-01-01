Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 1, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;91;78;Humid with some sun;89;78;S;6;81%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;A bit of rain;77;69;Mostly cloudy, windy;82;71;S;18;63%;44%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;55;40;An afternoon shower;52;33;NNW;3;72%;55%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;60;42;Mostly sunny;62;43;SSW;4;83%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;51;A couple of showers;53;46;WSW;19;88%;98%;0

Anchorage, United States;Windy;8;1;Winds subsiding;5;-5;N;18;59%;11%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hazy sun;51;36;Mostly cloudy;55;39;SE;5;56%;4%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine, but cold;4;0;Not as cold;17;16;SSW;8;90%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, very hot;104;79;Some sun, very hot;105;76;NE;11;34%;70%;11

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;63;50;Sunny and pleasant;62;42;NNE;6;68%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;72;61;Mostly cloudy;79;64;E;12;59%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Overcast;59;45;Partly sunny;64;43;NW;9;49%;33%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;83;74;Cloudy with showers;86;74;ESE;7;77%;100%;3

Bangalore, India;A thunderstorm;79;62;Mostly sunny;80;61;E;8;61%;12%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partial sunshine;91;73;Hazy sunshine;89;74;ENE;6;52%;11%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Turning sunny;62;47;Clouds and sun;62;47;N;5;68%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;45;18;Partly sunny;36;19;S;6;26%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sun and clouds, mild;56;40;Fog, then some sun;56;39;SSW;5;74%;3%;2

Berlin, Germany;A passing shower;54;44;A little p.m. rain;53;47;W;7;87%;95%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;72;52;Rain and drizzle;69;51;SE;6;60%;70%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;73;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;65;N;10;79%;93%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;59;39;Low clouds and fog;49;43;W;5;85%;8%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;56;50;A passing shower;55;49;SW;13;74%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;37;Mostly sunny, mild;48;40;W;6;76%;13%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;57;35;Fog, then some sun;51;36;SW;3;88%;4%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Morning t-storms;88;71;A gusty thunderstorm;90;72;SE;8;68%;91%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;77;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;65;NE;7;46%;80%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;44;27;Sunshine;52;28;NW;7;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Variable cloudiness;65;52;Partly sunny;65;56;NNW;6;69%;38%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;71;57;Clouds and sun;72;62;SSE;10;54%;1%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Clearing, a shower;81;65;An afternoon shower;80;67;ESE;3;60%;66%;5

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;75;NE;11;77%;30%;6

Chicago, United States;Snow;39;24;Morning flurries;26;9;WNW;13;69%;49%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;NE;8;73%;66%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy with a shower;43;40;Afternoon rain;45;42;W;7;99%;100%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;71;Clouds and sun;84;69;NNE;9;45%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Showers around;71;22;Very cold;40;26;N;13;43%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;Morning showers;91;78;NE;11;70%;81%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny;64;45;Hazy sunshine;68;47;WNW;4;67%;0%;2

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;17;6;Sunny, not as cold;43;25;SSW;5;31%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;80;55;Mostly sunny;80;55;NW;5;62%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A t-storm or two;87;75;SSE;5;79%;96%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Couple of t-storms;57;46;Clouds breaking;51;43;WSW;16;79%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A couple of showers;48;42;A morning shower;56;48;N;6;38%;63%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;62;54;Periods of sun;64;55;WNW;4;72%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;66;59;Clearing;72;59;SSE;4;68%;11%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;63;A stray thunderstorm;75;63;ENE;6;74%;91%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and pleasant;84;64;Nice with sunshine;85;66;SSW;6;64%;2%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;25;10;Periods of snow;26;25;SE;11;86%;99%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;75;Partly sunny;91;74;NNE;4;54%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;Sunny and nice;73;61;E;6;60%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Occasional rain;78;70;Showers;79;69;SSE;7;77%;98%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;81;63;Hazy sun;84;63;E;6;58%;29%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;A thick cloud cover;60;42;High clouds;65;43;N;6;51%;3%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;50;44;A shower in the a.m.;51;38;ESE;8;86%;57%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;88;77;A morning shower;89;74;SW;10;72%;60%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;80;72;Mostly sunny;77;68;N;11;54%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A p.m. t-storm;81;60;A t-storm around;83;60;NNE;8;63%;66%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;41;33;Cloudy, not as cool;51;35;NW;5;46%;70%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;77;56;Hazy sunshine;76;58;NE;11;32%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;63;39;Hazy sunshine;64;40;SSE;3;65%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;85;59;Breezy in the a.m.;79;54;NNW;14;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A little p.m. rain;46;25;Colder;31;30;SSW;7;58%;94%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;88;75;Increasingly windy;88;75;E;15;55%;2%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;73;Low clouds breaking;90;73;WNW;4;69%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny;75;61;Mainly cloudy;77;60;NW;6;55%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorms;84;74;Thunderstorms;82;75;N;3;85%;100%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A stray p.m. t-storm;61;40;A stray p.m. t-storm;61;41;NW;7;58%;57%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;Variable cloudiness;91;76;SW;6;71%;14%;4

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;74;66;Partly sunny;74;66;SSE;8;72%;67%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;63;51;Some sun;63;52;E;4;95%;18%;2

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;59;52;Breezy, p.m. rain;53;47;WSW;14;85%;72%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;59;40;Sunny, but cool;60;41;N;4;51%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;77;A t-storm around;83;78;SSW;5;79%;66%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouding up, mild;60;33;Partly sunny;57;34;ESE;3;74%;6%;2

Male, Maldives;More clouds than sun;89;81;An afternoon shower;90;80;ENE;12;67%;92%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;SE;6;81%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;84;72;Decreasing clouds;85;73;E;7;62%;29%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;83;68;Cooler in the p.m.;83;61;S;13;56%;32%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;Sunshine, pleasant;74;39;N;6;35%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;74;Partly sunny;82;70;SSW;11;62%;13%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A brief shower;39;19;Colder with snow;28;27;WSW;9;77%;100%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;90;75;Mostly sunny;90;76;E;13;58%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;86;70;A gusty thunderstorm;85;70;SSE;8;70%;81%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little rain;36;19;A little snow;20;3;NNW;5;73%;93%;0

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon flurry;34;16;Cloudy and colder;18;9;WSW;9;68%;14%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;74;Hazy sunshine;89;74;N;5;55%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine, pleasant;77;57;Partly sunny;81;57;NNE;11;50%;11%;11

New York, United States;Periods of rain;56;52;A touch of rain;55;29;NW;19;68%;85%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;65;46;Mostly sunny;62;44;N;6;76%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, cold;7;-7;Becoming cloudy;11;8;S;10;83%;36%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Bit of rain, snow;40;26;Mostly sunny;47;31;W;7;63%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon snow;28;28;Freezing fog;33;29;NNE;2;85%;24%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of a.m. snow;35;14;A little snow;15;-2;NW;10;71%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some brightening;86;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;NNE;10;74%;91%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;A morning shower;89;75;NW;7;71%;65%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in spots;85;73;A t-storm around;85;74;NE;6;71%;63%;7

Paris, France;Low clouds and fog;55;47;A stray shower;58;52;SW;9;69%;91%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;Breezy in the p.m.;87;68;S;13;39%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Nice with some sun;87;76;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;NE;9;58%;43%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;90;76;A t-storm in spots;92;75;N;12;69%;91%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Brilliant sunshine;92;62;Hazy sunshine;92;61;SE;5;46%;2%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Breezy this morning;55;40;Low clouds and fog;51;48;WSW;6;73%;76%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cold;37;10;Plenty of sunshine;28;-7;ESE;5;51%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;54;A little p.m. rain;68;55;NE;8;70%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;Mostly sunny;70;46;SE;3;74%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;78;A morning shower;85;77;ESE;9;70%;83%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;36;23;Sunny and chilly;27;24;N;13;45%;0%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy in the p.m.;37;22;Snow, then rain late;36;34;SW;10;91%;99%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;80;73;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NNE;6;78%;91%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;62;62;A t-storm around;71;52;WNW;8;68%;55%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;59;37;Partly sunny;57;47;SE;5;86%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;27;13;Overcast and colder;17;14;SE;5;77%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Lots of sun, chilly;50;36;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;41;SSW;6;76%;18%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;82;60;Becoming cloudy;81;64;ENE;8;63%;39%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy this morning;83;73;Breezy in the a.m.;82;73;E;11;61%;86%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and humid;74;65;Humid;74;65;NNW;5;86%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;71;53;Cloudy;66;48;SSW;7;45%;20%;3

Santiago, Chile;Sunny, not as warm;80;55;Sunny and nice;83;58;SW;7;35%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;86;69;Partly sunny;84;68;NNE;9;62%;2%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mild with some sun;68;50;Periods of sun;62;49;ESE;3;84%;28%;2

Seattle, United States;Cloudy and cold;33;33;Rain, chilly;41;37;SSE;10;76%;100%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;34;23;Sunny;33;13;W;5;55%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;52;39;Mostly sunny;52;39;NE;8;61%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;87;76;Thunderstorms;82;76;NNW;9;83%;98%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy in the p.m.;57;42;Mostly sunny;52;36;SSW;7;83%;8%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;Nice with some sun;84;74;ENE;11;58%;4%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Colder;31;23;Cloudy with a shower;39;32;SW;5;100%;98%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;81;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;72;NE;13;60%;5%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;67;62;Inc. clouds;68;63;E;7;71%;17%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;30;17;Chilly with snow;26;25;SSE;11;89%;99%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;47;39;Partly sunny, milder;55;41;ENE;5;79%;48%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;47;32;An afternoon shower;47;34;NW;11;70%;42%;1

Tehran, Iran;Turning out cloudy;53;42;Inc. clouds;54;42;NE;6;44%;40%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;65;54;Mostly sunny;64;54;NNW;6;72%;78%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;63;41;Mostly sunny, mild;70;42;ESE;4;54%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;41;31;Cold with some sun;41;34;NNW;6;66%;7%;2

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;40;25;Snow;25;16;NNW;15;69%;75%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sun and some clouds;63;53;Clouds and sun;64;55;NW;8;78%;25%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;67;50;Turning sunny;67;47;W;4;74%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Colder;2;-23;Sunshine;5;-22;ESE;6;62%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;30;29;Rain;41;34;SSE;9;79%;100%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;58;37;Low clouds and fog;45;44;W;3;83%;5%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;85;59;Mostly sunny, warm;87;60;ESE;4;46%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun returning;40;21;Snow at times;37;35;SW;10;83%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A shower in the p.m.;51;35;A little p.m. rain;48;44;WSW;11;95%;89%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and pleasant;72;61;High clouds;77;65;N;6;59%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;92;70;Hazy and less humid;90;69;W;5;52%;6%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;33;18;A little p.m. snow;34;19;N;2;62%;74%;1

_____

