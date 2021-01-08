Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 8, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Spotty showers;88;78;Humid;87;79;WSW;9;82%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and breezy;75;55;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;NE;11;36%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;60;41;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;40;ENE;7;45%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly cloudy;63;58;An afternoon shower;66;49;WSW;10;71%;74%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers of rain/snow;41;30;Variable cloudiness;41;31;NNW;5;88%;25%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;29;24;Snow;29;25;N;8;77%;85%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;38;33;Sunny and milder;50;37;SE;5;22%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but frigid;-12;-19;Clouding up, cold;5;-2;SSW;11;57%;11%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;74;Humid, a.m. t-storms;84;75;NE;6;81%;90%;3

Athens, Greece;Cloudy with a shower;64;60;Mostly cloudy, mild;71;60;NW;5;74%;33%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers this morning;73;64;A thunderstorm;75;64;SSW;5;68%;53%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;Mostly cloudy;67;40;W;4;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;88;73;A t-storm or two;88;75;SSW;5;80%;91%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Mostly cloudy;82;67;E;8;66%;36%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;93;68;Hazy sun;87;67;E;8;47%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;46;40;Very windy, rain;48;42;NE;26;77%;90%;1

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;27;14;Plenty of sun;36;16;NW;7;22%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Colder with snow;40;28;Cloudy;36;28;NE;5;78%;67%;1

Berlin, Germany;A thick cloud cover;33;29;More clouds than sun;33;26;NW;5;86%;31%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;44;A t-storm in spots;67;44;SE;7;66%;55%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;ESE;6;66%;74%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clearing;35;25;Clouds and sun;35;25;NW;5;77%;30%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers of rain/snow;35;28;Variable clouds;36;27;N;3;93%;9%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Rain turning to snow;39;31;Cloudy;35;26;E;6;82%;68%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;34;24;Partly sunny;35;24;NNW;5;80%;14%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;86;69;Clearing;79;69;E;9;63%;27%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;68;SE;7;47%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very cold;27;12;Sunny and cold;34;16;WNW;8;52%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sunshine;76;57;Hazy sun;73;56;N;7;52%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;Some sun, pleasant;75;64;SSE;11;67%;30%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;82;69;A shower or two;82;70;ESE;4;57%;68%;4

Chennai, India;A shower or two;83;76;Spotty showers;86;77;NE;6;84%;86%;4

Chicago, United States;A flurry;36;28;Mostly cloudy;37;26;NNW;9;62%;4%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain and a t-storm;86;74;Showers around;86;73;SE;6;81%;72%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little snow;33;30;A few flurries;32;27;WNW;4;82%;59%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;78;68;Hazy sun and windy;76;66;N;22;82%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;51;32;Partly sunny;50;37;E;5;55%;18%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;88;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;NNE;13;71%;71%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;59;53;Hazy sun;66;49;NW;6;83%;3%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;44;23;Colder, p.m. snow;32;20;ENE;6;83%;88%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;82;62;Hazy sunshine;84;65;WNW;6;55%;14%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SE;4;77%;69%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;35;25;Cold;36;32;WSW;8;74%;29%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, but chilly;34;16;Plenty of sunshine;44;19;NNE;6;16%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;48;A little a.m. rain;55;45;WSW;17;66%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;53;49;Mostly cloudy, cool;56;50;NNE;7;35%;25%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;81;61;Humid with a t-storm;79;61;NNW;5;84%;75%;7

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;76;55;Partly sunny;72;55;NNE;10;54%;3%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;27;16;Cold with low clouds;20;14;NE;8;87%;32%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;91;73;Partial sunshine;92;70;N;6;47%;15%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cooler;59;45;Partly sunny, cool;57;48;NE;7;28%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;69;Partly sunny;82;70;NE;8;60%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;85;65;Mostly sunny;80;61;SE;6;66%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;61;41;Sunshine;64;43;NNE;6;65%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mild with some sun;63;55;Rain;56;49;NE;8;83%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A bit of a.m. rain;84;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;WSW;9;79%;79%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;87;72;Hazy sun;84;72;N;7;59%;46%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;76;60;A t-storm in spots;79;59;S;7;64%;56%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;42;17;Hazy sunshine;49;18;SSW;6;14%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;74;47;Breezy in the p.m.;75;48;NNE;14;25%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;41;Partly sunny;71;41;WSW;4;50%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy in the p.m.;90;67;Hazy sun;90;67;N;12;21%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;36;31;Variable cloudiness;32;27;W;8;74%;44%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;75;Mostly cloudy;87;77;NNE;9;61%;44%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;86;75;A t-storm around;89;74;SSW;6;66%;55%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;86;66;Hazy sun;84;70;WNW;4;49%;17%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A heavy thunderstorm;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;84;74;NNE;4;79%;82%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;54;39;Downpours;56;39;N;7;77%;90%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun;90;74;Partly sunny;89;75;SW;6;77%;27%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;78;69;Some sun, pleasant;78;69;SSE;8;68%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;49;37;Cloudy and chilly;47;37;NE;9;58%;62%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;36;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;38;28;W;4;89%;12%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;69;49;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;5;37%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;Nice with some sun;86;73;WSW;6;60%;14%;7

Madrid, Spain;Cold, afternoon snow;36;28;Cold with snow;35;28;NE;7;89%;86%;1

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;86;81;Clouds and sunshine;86;80;NW;7;74%;55%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;Showers around;85;74;NNE;5;80%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;86;74;Mostly cloudy;82;73;SE;6;65%;44%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;77;63;Sun and some clouds;85;64;SSW;9;48%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;48;Hazy sun;70;47;SW;5;40%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Breezy;77;54;Mostly sunny;68;49;NW;10;51%;4%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Snow;29;26;A little snow;28;15;NNW;6;96%;88%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;90;74;Sunny and breezy;91;74;NE;17;53%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;73;61;A morning shower;75;66;ENE;6;65%;46%;5

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny;26;16;NW;2;71%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;25;17;Cloudy with flurries;19;12;NNE;7;86%;68%;0

Mumbai, India;Humid with a shower;82;76;Humid with a shower;87;76;NNE;5;71%;55%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;Turning cloudy;79;60;NW;7;58%;69%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;42;28;Sunshine and breezy;38;28;NNW;20;44%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;68;51;Mostly sunny, nice;68;50;E;5;61%;9%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with a flurry;-6;-18;Cloudy and cold;-6;-8;SSW;12;79%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;P.M. snow showers;34;24;Mostly sunny, cold;36;27;W;16;40%;22%;3

Oslo, Norway;P.M. snow showers;21;14;Partly sunny;24;23;SW;3;76%;62%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A morning flurry;25;15;Clouds and sun;27;17;NNW;9;70%;4%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Sunshine and nice;87;79;A shower in the p.m.;86;78;E;11;75%;76%;12

Panama City, Panama;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;74;NW;11;81%;91%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;75;Heavy p.m. showers;84;76;E;7;81%;91%;2

Paris, France;Cold;34;25;Variable cloudiness;35;24;NE;9;79%;2%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;104;77;Not as hot;93;66;SSW;10;27%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;91;71;Partly sunny;90;68;NNE;11;48%;10%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;11;81%;79%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;68;Becoming cloudy;88;69;ESE;5;56%;41%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. snow;31;26;Mostly cloudy;29;24;WNW;5;84%;44%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, frigid;9;-8;Sunny and frigid;15;-4;NW;6;36%;5%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;65;51;Downpours;65;50;SSW;8;70%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Periods of rain;63;50;Cooler, p.m. rain;55;47;SW;14;83%;100%;1

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;84;77;Partial sunshine;84;78;ENE;8;66%;9%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;43;16;P.M. snow showers;25;23;W;10;47%;92%;0

Riga, Latvia;A thick cloud cover;30;25;Variable cloudiness;26;18;NE;5;83%;42%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;SSE;7;78%;69%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cooler;58;48;Mostly sunny;63;48;E;5;60%;13%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy and chilly;49;38;Chilly with rain;48;43;NNE;8;78%;84%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;26;12;Cloudy and colder;20;4;ESE;6;72%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Decreasing clouds;56;45;Partly sunny;56;46;W;6;68%;3%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;77;60;A t-storm in spots;77;63;ENE;12;70%;55%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Fog will lift;82;73;Clearing;84;73;SE;9;71%;10%;2

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;81;65;A thunderstorm;81;64;N;6;66%;52%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;69;40;Mostly sunny;70;40;E;5;38%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;85;51;Some sun, pleasant;87;49;SW;6;31%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;86;71;Some brightening;87;72;NNE;7;76%;37%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy and chilly;49;31;Cloudy and chilly;46;33;NNE;6;57%;44%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, rain ending;49;37;Variable cloudiness;47;40;SE;4;69%;76%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but frigid;12;3;Very cold;20;9;WNW;4;30%;7%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunshine, very cold;30;23;Sunshine, but chilly;37;27;NW;13;29%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A couple of t-storms;82;77;Cloudy with showers;83;76;N;8;80%;95%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Periods of rain;50;37;A little p.m. rain;39;33;E;7;84%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;Becoming cloudy;83;75;E;10;72%;57%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;34;28;Variable cloudiness;32;26;SSW;4;91%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;A morning shower;70;59;Some sun, pleasant;74;62;N;10;64%;7%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;47;43;An afternoon shower;52;47;ENE;8;57%;74%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Overcast;27;19;Cold;25;15;SE;4;87%;34%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;30;17;Sunny, but chilly;36;22;NE;5;61%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;High clouds, milder;47;30;Sunny and mild;51;32;N;5;45%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;48;34;Hazy sun;51;34;SW;5;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy, warm;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;NE;4;43%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;61;54;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;53;SE;4;68%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Colder with a flurry;40;27;Mostly sunny, chilly;41;27;NW;8;41%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clouds, then sun;28;23;Cloudy;35;23;N;8;61%;9%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Hazy sun and warm;82;68;Hazy sun and warm;86;69;SSW;5;36%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sunshine;75;55;Clouds and sun, warm;81;55;SW;10;48%;13%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, cold;5;-18;Partly sunny;4;-18;WNW;5;75%;11%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Morning rain;45;35;Cloudy;47;38;NE;4;57%;67%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;34;21;NW;6;63%;37%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;84;56;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;ESE;5;46%;16%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of snow;30;23;A little snow;25;15;N;6;94%;82%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;36;28;P.M. snow showers;32;29;W;8;89%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;63;58;Decreasing clouds;67;60;NNE;8;69%;29%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;94;74;Hazy sunshine;91;72;SW;5;56%;17%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouding up, cold;26;18;Sunny;32;20;NNE;2;45%;0%;2

