Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 21, 2021

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;WSW;9;86%;57%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sunshine;102;88;Sunny and less humid;99;86;W;9;46%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;96;71;Breezy in the p.m.;92;70;W;13;41%;8%;6

Algiers, Algeria;A stray thunderstorm;79;70;A morning shower;80;72;SSE;9;65%;90%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;67;52;Partial sunshine;68;56;SW;10;76%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;45;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;46;36;NNE;6;54%;27%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;91;63;Sunny and nice;87;62;ESE;7;18%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;An afternoon shower;48;26;Clouds and sun;50;25;W;6;59%;16%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm or two;77;61;Pleasant and warmer;84;66;SSW;6;52%;36%;6

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;68;Not as warm;82;63;NE;5;57%;64%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny intervals;63;53;Cloudy and breezy;65;59;NNE;14;72%;81%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;104;74;Hazy sunshine;102;72;WNW;11;20%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;92;73;High clouds;91;73;S;6;64%;42%;5

Bangalore, India;Becoming cloudy;84;68;A t-storm around;82;68;WNW;8;70%;64%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;89;78;A couple of t-storms;86;78;S;5;81%;80%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;64;Windy;76;65;NE;20;65%;36%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;81;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;WSW;6;59%;11%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer with some sun;63;50;Showers around;59;47;WNW;7;56%;75%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;61;53;Partly sunny;63;53;W;7;68%;33%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;69;54;A little p.m. rain;65;53;SE;7;65%;68%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Warm with some sun;95;66;Very hot;97;66;NNE;5;25%;2%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;62;49;Partly sunny, cool;60;47;NNW;12;76%;34%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;64;44;Partly sunny;66;48;SW;3;70%;0%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Rather cloudy, cool;62;48;Partly sunny, cool;59;41;W;7;45%;44%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;63;47;Rain in the morning;59;44;N;8;78%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;64;49;Partly sunny;63;55;E;9;72%;44%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine and nice;89;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;70;N;6;33%;50%;13

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;77;67;Mostly sunny, humid;83;65;WNW;7;70%;25%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;Sunny and very warm;97;74;NNW;9;36%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;63;47;Warmer with some sun;74;53;ENE;5;63%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SSE;4;63%;52%;10

Chennai, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;80;Partly sunny;95;80;SSW;5;63%;66%;9

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;69;61;Mostly cloudy, windy;66;53;NNW;20;57%;55%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;83;80;A couple of showers;86;80;SW;8;76%;84%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Afternoon rain;59;52;Milder;65;57;WSW;6;60%;69%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine;89;80;Plenty of sunshine;88;80;W;3;77%;17%;11

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;81;61;Sunny and nice;80;56;E;7;32%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, breezy;88;71;Showers around;88;69;SSE;14;65%;67%;12

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;79;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ESE;6;86%;60%;8

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;67;44;Sunny and warmer;82;50;SSW;6;20%;4%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;83;76;E;6;87%;57%;5

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;96;77;Humid with some sun;90;73;SSE;7;63%;27%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;68;54;Periods of sun;67;56;WSW;14;76%;60%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;Sunny and pleasant;85;59;NNE;6;17%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;75;68;A shower and t-storm;74;68;ENE;14;80%;84%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;SE;5;84%;79%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;91;56;Sunshine and nice;81;51;ESE;8;36%;16%;12

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A t-storm around;85;74;ENE;6;78%;65%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Chilly with some sun;47;36;Variable clouds;50;40;SSE;7;72%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;90;76;A couple of t-storms;88;76;SW;8;80%;74%;3

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;E;6;67%;75%;9

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with a shower;87;76;Sunshine and breezy;86;74;ENE;16;53%;65%;9

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;WNW;7;77%;62%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, humid;86;72;Partly sunny, humid;85;72;ENE;9;70%;55%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Winds subsiding;72;59;Clouds and sun;72;54;NNE;8;50%;87%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;9;72%;78%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;101;89;Mostly sunny;94;85;SSE;7;54%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and delightful;78;49;Mostly sunny;72;50;N;7;42%;4%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;94;57;Sunshine, not as hot;82;57;N;5;36%;28%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;90;82;Breezy in the p.m.;93;82;W;13;60%;33%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;82;66;A shower and t-storm;80;66;S;4;84%;90%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sun;105;82;Abundant sunshine;103;82;SW;9;26%;8%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;47;41;A shower or two;49;42;NW;8;78%;80%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;NNW;7;68%;81%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;92;73;Mostly cloudy;92;75;WNW;7;49%;35%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;84;79;A t-storm in spots;85;79;ESE;7;80%;72%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower or two;93;76;A stray thunderstorm;89;75;ESE;4;74%;57%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;57;36;Brief p.m. showers;57;37;NW;7;57%;91%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A couple of t-storms;82;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;NW;6;80%;65%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sun;61;58;Clouds and sun;62;58;S;8;83%;15%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Windy this morning;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;NNE;8;47%;26%;5

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;69;53;Partly sunny;70;53;WSW;7;66%;3%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun;89;67;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;S;6;40%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;72;Mostly sunny;81;71;WSW;7;70%;27%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;74;56;A thundershower;70;58;NE;5;52%;81%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;A morning shower;88;81;WNW;11;72%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;High clouds;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;NW;5;68%;63%;11

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;A t-storm around;91;78;ESE;6;68%;64%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers around;55;50;Warmer with some sun;64;49;N;7;71%;9%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;A p.m. t-storm;70;55;N;8;55%;63%;10

Miami, United States;A thunderstorm;86;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;N;6;75%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Showers around, cold;44;37;A shower or two;44;38;NNW;7;86%;67%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Partly sunny;87;77;S;9;70%;58%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;56;49;Turning cloudy;64;52;ENE;9;67%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;High clouds, breezy;75;63;A shower, more humid;75;66;SSE;10;71%;83%;2

Moscow, Russia;A touch of rain;45;42;Rain and drizzle;46;44;E;6;80%;86%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower and t-storm;85;79;Showery;85;78;SW;7;85%;87%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;75;56;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;ESE;9;50%;44%;12

New York, United States;More humid;75;69;Humid with a shower;78;69;SE;12;78%;82%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;94;66;Sunny and very warm;93;67;WNW;8;43%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;An afternoon shower;45;33;Rain and drizzle;40;32;WSW;8;87%;79%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;84;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;SW;7;70%;80%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, milder;60;45;More clouds than sun;64;47;S;8;74%;71%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;75;61;A couple of showers;71;61;SE;13;85%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;77;A shower in the a.m.;84;76;ESE;14;78%;59%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;88;75;A thunderstorm;84;74;WNW;5;82%;72%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A t-storm around;88;76;ENE;5;79%;55%;12

Paris, France;Partial sunshine;66;49;Partly sunny;70;47;ENE;5;60%;1%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Sunny, nice and warm;79;50;SE;7;41%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;87;77;A thunderstorm;88;78;SSW;7;76%;65%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;77;A t-storm around;88;75;SE;16;75%;65%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;94;75;A t-storm around;90;74;SSE;6;60%;55%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;58;49;Partial sunshine;59;48;SW;8;68%;36%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;62;A t-storm around;71;56;WNW;8;72%;52%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;68;51;An afternoon shower;65;51;WSW;7;68%;81%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;78;63;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;SSW;6;76%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;73;NE;8;74%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain this morning;52;41;A little a.m. rain;43;38;N;19;68%;64%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;48;43;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;40;S;7;75%;36%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Breezy in the p.m.;94;68;Partly sunny, cooler;72;64;SSE;11;56%;26%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;102;78;Plenty of sunshine;103;82;E;8;11%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;82;57;Partly sunny;83;54;N;6;59%;3%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cool;50;42;Mostly cloudy, cool;51;41;ENE;8;69%;40%;2

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sunshine;82;59;Not as warm;69;58;SW;10;56%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;85;62;A thunderstorm;83;64;E;7;69%;66%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;87;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;S;4;75%;43%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;64;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;NW;5;96%;72%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;80;61;An afternoon shower;75;59;ENE;7;36%;47%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;66;46;Cool with some sun;62;41;SW;5;66%;25%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A morning shower;88;76;SSW;7;75%;62%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;79;54;A thundershower;78;55;NE;4;48%;63%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;73;53;A shower in spots;65;52;NNE;5;77%;42%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A.M. rain, clearing;79;67;Showers around;74;63;WNW;6;73%;77%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;84;73;Sunny and hot;91;75;SSE;6;58%;0%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;A shower or two;88;78;SSE;8;70%;79%;13

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;66;47;Showers around;57;43;W;12;63%;78%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;78;A stray shower;88;78;ESE;6;73%;49%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;52;43;Variable cloudiness;54;50;S;7;80%;73%;1

Sydney, Australia;A stray shower;59;49;Partly sunny, warmer;65;50;WNW;11;54%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;SE;7;67%;61%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, chilly;48;47;Variable cloudiness;50;40;SSE;7;65%;16%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sunshine;85;56;Mostly sunny;83;57;NNE;7;23%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;85;62;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;NNW;15;49%;82%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;90;72;Plenty of sunshine;90;73;ESE;7;15%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;88;76;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;WSW;10;59%;3%;7

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;87;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;55;NE;6;51%;26%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;79;70;Partly sunny, humid;81;76;SSW;9;74%;44%;6

Toronto, Canada;A couple of showers;72;64;Heavy rain, t-storm;68;57;N;15;97%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;92;79;Mostly sunny;93;78;ESE;3;43%;2%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with some sun;85;72;Humid;87;75;SE;7;69%;44%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;66;33;Mostly sunny, nice;66;33;NW;8;55%;20%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;69;55;A shower in places;65;52;W;5;74%;45%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny intervals;62;50;Partial sunshine;59;50;NW;12;62%;32%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;SSE;5;79%;87%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and cold;45;39;A shower or two;45;37;NW;6;80%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Warmer with some sun;56;46;Clouds and sun;56;43;WNW;9;72%;35%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;58;54;Morning rain, cloudy;60;55;NNE;12;86%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;88;76;Heavy p.m. showers;86;75;SW;5;84%;94%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with sunshine;80;59;Sun and some clouds;80;55;NNE;4;32%;18%;5

