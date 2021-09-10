Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 10, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;75;Mostly cloudy;84;76;SW;9;82%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;105;89;Warm with sunshine;103;91;N;7;55%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;91;71;Breezy in the a.m.;89;71;WSW;15;46%;3%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;84;73;Mostly sunny;80;70;E;9;52%;0%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower and t-storm;72;61;Some sun, fog early;67;60;SW;12;89%;55%;4

Anchorage, United States;A bit of rain;58;47;Cloudy;60;47;NNE;3;69%;27%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;86;62;ESE;7;17%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;A couple of showers;64;46;Cooler, morning rain;54;33;W;12;96%;79%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with sunshine;76;55;Sunny and nice;83;70;ENE;7;50%;3%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;82;66;Mostly sunny;81;66;SW;6;50%;14%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;60;51;Partly sunny, breezy;60;49;W;15;59%;16%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;106;77;Winds subsiding;102;72;WNW;16;26%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;92;72;A t-storm around;91;74;S;5;70%;68%;7

Bangalore, India;Low clouds;82;68;A t-storm around;80;68;W;11;72%;55%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;Showers, mainly late;83;76;WSW;6;87%;99%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;79;66;Periods of sun;79;69;SW;10;74%;44%;6

Beijing, China;Sunshine and nice;82;66;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;ENE;6;72%;85%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;82;52;Mostly sunny;82;53;ENE;4;47%;3%;5

Berlin, Germany;Thunderstorms;79;63;A shower and t-storm;72;60;W;7;81%;70%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;51;Clouds and sun;65;51;SE;6;65%;67%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy, warm;93;62;Sunny and very warm;93;62;NE;7;22%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;82;52;Partly sunny;80;57;NNW;4;44%;15%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;69;59;Fog, then some sun;67;54;WSW;8;83%;30%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;78;48;Mostly sunny, nice;80;51;N;4;50%;7%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;80;50;Mostly sunny;81;52;NW;4;50%;0%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Mostly cloudy;64;55;NE;9;75%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;83;69;Mainly cloudy;85;68;ENE;6;29%;33%;7

Busan, South Korea;Showers, not as warm;76;70;Partly sunny, warmer;83;70;WSW;5;70%;6%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;90;74;N;8;35%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;63;52;Clouds and sun;66;56;NNW;12;78%;26%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with some sun;82;66;A shower;81;64;SSE;4;61%;64%;8

Chennai, India;High clouds;97;81;Partly sunny;95;81;SSW;8;58%;26%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;80;66;Breezy and very warm;86;72;SSW;15;54%;10%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;89;80;A shower or two;86;81;SW;9;76%;83%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower and t-storm;70;59;A thunderstorm;69;59;WSW;6;86%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Windy this morning;87;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;80;S;16;85%;88%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;92;68;Sunny and very warm;92;71;SSE;7;42%;2%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;88;69;A morning shower;85;69;S;13;64%;51%;10

Delhi, India;Cloudy;90;79;A thunderstorm;84;77;ESE;11;96%;89%;2

Denver, United States;Partly sunny and hot;97;65;Mostly cloudy, hot;93;63;SW;7;20%;32%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;100;78;A shower in the p.m.;93;80;W;4;75%;84%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;96;73;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;SSE;6;69%;62%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing, a t-shower;67;55;A passing shower;64;51;W;10;77%;66%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;88;62;Sunny and nice;85;61;NNE;6;20%;4%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;83;69;Mostly sunny;81;67;W;5;65%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy and very warm;95;78;Very warm;95;79;S;6;68%;42%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;ENE;9;38%;2%;10

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A t-storm around;91;76;E;9;58%;55%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;62;52;Partly sunny;63;54;WSW;6;89%;70%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Downpours;87;77;A t-storm or two;87;77;W;12;81%;74%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;93;81;A t-storm around;90;81;WSW;6;77%;78%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;74;Breezy in the p.m.;86;76;ENE;13;53%;55%;11

Hyderabad, India;Breezy this morning;85;74;A t-storm around;83;73;WSW;8;70%;55%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;74;A thunderstorm;84;73;NNW;10;71%;81%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;72;61;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;ENE;6;61%;10%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;91;75;A t-storm around;90;76;ENE;7;66%;75%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun and warm;97;88;Breezy in the p.m.;95;87;N;12;64%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;N;6;36%;0%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;56;Sunny and cooler;84;57;N;4;26%;42%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;93;82;Hazy sun;95;82;WNW;10;59%;19%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;66;S;5;78%;75%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;96;82;Mostly sunny;99;83;SSW;7;34%;55%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;Clouds and sun, nice;77;50;N;4;60%;5%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm around;92;79;ENE;13;59%;50%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;92;74;Cloudy;85;73;W;7;65%;67%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;94;82;Showers;90;82;ESE;6;78%;85%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rather cloudy;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;77;NW;5;80%;76%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;32;Partly sunny, mild;59;33;ENE;8;47%;44%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;Cloudy;84;76;SW;7;78%;55%;3

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;61;58;Clouds and sunshine;62;58;SSE;9;81%;24%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;81;67;W;6;58%;28%;6

London, United Kingdom;A thundershower;69;62;A stray shower;71;56;WSW;9;68%;54%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warm;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;90;67;SSE;6;48%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;78;71;Partly sunny, nice;80;71;W;7;73%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;81;60;Partial sunshine;84;59;SW;5;37%;7%;5

Male, Maldives;Lots of sun, nice;88;82;Clearing;88;82;W;8;66%;20%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A t-storm around;89;77;N;4;76%;71%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;83;79;A thunderstorm;84;79;S;11;80%;84%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;66;59;Winds subsiding;72;47;WNW;20;43%;44%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;67;52;Clouds and sun;68;56;NNW;6;59%;44%;11

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;A t-storm around;90;82;E;7;64%;54%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;74;48;Partly sunny, warm;74;52;W;6;72%;3%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy this morning;87;76;Nice with some sun;86;76;SSW;12;69%;71%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;57;52;Low clouds;61;53;NE;6;79%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;69;54;Breezy in the p.m.;75;62;S;9;57%;78%;5

Moscow, Russia;An afternoon shower;66;50;Rain and drizzle;65;54;SSW;6;88%;58%;1

Mumbai, India;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;79;Breezy with t-storms;84;79;SSW;15;88%;93%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;72;54;Mostly cloudy;72;52;ESE;8;58%;18%;7

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;76;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;65;SSW;6;48%;2%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;90;67;Sunshine;92;67;W;8;44%;2%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A passing shower;62;47;A couple of showers;60;46;S;15;77%;92%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;86;73;A few showers, humid;82;73;SW;7;70%;83%;2

Oslo, Norway;Overcast;69;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;57;SE;4;93%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;69;49;A shower in the a.m.;75;61;SSW;13;64%;90%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;84;77;A shower in spots;83;77;ENE;11;77%;46%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;76;A shower and t-storm;85;75;NNW;5;84%;82%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;88;75;Mostly sunny, nice;89;73;E;6;74%;3%;13

Paris, France;Clearing, a t-shower;75;58;Fog, then some sun;73;54;NNE;6;54%;6%;4

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;64;50;Mostly sunny;63;44;ESE;9;56%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;89;78;Showers around;83;77;W;6;83%;74%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;90;77;Inc. clouds;90;76;SE;13;67%;44%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;95;72;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;E;6;52%;63%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Inc. clouds;79;58;A shower and t-storm;72;59;SW;6;72%;72%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Morning rain;84;64;Humid;83;65;SSW;6;73%;46%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;69;51;Showers around;66;52;ENE;7;67%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with sunshine;81;63;Sunlit and beautiful;82;63;E;5;70%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;82;74;Mostly sunny, nice;82;73;SE;10;61%;75%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;48;A passing shower;53;45;SE;7;70%;80%;2

Riga, Latvia;Warm with some sun;74;53;Partly sunny;73;60;SW;4;78%;56%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;80;69;Humid with a t-storm;76;68;N;8;82%;81%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy with some sun;104;78;Partly sunny;105;78;N;9;8%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Inc. clouds;85;63;Some sun, pleasant;84;61;WNW;6;52%;16%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;60;47;A shower in the a.m.;61;52;ENE;4;90%;66%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;66;58;Low clouds breaking;68;57;SW;10;62%;3%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Thunderstorms;79;64;A shower and t-storm;79;63;ESE;7;77%;82%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;E;12;75%;78%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;69;62;Thunderstorms;69;61;SSW;5;100%;83%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;Partly sunny, nice;83;64;NE;8;19%;18%;13

Santiago, Chile;Partial sunshine;66;48;Rain and drizzle;56;44;SSW;4;61%;90%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;N;8;73%;76%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;N;4;60%;27%;6

Seattle, United States;Not as warm;68;54;Some sun, pleasant;70;56;NNE;5;71%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Humid with some sun;84;65;Partly sunny, humid;83;65;W;4;72%;2%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;77;Rain and drizzle;86;77;ENE;8;77%;84%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;85;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;78;SE;8;70%;68%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Warmer with some sun;75;47;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;SSE;4;44%;1%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;88;78;A morning shower;88;79;E;11;71%;74%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;62;50;A p.m. t-shower;69;54;S;6;80%;80%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clearing and cooler;70;55;Sunny and warmer;82;64;NNW;12;41%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;97;83;Hot, becoming windy;96;80;ESE;17;53%;71%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;62;55;Clouds and sun;65;54;SE;5;85%;70%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;81;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;N;7;28%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Decreasing clouds;77;57;Hazy sunshine;81;63;NNE;8;51%;60%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and beautiful;88;72;Sunny and nice;89;72;SE;6;19%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;Nice with some sun;83;77;WNW;10;42%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;81;58;Partly sunny;87;64;ENE;5;49%;10%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer with some sun;81;72;An afternoon shower;82;72;E;6;68%;76%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;72;61;Windy with sunshine;76;66;SW;17;67%;22%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;96;79;Mostly sunny, humid;87;75;NNE;6;70%;5%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-storm;86;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;72;WNW;16;61%;44%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up;70;43;Cooler;62;37;NNE;7;62%;91%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;69;55;A shower in the a.m.;65;56;NNW;4;70%;62%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;82;53;Partly sunny;79;61;WNW;6;65%;44%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;Hot, an a.m. shower;94;76;W;4;65%;57%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;75;48;Warm with some sun;75;52;SSW;6;72%;42%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warm;77;52;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;SSW;7;53%;26%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;61;49;Sunny;58;46;NNE;7;54%;8%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;85;76;A t-storm or two;83;77;S;7;88%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;Sunny and nice;85;59;NNE;3;33%;8%;6

