Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 7, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;WSW;9;80%;57%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy this morning;82;63;Mostly cloudy;78;66;NW;8;63%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;67;46;Variable cloudiness;63;47;E;2;75%;7%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A passing shower;62;53;Breezy in the p.m.;66;55;WSW;15;49%;36%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Windy with snow;27;21;A little snow;22;19;ENE;19;85%;75%;0

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;14;-1;Very cold;9;-2;NNE;5;73%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;64;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;40;ESE;6;68%;26%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Very windy, colder;16;16;Very windy, snow;28;-7;WSW;23;47%;83%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;87;67;Partly sunny;91;71;SE;6;53%;1%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;64;56;Afternoon rain;66;50;SW;14;68%;86%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;74;64;Clouds and sunshine;75;67;NNE;10;50%;29%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;67;46;Mostly sunny;69;49;NW;5;71%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;91;73;An afternoon shower;92;73;ESE;6;68%;65%;9

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;83;60;Turning sunny, nice;82;57;E;8;34%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;94;76;Mostly sunny, nice;90;78;S;7;68%;44%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;55;49;A brief shower;58;50;W;14;65%;57%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny;43;23;Mostly cloudy;45;23;WSW;6;36%;1%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;58;49;Mild with rain;54;40;WSW;8;82%;73%;1

Berlin, Germany;Snow tapering off;21;13;A bit of snow;18;15;NE;10;61%;86%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;71;51;A shower in spots;71;49;SE;5;61%;55%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Heavy a.m. t-storms;74;65;A shower and t-storm;75;63;N;8;79%;83%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain;42;34;An a.m. snow shower;37;23;NW;12;73%;57%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little snow;31;22;A little snow;24;15;NE;9;81%;76%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;40;37;Spotty showers;54;45;WSW;4;91%;62%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy;40;37;A little rain;46;24;WNW;7;86%;83%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;89;71;A t-storm around;75;65;ESE;12;70%;68%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;68;Plenty of clouds;83;68;ENE;6;47%;56%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;59;31;Hazy and cooler;43;27;NW;12;34%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;High clouds and warm;81;64;S;8;32%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;76;64;Sunny and nice;76;66;SSE;16;59%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Nice with sunshine;82;66;A stray shower;81;66;E;4;58%;44%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;88;69;Nice with some sun;87;69;NE;9;62%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Frigid;10;2;Periods of snow;18;9;NW;4;53%;86%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;89;75;Showers around;89;73;NNE;11;70%;71%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow showers;26;21;A snow shower;27;21;NE;16;83%;82%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;73;64;Breezy in the a.m.;74;65;NNE;15;60%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;59;47;Partly sunny;64;42;NNW;9;71%;27%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Variable cloudiness;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;79;NNE;14;79%;69%;3

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;72;50;Sunny and nice;74;52;NW;4;66%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Not as cool;54;25;Partly sunny;50;19;NNE;8;26%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partial sunshine;78;58;Hazy sun;85;57;NW;7;43%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy;89;75;A heavy thunderstorm;88;76;SW;7;75%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Showers of rain/snow;39;33;Cold with a flurry;36;33;E;19;67%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;70;49;Cloudy and warm;68;48;N;9;37%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy;58;56;Rainy times;62;56;W;20;73%;92%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;79;66;An afternoon shower;75;62;ESE;7;67%;84%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-shower in spots;80;63;A p.m. t-shower;78;63;E;6;75%;81%;11

Havana, Cuba;Showers around;85;65;Partly sunny;85;65;E;6;71%;4%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Cold with a flurry;22;12;Clouds and sun, cold;17;5;NNE;6;79%;19%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;88;76;A shower or two;91;76;S;6;62%;66%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny;78;62;Clouds and sun, nice;75;62;ENE;10;70%;36%;4

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, pleasant;79;65;Rather cloudy;80;67;NNW;8;56%;42%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;E;5;35%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;73;47;Partly sunny;75;49;NE;5;43%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, mild;59;54;Variable cloudiness;67;58;SSW;9;52%;56%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A heavy shower;84;78;Showers around;84;77;W;9;83%;90%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;85;76;Sunny;89;75;SE;9;40%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;A shower and t-storm;71;60;A stray t-shower;78;62;NNW;6;62%;57%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;62;36;Partly sunny, warm;64;35;SW;5;38%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;84;55;Abundant sunshine;86;59;NW;5;27%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;38;Hazy sun;71;40;SSW;4;49%;0%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;86;60;Sunny and pleasant;87;62;N;12;24%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Frigid;14;7;Frigid with snow;16;14;E;10;83%;95%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with a shower;87;74;A shower in places;90;74;NNE;9;57%;57%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;90;75;A t-storm around;90;74;WSW;6;68%;77%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;77;59;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;NNW;6;41%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;95;77;A t-storm around;95;78;SSW;4;64%;64%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;59;42;A little p.m. rain;56;43;NNW;6;72%;85%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;92;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SW;7;71%;64%;10

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;74;67;Mostly cloudy;74;68;SSE;8;79%;37%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A little p.m. rain;58;53;Spotty showers;58;54;SW;14;75%;91%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little snow;37;28;Snow showers;31;28;NE;14;78%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;High clouds;71;53;SE;5;62%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Considerable clouds;87;78;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;WSW;6;69%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;53;43;Spotty showers;51;43;WSW;15;61%;86%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;82;Partly sunny;90;83;NE;17;62%;44%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;85;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;ENE;4;82%;83%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;90;77;High clouds;90;78;ENE;8;59%;61%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy and cooler;69;56;Low clouds may break;65;56;SSE;12;63%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;77;47;Nice with sunshine;76;47;SW;6;22%;1%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;82;72;A shower or two;79;73;SE;8;80%;61%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, frigid;6;-8;Frigid;8;7;E;10;75%;75%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and breezy;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;ENE;16;66%;4%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;82;66;A couple of t-storms;71;66;E;12;78%;84%;3

Montreal, Canada;A little p.m. snow;27;8;Mostly sunny, colder;18;10;S;3;63%;30%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and cold;14;4;Cold with some sun;15;-16;ENE;7;47%;14%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;91;72;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;N;6;33%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;80;63;A stray a.m. t-storm;74;61;N;9;77%;70%;4

New York, United States;Snow, breezy, colder;33;18;Mostly sunny;31;21;WSW;7;42%;25%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;68;50;Cloudy;65;49;SE;7;68%;2%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;36;14;An afternoon flurry;31;7;SSW;12;87%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;56;44;Showers around;51;34;N;14;51%;70%;1

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and cold;20;6;Sunny, but cold;20;8;N;6;61%;36%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with snow;26;3;Partly sunny;19;10;SW;7;63%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;85;79;Breezy in the a.m.;84;79;NE;14;81%;61%;13

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;90;75;A morning shower;89;75;NNW;9;70%;56%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;83;74;Cloudy with a shower;85;77;ENE;8;79%;67%;3

Paris, France;Morning showers;42;30;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;28;N;5;65%;28%;1

Perth, Australia;Showers;73;67;A morning shower;73;64;SW;15;75%;64%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;90;78;Clearing;89;75;SSW;5;61%;69%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;91;76;An afternoon shower;91;75;NNE;10;73%;63%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;70;Mostly sunny;91;67;ESE;7;44%;5%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A little wintry mix;26;18;A bit of a.m. snow;20;6;WNW;5;75%;78%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cooler;42;16;Hazy and colder;30;9;NW;10;32%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;70;53;Cloudy, downpours;67;53;SW;8;76%;88%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Breezy this morning;60;50;Afternoon rain;61;55;SW;14;81%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;Clouds limiting sun;86;76;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;E;8;61%;3%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine;37;33;Partly sunny;38;30;E;17;48%;42%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny, cold;17;9;Clouds and sun, cold;16;8;ENE;4;80%;10%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;81;71;Brief a.m. showers;80;70;ESE;5;74%;85%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;68;51;Plenty of sunshine;69;49;NNE;9;48%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Cooler with rain;61;48;Spotty showers;58;51;S;16;64%;91%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;8;Sunshine and frigid;12;3;WSW;4;76%;15%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;61;45;Mostly cloudy;59;48;W;7;76%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;63;Partly sunny;81;62;ENE;10;62%;19%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A stray shower;85;72;A stray shower;84;74;E;11;70%;57%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;A shower in spots;75;60;SW;6;79%;44%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;68;44;Showers around;62;45;ENE;8;60%;94%;8

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;78;60;SW;6;61%;11%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, humid;88;72;Mostly sunny, nice;88;72;NNE;9;71%;7%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;53;47;A little rain;56;48;S;13;81%;89%;1

Seattle, United States;A passing shower;45;35;Clouds and sun, cold;43;34;SSW;5;69%;59%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler this morning;46;21;Sunny and colder;33;20;NW;9;30%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partial sunshine;64;41;Cloudy and chilly;46;39;ENE;13;59%;3%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy this morning;91;78;A passing shower;91;78;N;11;67%;74%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, mild;55;41;A passing shower;59;40;WSW;10;67%;82%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A stray shower;83;75;Mostly sunny;83;76;ENE;12;66%;68%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, cold;23;11;Snow showers, cold;24;16;NNE;5;78%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;77;68;Showers around;73;66;SE;12;70%;79%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;80;65;Spotty showers;75;62;ENE;12;67%;73%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cold with a flurry;21;20;Clouds and sun, cold;22;12;SE;5;59%;61%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;45;Showers around;58;44;WSW;7;77%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy in the p.m.;55;38;Mild with some sun;55;39;N;7;63%;33%;3

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;54;40;Plenty of sun;60;43;NE;6;35%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;69;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;60;E;4;63%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun, warm;68;57;Rain, heavy at times;60;51;SSE;8;74%;92%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A stray p.m. shower;59;39;Cooler;50;33;NNW;10;35%;7%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. snow;25;14;Some sun;23;19;NNW;10;56%;70%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;76;58;Plenty of sun;68;56;WSW;12;47%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Downpours;70;52;Mostly sunny;66;52;S;9;55%;31%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;10;-12;Plenty of sun;19;-11;WNW;5;85%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;43;32;Partly sunny;39;29;ENE;3;55%;24%;2

Vienna, Austria;Periods of rain;42;30;An a.m. snow shower;36;22;NNW;8;85%;56%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;89;65;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;ENE;6;46%;85%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bitterly cold;7;-7;Frigid;9;7;E;9;78%;65%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A bit of p.m. snow;16;13;Frigid with snow;19;15;ENE;17;80%;94%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Warmer;75;60;Winds subsiding;71;63;N;21;73%;3%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;72;Nice with some sun;90;62;WNW;6;48%;5%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;45;26;Partly sunny;45;30;NE;3;58%;6%;3

