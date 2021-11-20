Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 20, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;A p.m. shower or two;88;78;SSW;8;80%;82%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;Sunny and nice;88;72;NE;6;50%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A little rain;59;47;A shower in the p.m.;64;47;ENE;10;63%;62%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;65;60;Afternoon showers;65;56;WSW;9;67%;100%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mainly cloudy;54;46;Showers;49;38;NNE;9;82%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;10;4;A bit of p.m. snow;16;9;NNE;3;49%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;55;39;Warmer;66;43;WNW;4;31%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy, cold;17;9;High clouds;22;19;SSW;12;81%;65%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;86;63;Sunshine;92;70;ESE;4;47%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;61;51;Mostly sunny;65;52;S;6;73%;5%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;69;61;A morning shower;71;62;NNE;11;75%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;76;54;Mostly sunny;75;55;NNE;6;51%;56%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;A heavy thunderstorm;87;74;SE;4;81%;93%;3

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;76;66;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;NNE;4;82%;87%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;92;81;A p.m. shower or two;92;81;SE;5;70%;70%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers around;59;50;Periods of sun;62;49;NW;7;72%;87%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;50;32;Breezy in the p.m.;46;30;NW;13;36%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;54;41;Fog to sun;56;37;SSW;4;77%;6%;2

Berlin, Germany;A stray shower;52;46;A couple of showers;48;38;W;7;81%;88%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;47;An afternoon shower;68;50;SE;5;72%;66%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;A shower and t-storm;77;67;NE;5;82%;93%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;54;34;Low clouds and fog;46;36;NW;5;88%;28%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog early in the day;50;46;Showers;48;39;NNE;7;75%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;61;36;Fog to sun;56;35;WSW;7;82%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, mild;57;35;Low clouds and fog;50;36;NE;4;88%;17%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;84;68;Very hot;98;67;NNW;10;32%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;84;66;A stray t-shower;83;67;NNE;6;45%;64%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;68;50;Cloudy;67;55;WSW;4;60%;60%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny intervals;72;59;A shower in the a.m.;69;61;W;9;57%;56%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;63;Breezy in the p.m.;73;63;SE;19;63%;7%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-shower in spots;81;69;A couple of showers;82;69;S;3;63%;85%;7

Chennai, India;Morning showers;84;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;N;3;83%;97%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;49;38;Breezy in the p.m.;49;21;NW;11;65%;27%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;87;78;Partly sunny;85;75;W;6;67%;10%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;52;42;A couple of showers;46;33;NNE;8;79%;91%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Humid;87;78;Breezy and humid;88;77;N;15;69%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;61;Partly sunny;67;44;N;10;61%;10%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Very warm;91;73;Warm, turning breezy;93;75;E;12;58%;3%;11

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds;77;59;Hazy sunshine;79;56;WNW;6;50%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cooler;53;29;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;SSW;6;39%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;84;66;Mostly sunny;87;67;NNE;5;56%;11%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;SW;4;69%;84%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;53;39;An afternoon shower;46;37;N;16;75%;73%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;56;37;Partly sunny;59;40;NNE;6;31%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;64;57;Some sun, a shower;64;57;WSW;9;81%;96%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;81;74;Humid with a shower;83;64;NE;5;80%;92%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;61;ESE;8;72%;66%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;82;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;71;E;6;71%;80%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;40;30;Showers of rain/snow;35;23;NW;12;81%;84%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;NW;5;67%;68%;3

Hong Kong, China;Very warm;88;71;Mostly sunny;82;66;ESE;6;71%;33%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;73;ENE;14;60%;6%;5

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;79;73;A stray thunderstorm;84;73;ESE;6;70%;88%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;76;48;Hazy sunshine;75;48;NNW;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;55;41;Sunny;59;45;SSW;6;78%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;Morning showers;89;75;WSW;9;76%;96%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, pleasant;85;77;Mostly sunny;85;77;N;10;48%;8%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;73;55;Thunderstorms;67;57;N;10;84%;95%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and beautiful;66;30;Sunny and pleasant;66;33;SW;4;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;89;64;Breezy in the a.m.;88;60;NE;12;21%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;72;52;Hazy sunshine;75;51;SSW;4;58%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;89;64;Breezy in the a.m.;88;65;N;14;18%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy;54;41;Variable cloudiness;50;41;WSW;13;70%;44%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Variable cloudiness;90;75;A t-storm around;89;75;N;8;58%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;72;NNW;6;70%;80%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;87;73;Hazy sunshine;89;71;NNW;5;66%;37%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NNW;5;80%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;37;Showers around;62;38;NNE;8;55%;92%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;A morning shower;89;75;SSW;6;76%;60%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;65;63;Cloudy;66;62;SSE;7;80%;7%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;65;52;Clouds and sun;64;51;NNW;6;79%;31%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;53;42;Partly sunny, cooler;47;40;N;13;72%;8%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;56;Partly sunny;84;58;NNE;6;32%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;85;77;Decreasing clouds;85;76;SW;7;73%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers around;55;45;Fog, then some sun;59;44;ENE;4;73%;91%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;82;An afternoon shower;88;81;W;13;62%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;NNE;4;83%;87%;2

Manila, Philippines;Afternoon showers;87;80;An afternoon shower;92;78;E;5;64%;66%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;65;50;Areas of low clouds;63;50;S;12;60%;26%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;69;46;An afternoon shower;71;48;NNE;5;51%;46%;6

Miami, United States;A couple of showers;79;75;A couple of showers;78;73;E;9;77%;88%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Windy this morning;47;39;A couple of showers;46;32;N;14;78%;97%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;91;77;ESE;11;62%;26%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;76;61;Warmer;90;61;ESE;12;46%;3%;11

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;40;35;Rather cloudy;44;38;SSE;2;73%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;A bit of snow;36;32;Low clouds;34;29;WNW;10;78%;49%;0

Mumbai, India;A t-storm around;97;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;81;WNW;7;59%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;61;N;11;64%;80%;6

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;49;44;Variable cloudiness;56;53;S;6;54%;80%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;67;56;A little rain;68;51;WNW;8;76%;87%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with snow;15;14;Mostly cloudy;22;21;S;13;72%;2%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;67;45;Increasing clouds;67;54;E;4;65%;63%;1

Oslo, Norway;Cooler;43;31;Partly sunny;39;26;NW;6;59%;4%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in spots;41;32;Mostly cloudy;45;34;S;8;83%;91%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;ESE;11;74%;91%;12

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;84;74;A stray thunderstorm;84;75;NW;4;83%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;91;73;A thunderstorm;88;73;E;6;81%;85%;4

Paris, France;Fog early in the day;50;39;Showers;48;39;NNE;5;74%;99%;1

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;86;62;Breezy in the p.m.;82;62;SW;13;50%;78%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;More clouds than sun;91;78;High clouds, humid;90;78;SSE;5;71%;44%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;ENE;12;72%;60%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;93;68;A p.m. t-storm;93;69;S;5;52%;80%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;50;37;Low clouds and fog;45;40;WNW;6;74%;83%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Inc. clouds;56;37;Periods of rain;55;33;WNW;5;68%;97%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;65;51;Periods of rain;67;52;E;8;74%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;A p.m. shower or two;72;52;Clouds and sun;67;52;N;5;85%;39%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;E;8;62%;27%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;34;32;A little rain;45;42;SW;13;84%;97%;0

Riga, Latvia;Windy this morning;46;39;A passing shower;43;28;NNE;7;85%;96%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;75;67;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;ENE;7;64%;2%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;87;68;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;SE;8;22%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;Abundant sunshine;64;41;Partly sunny;63;52;SE;4;80%;91%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds, a flurry;39;33;Cloudy;37;27;NW;7;63%;27%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;65;52;Mostly sunny;65;49;ENE;7;52%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;83;64;A couple of t-storms;79;63;ENE;7;70%;91%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;86;75;A brief shower;85;76;E;9;72%;59%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;75;64;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;NNW;6;91%;39%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;ESE;4;29%;5%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;SW;8;40%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;88;73;Partly sunny;88;73;N;7;69%;44%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;64;47;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;NNW;4;73%;27%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;48;36;Chilly with some sun;48;36;SE;3;76%;0%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;60;39;Mainly cloudy, mild;60;36;W;3;64%;93%;1

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;68;55;Rain and drizzle;66;43;NNW;6;64%;93%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;NNW;4;80%;90%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Winds subsiding;51;30;Fog, then sun;53;31;S;4;71%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;76;Some sun, a shower;86;75;E;5;68%;92%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler;45;29;Mostly cloudy;37;23;NNW;7;82%;9%;1

Sydney, Australia;Cooler, p.m. showers;66;63;A thunderstorm;64;63;SE;17;82%;94%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or two;79;67;Warmer and humid;87;67;ENE;6;64%;69%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;43;37;Mostly cloudy;39;29;N;9;64%;22%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but chilly;49;33;Mostly cloudy;58;38;E;5;43%;1%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;60;41;Increasingly windy;55;37;NNW;17;63%;10%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;55;42;Mostly cloudy;58;43;S;6;52%;44%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler with rain;66;58;A couple of showers;69;59;SE;8;54%;85%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;68;43;Sunny and pleasant;69;50;E;4;69%;83%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler this morning;61;52;Becoming cloudy;66;55;ENE;6;53%;99%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;44;39;Rain and drizzle;46;34;SW;9;74%;86%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;70;57;Increasing clouds;71;61;SSE;3;65%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;70;52;Clouds and sun;71;53;WSW;5;65%;27%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;17;-1;Bitterly cold;9;-16;NNE;8;45%;7%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;45;42;A thick cloud cover;49;38;NE;3;70%;27%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;53;33;Low clouds and fog;45;36;NW;4;91%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot;93;73;Very hot;97;72;NNE;3;53%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy this morning;46;40;Showers;45;29;NNW;8;80%;98%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Windy this morning;53;44;Mostly cloudy;48;39;W;12;86%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;65;58;Showers around;66;59;NNW;21;75%;91%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;94;76;Mostly sunny;94;75;WNW;4;61%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;52;34;Sun and clouds;53;30;NE;2;65%;9%;3

