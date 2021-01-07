Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 7, 2021

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;87;78;Spotty showers;88;78;WSW;9;83%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy in the p.m.;76;58;Sunny and breezy;75;57;ENE;16;28%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, mild;62;43;Clouds and sun, mild;61;41;ENE;6;48%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Pleasant and warmer;64;54;Clouds and sun;61;57;E;6;78%;55%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;39;36;Showers of rain/snow;41;31;NNW;6;90%;66%;0

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;27;24;A bit of snow;31;24;E;5;81%;71%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;32;27;Partly sunny, milder;48;33;E;6;29%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, frigid;-13;-27;Sunny, but frigid;-7;-19;SSW;4;60%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy with a shower;82;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;72;NNE;6;81%;88%;9

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;62;55;Cloudy with a shower;65;60;S;7;76%;80%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A stray p.m. shower;72;64;A couple of showers;73;63;WNW;8;70%;71%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;64;37;Hazy sunshine;65;38;NW;3;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;6;80%;60%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;A t-storm in spots;79;67;E;7;76%;65%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;95;75;Clouds and sun;90;69;ENE;9;51%;18%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;46;36;Cloudy and chilly;47;40;NE;8;66%;65%;1

Beijing, China;Frigid;19;7;Sunny, but chilly;27;9;NNW;12;17%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;47;34;Colder with snow;37;30;NW;5;85%;88%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;34;29;Cloudy with a flurry;33;27;WNW;5;81%;74%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;68;45;Cloudy;67;44;SE;6;66%;56%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;SSW;6;69%;74%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;40;28;Partial sunshine;36;25;WNW;4;78%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Rain/snow showers;36;32;Showers of rain/snow;34;28;NW;6;88%;69%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with some sun;49;33;Colder with rain;36;34;NE;8;84%;90%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;39;27;Partly sunny;35;25;NW;4;81%;31%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;Partly sunny;88;68;ESE;7;51%;27%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;89;67;Mostly cloudy;84;68;ESE;5;48%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Quite cold;26;9;Sunny and very cold;29;12;WNW;10;54%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;Mostly sunny;75;57;NNE;7;48%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;81;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;SSE;17;55%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;82;70;Spotty showers;84;71;SE;3;64%;86%;3

Chennai, India;A little a.m. rain;86;76;A morning shower;86;76;NE;5;85%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;40;30;Cloudy;37;27;NNE;12;66%;4%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;73;ESE;5;80%;74%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain/snow showers;34;30;A little snow;33;31;NNE;7;90%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;81;69;Sunny and breezy;77;68;N;16;81%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Breezy;53;37;Partly sunny;52;34;NE;7;59%;4%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;90;77;A t-storm around;90;78;NNE;13;68%;55%;10

Delhi, India;Clearing;66;49;Hazy sun;66;53;N;3;85%;4%;4

Denver, United States;Increasing clouds;47;29;Partly sunny;46;27;N;6;35%;3%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Plenty of sunshine;86;66;Hazy and very warm;86;62;NW;5;54%;3%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;76;ESE;4;77%;75%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Snow and rain;37;30;Partly sunny, cold;36;25;NNW;11;79%;3%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, cold;29;12;Sunshine, but chilly;35;14;NNE;5;34%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Heavy rain;56;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;60;49;S;11;87%;96%;0

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cooler;58;49;Rather cloudy, cool;53;49;NE;11;49%;31%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid;82;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;61;ENE;6;73%;68%;13

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;76;62;Spotty showers;76;56;NW;9;81%;64%;3

Helsinki, Finland;A few flurries;30;24;Cloudy;26;15;NE;11;91%;39%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;93;73;Clouds and sun;93;72;NNE;4;52%;35%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;70;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;46;NNE;10;36%;5%;4

Honolulu, United States;Breezy this morning;82;69;A shower in spots;82;67;NE;4;58%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;81;65;Partly sunny;79;63;SE;6;67%;35%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;64;44;Mostly sunny;61;42;N;5;75%;7%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy this morning;59;53;Partly sunny, mild;62;53;SW;8;62%;42%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;86;77;NW;7;79%;74%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, humid;84;74;Hazy sun;86;72;N;7;57%;44%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;74;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;59;N;5;75%;74%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;41;19;Hazy sunshine;41;16;SW;5;34%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;78;48;Sunny and nice;74;47;NE;8;14%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;40;Hazy sunshine;70;41;SW;4;45%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;Breezy with hazy sun;90;66;N;16;24%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, then snow;37;33;Cloudy;34;30;WNW;11;79%;33%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;87;75;N;8;60%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;88;75;Some brightening;88;75;WNW;5;69%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;88;71;Hazy sunshine;84;69;NE;5;48%;17%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A heavy thunderstorm;85;75;ENE;4;80%;90%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy with showers;54;40;Spotty showers;54;39;NNW;7;75%;92%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;75;Clouds and sun;88;75;SW;7;78%;28%;7

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun, nice;79;69;Decreasing clouds;79;68;SSE;7;70%;42%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Overcast;51;36;Cloudy and chilly;50;38;N;11;59%;2%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sun and clouds;36;30;Showers of rain/snow;37;30;NNE;3;89%;65%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;70;51;Mostly sunny;71;51;NNE;5;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;88;76;Hazy sun;86;75;WSW;6;64%;29%;11

Madrid, Spain;A bit of snow;35;29;A bit of p.m. snow;35;28;NE;8;55%;94%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;87;80;Partial sunshine;87;80;NNW;6;73%;67%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;75;NNE;4;78%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;NE;6;71%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;79;59;Sunny and pleasant;80;63;SW;9;51%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;72;47;Partly sunny;71;48;NE;4;38%;44%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;77;66;A shower in the a.m.;77;56;W;16;64%;56%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of p.m. snow;31;28;Snow;29;24;WNW;6;92%;92%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;91;74;Breezy with sunshine;91;74;ENE;16;55%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy this morning;78;66;Sunny and nice;73;62;ESE;9;64%;10%;11

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sun;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;24;13;WNW;2;76%;0%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;21;20;Afternoon flurries;26;21;NNE;9;89%;81%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in the p.m.;85;76;N;5;68%;66%;1

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;79;56;Nice with some sun;82;59;N;9;47%;33%;9

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;45;31;Mostly sunny;42;30;N;8;44%;2%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;69;50;Clouds and sun;69;50;ENE;6;49%;6%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, cold;-1;-10;Partly sunny, cold;-4;-19;SSW;6;79%;15%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy, a.m. showers;41;23;Partly sunny, cold;35;24;WNW;15;39%;15%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with flurries;19;15;Snow showers, cold;19;11;N;5;82%;65%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Low clouds breaking;28;13;Turning sunny;24;13;NW;8;76%;2%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;87;78;Sunshine and nice;86;78;ESE;13;76%;63%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;87;73;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;NW;9;70%;77%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;84;76;Downpours;85;76;E;6;81%;89%;5

Paris, France;Cold, a p.m. shower;37;24;Cold;34;24;ENE;4;80%;39%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;100;76;Very hot;102;76;SE;11;15%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;94;71;NE;11;47%;9%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;N;11;75%;86%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;87;68;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;5;56%;30%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Cloudy;31;24;Partly sunny;30;27;WSW;7;75%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Bitterly cold;8;-10;Mostly sunny, frigid;8;-9;NW;7;35%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;66;50;Afternoon showers;65;51;ENE;8;70%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Rain;63;57;A little a.m. rain;66;51;SW;11;90%;100%;2

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;85;78;Overcast;85;78;ENE;8;64%;28%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;34;34;A little snow;41;18;NW;18;85%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;32;29;Still cloudy;31;22;NE;6;86%;75%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;6;78%;69%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;67;52;A shower in the a.m.;56;48;N;4;67%;63%;2

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;50;39;Cloudy and chilly;49;39;NNE;5;82%;27%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;28;19;Low clouds;22;11;E;7;83%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;55;48;Decreasing clouds;59;47;NE;6;88%;17%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;76;62;A t-storm in spots;76;61;ENE;10;71%;56%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;84;73;Partly sunny;83;73;SE;9;71%;29%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;81;65;A shower or two;81;65;N;5;74%;63%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine;69;41;Mostly sunny;71;39;E;5;31%;4%;6

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;90;55;Sunshine and nice;86;50;SW;6;31%;22%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;72;Some sun, pleasant;87;71;ENE;9;74%;17%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Inc. clouds;52;29;Cloudy and chilly;49;32;NNE;6;52%;0%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;49;42;A little rain;49;38;SSE;5;75%;69%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very cold;11;-3;Sunny, but frigid;13;2;NW;6;36%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very cold;27;21;Cold with sunshine;32;23;NW;13;24%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;80;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;NNW;9;82%;83%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;46;41;Periods of rain;46;38;NNW;7;87%;89%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;82;74;Partly sunny, nice;82;74;E;10;66%;45%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;33;30;A little snow;33;28;NNE;7;88%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower;70;58;A morning shower;72;59;SE;13;64%;47%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;52;42;A little a.m. rain;49;43;ENE;7;66%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;29;23;Remaining cloudy;28;18;E;6;86%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;26;18;Sunny, but very cold;28;18;NNE;4;81%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;43;27;Clouds and sun;45;30;N;5;51%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Hazy sun;48;32;Hazy sun;49;33;SW;5;19%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;75;50;Mostly sunny;75;50;E;4;30%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain;57;55;Rain;63;54;N;7;73%;96%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming very windy;50;26;Sun and clouds, cold;40;27;W;7;41%;2%;2

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;31;20;Partly sunny;29;23;N;9;68%;2%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;75;63;Hazy sun and warm;79;67;SW;12;39%;2%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Hazy sunshine;70;51;Hazy and warm;71;56;SSE;5;64%;32%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Quite cold;-4;-17;Not as cold;0;-15;NW;5;75%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;47;40;Rain and drizzle;46;34;E;5;73%;68%;1

Vienna, Austria;A flurry;39;24;Partly sunny;33;24;W;8;70%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine and warm;86;62;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;ESE;7;45%;9%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a flurry;32;26;Snow;28;20;N;4;92%;91%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;36;30;A little snow;32;27;W;7;86%;66%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;69;62;A little a.m. rain;66;58;S;13;85%;70%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;96;75;Hazy sun;91;73;SW;5;56%;30%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and chilly;27;14;Clouding up;30;19;NNE;2;54%;0%;2

