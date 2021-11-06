Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 6, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;S;8;82%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;88;74;Sunny and pleasant;90;74;ENE;6;46%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, nice and warm;80;52;Sunny and very warm;80;52;NE;1;29%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in spots;59;51;A little rain;61;52;N;13;59%;78%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower in the p.m.;54;48;Breezy with a shower;52;47;WNW;18;74%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;34;27;Variable cloudiness;33;21;NNE;9;77%;16%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, cold;47;34;Cloudy and cold;49;39;E;4;47%;6%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;33;12;Partly sunny;34;20;SSW;8;42%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower in the a.m.;82;68;Some sun, pleasant;85;69;SSE;8;56%;44%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;Partial sunshine;74;54;NNE;8;70%;1%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;68;55;A morning shower;70;56;WSW;5;75%;52%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;85;59;Sunny and nice;83;54;NNW;10;25%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Thunderstorms;85;74;Thunderstorms;86;74;SE;4;82%;89%;6

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;65;NE;5;86%;86%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A few showers;91;80;Downpours;90;79;SSW;5;78%;79%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;64;43;Breezy in the a.m.;64;48;NNW;10;47%;3%;3

Beijing, China;P.M. rain, breezy;55;30;A little a.m. snow;34;25;NW;13;63%;75%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower;49;44;Milder;56;45;WSW;4;92%;70%;2

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;50;45;A couple of showers;51;45;WSW;15;73%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;69;45;A shower in spots;69;47;SE;5;69%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;67;A t-shower in spots;81;67;NNE;6;65%;56%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;54;34;Periods of sun;52;39;WNW;4;73%;61%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;49;48;A couple of showers;50;44;W;10;82%;61%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, mild;67;47;Mild with some sun;65;46;W;4;71%;30%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;56;32;Partly sunny;53;41;WSW;4;71%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;70;57;Partly sunny;71;55;ENE;8;60%;13%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;65;Mostly cloudy;87;66;NE;6;29%;5%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;71;60;Partly sunny;70;64;SE;13;60%;44%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;NE;9;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;58;Cloudy;65;58;SSE;14;59%;34%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;86;69;A shower or two;87;70;E;3;57%;69%;7

Chennai, India;Afternoon showers;81;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;78;NE;9;86%;85%;2

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;57;42;Partly sunny;62;48;SSW;9;62%;3%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;87;76;A morning t-storm;81;75;W;6;83%;91%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;A couple of showers;54;46;A little rain;49;40;WNW;18;74%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;89;78;Breezy in the a.m.;87;77;N;14;69%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;S;7;58%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Warm, becoming windy;91;74;Breezy in the p.m.;92;71;ESE;11;66%;26%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;81;62;Hazy sunshine;84;61;WNW;6;52%;0%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;76;46;Partly sunny;75;40;SW;6;17%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;86;65;Partly sunny;85;64;NW;6;59%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;E;5;67%;69%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;58;44;Some sun;51;44;WSW;12;72%;30%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;56;33;Hazy sun;56;41;SSW;4;32%;53%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Abundant sunshine;61;52;Plenty of sunshine;63;53;WNW;4;54%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Humid with clearing;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;62;N;6;87%;88%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;89;66;Sunny;90;66;ENE;9;19%;0%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;79;73;A passing shower;78;71;NNW;10;51%;55%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;43;32;A couple of showers;40;32;NNE;15;90%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;SE;5;72%;82%;7

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;87;73;Partly sunny, humid;83;60;NE;7;79%;64%;5

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;85;75;Partly sunny, breezy;85;73;ENE;15;57%;16%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partial sunshine;87;66;Decreasing clouds;86;66;NE;5;60%;23%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;N;7;42%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;67;54;Low clouds;63;48;NE;10;90%;5%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;Clouds, a t-storm;88;76;SW;8;77%;81%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;92;79;Mostly sunny;91;79;NNW;8;59%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;86;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;61;N;10;31%;81%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;69;39;Mostly sunny;64;42;N;4;21%;6%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;93;66;Hazy sunshine;95;69;ENE;6;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;70;52;Hazy sunshine;73;53;SE;5;64%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;100;78;Sunny and very warm;100;77;NNW;8;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;50;38;Clouds and sun;53;42;SSW;8;66%;26%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;88;77;A shower and t-storm;88;77;N;8;66%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;87;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;W;6;73%;65%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;85;66;Hazy sunshine;88;69;N;6;52%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;A t-storm or two;92;77;NE;5;70%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and mild;62;36;High clouds and mild;65;37;NE;8;27%;28%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;89;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;6;74%;58%;6

Lima, Peru;Clearing;66;60;Clouds and sun;65;60;S;7;80%;14%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;61;45;Mostly sunny;63;48;NNW;7;57%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;More clouds than sun;55;47;Breezy in the a.m.;53;40;W;12;64%;7%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;74;53;Fog, then sun;69;52;SSE;5;75%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds may break;82;77;Low clouds breaking;84;76;SSW;7;70%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;57;30;Mostly sunny;57;39;N;2;59%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;80;WSW;10;70%;77%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;5;77%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;E;6;61%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A few p.m. showers;75;56;Cloudy and cooler;60;49;SSE;8;68%;10%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;69;43;Periods of sun, nice;70;44;N;5;44%;6%;6

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;76;61;Mostly sunny;75;64;NNW;9;61%;14%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and clouds;48;42;A touch of rain;47;41;SW;14;76%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;89;77;Clouds and sun;89;77;SE;9;61%;27%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;66;52;Decreasing clouds;67;50;ENE;8;60%;8%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;49;34;Mostly sunny;53;42;WSW;2;65%;23%;2

Moscow, Russia;Decreasing clouds;49;38;Breezy in the a.m.;46;40;SW;11;73%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;Brief p.m. showers;91;81;A thick cloud cover;92;79;WSW;6;55%;39%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;84;58;Partly sunny;84;57;NE;7;41%;6%;9

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;53;42;Clouds and sun;55;42;NNW;9;49%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;84;54;Sunny and very warm;84;52;NW;6;47%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;27;25;Cloudy and breezy;32;25;SSW;16;77%;26%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;67;55;Mostly sunny, nice;72;62;ENE;11;53%;7%;4

Oslo, Norway;Not as cold;43;35;A couple of showers;39;30;N;9;88%;71%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;50;32;Partly sunny;55;37;SW;9;75%;23%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;An afternoon shower;87;80;E;10;70%;79%;13

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;86;75;A shower and t-storm;86;75;NW;5;83%;71%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;82;74;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;ESE;6;88%;69%;2

Paris, France;Partly sunny;54;45;A couple of showers;57;42;NW;8;65%;61%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;73;54;Breezy in the p.m.;75;57;SSE;12;48%;4%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;ENE;5;73%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;90;76;A t-storm around;92;76;E;10;70%;55%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;68;A t-storm around;92;70;SE;5;62%;68%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;51;36;A couple of showers;48;39;W;12;63%;69%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sun and warm;70;38;High clouds and mild;67;45;ESE;5;65%;67%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;52;Showers, mainly late;67;52;ESE;8;66%;92%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;67;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;E;6;61%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower or two;89;78;ENE;8;65%;67%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;38;32;Mostly cloudy;34;33;ENE;8;62%;71%;0

Riga, Latvia;A shower;48;41;Occasional rain;48;40;SW;15;89%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;77;64;Mostly sunny, nice;77;66;E;7;69%;38%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;89;68;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;NNE;5;22%;2%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;65;53;A couple of showers;70;53;ESE;7;81%;85%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;46;40;Cloudy;43;36;E;6;70%;74%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;64;50;Mainly cloudy, cool;64;48;NNW;8;55%;7%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;78;64;A shower and t-storm;76;64;ENE;6;81%;76%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;88;76;A passing shower;88;75;SE;8;62%;56%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;73;62;A t-storm around;73;61;N;6;85%;50%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;73;52;Mostly sunny;72;51;E;4;25%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;75;48;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;SW;7;44%;3%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;87;75;A morning shower;87;73;NW;7;74%;66%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;Partly sunny;63;39;NE;4;64%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A little rain;48;42;Rain and drizzle;46;42;S;9;81%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;70;44;Clouds and sun, mild;69;52;SE;5;64%;79%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;70;61;P.M. rain, breezy;72;43;WNW;13;71%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;An a.m. thunderstorm;90;78;Brief p.m. showers;90;78;NW;5;68%;77%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;62;48;Mild with some sun;65;46;S;6;76%;29%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;76;Sunshine, a shower;86;76;E;8;70%;56%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;44;33;Breezy with showers;42;36;NNE;15;92%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;78;67;A downpour;79;65;ESE;12;72%;88%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;84;73;Humid;84;67;ENE;9;67%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;45;39;Breezy with showers;41;36;E;14;84%;94%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun and cool;50;31;Brilliant sunshine;55;36;ENE;6;40%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Areas of low clouds;57;45;Partly sunny, mild;63;45;N;5;70%;24%;3

Tehran, Iran;Rain this morning;52;47;Decreasing clouds;55;43;WSW;5;52%;27%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;86;69;Plenty of sunshine;83;69;NE;6;36%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;78;61;Partly sunny, warmer;87;58;ESE;3;50%;16%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;65;55;Mostly sunny;69;57;ENE;8;59%;60%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;51;41;Mostly sunny;56;45;WSW;9;71%;5%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and very warm;89;69;Cloudy, not as warm;76;69;ENE;4;65%;17%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Decreasing clouds;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;53;SSW;6;57%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;18;-9;Partly sunny, cold;26;-2;NNW;6;30%;13%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;45;42;Rain tapering off;45;42;S;8;71%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;54;32;Partly sunny;52;43;W;5;72%;62%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny and hot;94;73;Very hot;96;74;NE;4;53%;58%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A couple of showers;49;43;Breezy with rain;45;41;SW;15;76%;86%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;50;37;A couple of showers;48;41;WSW;16;72%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;57;54;Partly sunny, milder;65;55;ENE;10;80%;33%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;91;77;Mostly sunny;92;78;NNW;5;69%;23%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning sunny, nice;61;38;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;ENE;2;55%;4%;3

