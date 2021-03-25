Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, March 25, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;87;77;Nice with some sun;87;77;SSW;9;78%;40%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;101;77;Sunshine, very hot;101;76;ENE;9;22%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, windy;56;42;A little a.m. rain;54;36;W;11;63%;68%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;Sunshine, pleasant;67;54;WSW;7;64%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;51;43;Spotty showers;58;40;WSW;16;67%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;37;20;Mostly cloudy;32;20;S;2;61%;65%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, warm;81;57;Sunny, not as warm;68;55;NE;9;55%;27%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Chilly with clearing;29;8;Increasing clouds;28;25;ESE;11;87%;58%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Humid with sunshine;93;76;Very warm and humid;93;73;NE;9;63%;16%;4

Athens, Greece;Some sun, a shower;49;37;Mostly sunny;56;43;E;6;42%;2%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;72;60;Some sun, a shower;72;66;NE;10;67%;41%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;72;51;Hazy sun;79;55;NE;5;31%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;94;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;74;ESE;6;70%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;92;68;Partly sunny;92;67;E;8;24%;0%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;96;82;Partly sunny;93;82;S;10;65%;30%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;60;50;Partly sunny;62;51;N;8;82%;30%;4

Beijing, China;Mainly cloudy, warm;72;52;Rain and drizzle;59;48;NE;6;59%;60%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, cool;50;34;Partly sunny;56;33;SSE;3;46%;1%;5

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;58;40;Mostly sunny;59;44;SSE;7;71%;42%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm or two;66;49;A couple of t-storms;65;50;SE;4;74%;80%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Inc. clouds;85;63;Mainly cloudy;85;64;E;7;44%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Milder with some sun;58;37;Partly sunny;62;40;SSE;7;54%;8%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;55;45;A shower in the p.m.;58;40;SW;12;57%;84%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;44;27;Clouds and sun;52;31;SSW;5;58%;2%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;54;27;Partly sunny;60;33;SSE;4;61%;14%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;72;69;A t-storm in spots;77;65;WSW;5;82%;73%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray thunderstorm;87;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;66;NE;5;52%;67%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and warmer;71;47;Partly sunny;71;49;ENE;6;48%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;69;51;Mostly cloudy;68;50;NNW;10;45%;3%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;75;62;Not as warm;72;60;WNW;12;72%;68%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and clouds;78;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;67;ENE;4;65%;48%;11

Chennai, India;Sun and some clouds;91;76;Hazy sunshine;93;76;SE;5;60%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Cooler, p.m. rain;46;36;Clouds breaking;50;43;SE;9;59%;42%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;5;71%;65%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;52;36;Partly sunny;52;40;S;9;76%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;76;66;Sunny and breezy;76;66;N;19;77%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A little a.m. rain;69;51;Warmer with sunshine;78;56;SSE;9;47%;4%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;93;76;A couple of t-storms;90;76;SSW;6;81%;71%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;84;64;Hazy sunshine;90;65;NW;10;45%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Rather cloudy;50;33;Mostly cloudy;48;32;NE;6;64%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;Sunny and very hot;102;73;SSW;7;21%;0%;10

Dili, East Timor;Heavy a.m. t-storms;91;74;A t-storm or two;88;74;S;4;78%;78%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;53;39;A passing shower;47;35;WSW;19;65%;56%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;71;55;A morning shower;68;51;NNE;8;53%;84%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny;67;58;SW;4;61%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;76;72;Rain and drizzle;79;73;SSE;12;83%;65%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Variable cloudiness;72;61;A t-storm in spots;74;61;NE;5;74%;68%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;88;70;Mostly sunny;89;67;E;9;59%;2%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;45;31;Areas of low clouds;41;32;SW;9;87%;37%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty p.m. showers;97;80;Periods of sunshine;94;80;SE;8;55%;16%;11

Hong Kong, China;Sunlit and beautiful;79;67;Nice with sunshine;78;69;E;11;64%;23%;10

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;81;69;Periods of sun;83;72;ENE;9;64%;23%;10

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sunshine;100;71;Hazy sun;95;69;S;5;27%;0%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;55;Hazy sunshine;83;59;NNE;8;46%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;42;32;Rain and drizzle;45;37;SW;8;65%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSW;5;78%;79%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;92;76;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;N;13;48%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;65;51;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;S;8;50%;3%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy;68;43;Partly sunny, warm;74;45;SW;5;33%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;97;71;Hot with hazy sun;98;71;WNW;8;25%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;79;51;Hazy sun;83;53;SSW;6;32%;0%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Not as hot;101;75;Breezy and very warm;100;73;N;19;13%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;46;29;Mostly sunny;48;39;N;7;62%;32%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;87;76;Breezy in the p.m.;87;76;NNE;12;60%;56%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;83;73;A stray thunderstorm;87;72;S;6;71%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;99;76;Warm with hazy sun;98;76;SSW;5;28%;0%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;74;A t-storm or two;88;75;ENE;3;86%;79%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;57;39;A little a.m. rain;56;40;E;6;67%;82%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;SSW;6;79%;51%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;Turning sunny, nice;74;66;S;7;72%;44%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;66;50;Partly sunny;68;52;N;9;55%;5%;5

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;55;46;Breezy with rain;50;38;WSW;15;83%;74%;4

Los Angeles, United States;A sprinkle, cooler;62;49;Turning sunny, cool;68;49;S;6;53%;9%;6

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;84;78;A t-storm around;84;76;E;6;76%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;68;42;Partly sunny;66;45;N;5;43%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;82;Afternoon showers;89;82;ENE;9;69%;100%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;83;74;Clouds and sun;85;74;ENE;7;81%;44%;12

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;94;77;Mostly sunny;95;78;E;7;54%;36%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;68;52;Partly sunny;72;58;N;9;58%;59%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;81;51;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SW;6;24%;1%;12

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;75;Partly sunny;82;74;E;10;66%;2%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;45;33;Low clouds;49;33;WSW;6;77%;32%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;91;78;Breezy in the p.m.;91;78;E;15;57%;0%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Thunderstorms;70;67;A shower and t-storm;76;67;ENE;5;75%;82%;4

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;67;50;Downpours, breezy;54;35;NNW;14;74%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;42;31;Low clouds;41;32;NNW;6;79%;32%;1

Mumbai, India;Very warm;102;83;Hot with hazy sun;99;84;N;8;27%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;87;59;Breezy in the p.m.;85;58;NNE;12;39%;2%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;68;56;Very windy;75;48;W;29;55%;57%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, breezy;60;40;A shower in the a.m.;55;41;W;15;47%;55%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;32;22;Low clouds;31;19;SW;11;82%;31%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler, a.m. showers;60;44;Sunshine;70;43;NNE;10;42%;0%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sunshine;48;34;A little rain;46;41;S;9;77%;81%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy, warm;65;44;Rain, some heavy;49;31;WNW;25;82%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;78;A couple of t-storms;85;78;E;10;79%;92%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A shower;90;76;NNW;9;63%;80%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;84;74;Rather cloudy;83;74;E;8;81%;44%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;60;40;Showers around;62;41;W;11;57%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;58;Sunshine, pleasant;76;60;S;9;57%;1%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;79;Partly sunny;95;82;S;6;53%;14%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;87;75;Partly sunny;91;75;NNE;8;73%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;71;Mostly sunny;91;71;NW;7;46%;43%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;59;38;Partly sunny;59;40;S;7;60%;18%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;66;35;Some brightening;68;43;S;6;52%;11%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;51;Downpours;66;52;SSW;8;73%;90%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;68;47;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;ENE;7;65%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;73;A shower in the a.m.;86;72;SSE;9;73%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;32;23;Cloudy and colder;25;13;NNE;20;56%;25%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;48;34;A stray shower;51;34;SW;5;77%;47%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;88;74;A morning shower;88;73;ENE;7;68%;49%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;100;71;Sunshine, very hot;101;75;SSE;10;10%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;63;39;A stray shower;64;44;ENE;7;67%;43%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;42;33;An afternoon shower;41;35;WSW;5;75%;44%;1

San Francisco, United States;Breezy;61;49;Sunny and breezy;67;48;WSW;19;51%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;82;63;Partial sunshine;83;65;ENE;12;67%;27%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;83;74;Breezy with a shower;83;75;E;15;69%;71%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;Nice with sunshine;76;64;W;7;77%;8%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;Partly sunny;79;53;ENE;8;14%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clouds to sun;71;49;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;SW;4;39%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;70;Mostly sunny;86;71;N;10;68%;55%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;64;43;Partly sunny;63;41;N;9;54%;2%;5

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;51;40;Periods of sun;53;42;S;6;75%;29%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;65;39;Some brightening;67;45;NW;2;56%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;72;54;Cloudy and mild;68;59;NNE;11;68%;56%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;87;78;Showers around;89;78;NNE;7;75%;87%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers around;40;22;Sunny;47;24;WSW;7;58%;4%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;86;73;A shower in places;83;74;ENE;14;65%;69%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, mild;53;40;Clouds and sun, mild;52;38;S;7;67%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;Not as warm;77;61;Showers around;71;62;NW;9;71%;88%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;69;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;61;SE;8;66%;5%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Milder;46;35;A stray shower;47;37;SSW;9;72%;55%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and breezy;76;58;Cooler, a.m. showers;65;53;E;9;80%;100%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Afternoon rain;54;35;Partly sunny;52;37;NW;11;54%;69%;5

Tehran, Iran;Not as warm;73;53;Nice with sunshine;70;56;SSW;8;13%;1%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;A stray shower;63;53;Showers around;64;53;NW;12;51%;67%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;59;32;Sunny;59;38;E;5;42%;6%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty p.m. showers;61;51;Mostly sunny;69;49;NNE;10;38%;1%;7

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, mild;57;46;Windy;47;35;WNW;29;76%;62%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, cool;60;49;Mostly sunny, cool;63;52;ESE;3;56%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;66;44;Sunshine, pleasant;71;50;SSE;4;56%;0%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;55;23;Clouding up, mild;51;28;ESE;10;41%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;51;40;Periods of sun;50;42;E;4;62%;44%;4

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and milder;60;37;Partly sunny;62;36;SE;5;57%;5%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny intervals, hot;93;76;Sunny and very hot;100;77;SSE;6;43%;44%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;45;33;Not as cool;54;36;SSW;6;68%;45%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;50;37;Partly sunny;56;40;SSE;6;62%;44%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;64;55;Breezy in the p.m.;71;60;N;14;69%;0%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;102;78;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;WSW;7;48%;3%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Some sun returning;53;32;An afternoon shower;45;33;NE;3;48%;75%;4

