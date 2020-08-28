Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, August 28, 2020

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;74;Sunny intervals;82;74;SW;11;86%;62%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;107;92;Warm with hazy sun;106;91;NNE;8;47%;3%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Sunny and hot;105;77;WNW;3;24%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;84;70;Hazy sunshine;88;72;W;13;34%;12%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;66;56;A t-storm in spots;67;54;NW;13;77%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;62;49;A shower in the p.m.;62;50;N;9;67%;83%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;96;68;Hazy sunshine;91;71;W;8;17%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;75;50;Sunshine and warm;83;54;NE;6;48%;8%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Unseasonably hot;97;75;Hazy and summerlike;100;74;NE;11;27%;1%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;WSW;7;35%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;58;48;Partly sunny;63;50;WNW;7;75%;26%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;78;Hot with hazy sun;111;80;WNW;12;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;5;79%;75%;11

Bangalore, India;Some brightening;86;68;Cloudy;85;69;W;8;61%;47%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;A t-storm or two;94;78;S;6;70%;84%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;84;66;A morning t-storm;72;63;SE;10;77%;80%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;86;72;Rain and drizzle;86;73;SSE;4;69%;66%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;88;66;Sunny and hot;95;68;S;8;47%;1%;6

Berlin, Germany;A shower;75;61;Partly sunny;75;59;SSW;8;50%;8%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;67;46;A thunderstorm;66;49;NNW;6;61%;84%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;59;Sunny and pleasant;86;60;E;9;41%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;85;64;A strong t-storm;84;64;SE;6;63%;73%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;69;55;A thunderstorm;65;55;WNW;8;78%;80%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;90;62;Sunny and hot;95;62;ESE;8;42%;1%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;85;64;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;SE;6;43%;11%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;66;59;A morning shower;69;41;SSE;8;71%;52%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;84;68;Hazy sun;85;69;NE;7;37%;33%;12

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;87;78;A morning shower;88;78;WSW;7;77%;55%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Lots of sun, warm;99;74;Sunny and hot;100;76;N;7;40%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain at times;58;45;A shower;53;39;S;11;68%;59%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;84;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;63;NE;4;68%;57%;13

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;95;80;Partly sunny, nice;93;80;S;6;65%;55%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;90;68;Not as warm;78;64;NW;12;67%;16%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Some brightening;89;80;A couple of showers;87;79;SW;9;79%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;65;56;A thunderstorm;68;55;SW;7;70%;60%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;88;78;Clouds and sunshine;87;80;W;11;81%;44%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;S;8;49%;16%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;90;68;A shower in the a.m.;85;69;SE;10;68%;58%;11

Delhi, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;N;3;79%;81%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;84;60;Mostly cloudy;84;63;SSE;6;44%;38%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;Some sun, a t-storm;92;80;SW;7;75%;64%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;97;72;Sunny and delightful;88;72;SSE;5;54%;2%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;59;46;Partly sunny;59;43;NNW;13;69%;6%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;90;63;Mostly sunny;90;63;ENE;6;25%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;85;65;Sunny and breezy;79;66;WSW;17;55%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;95;81;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;N;7;71%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;82;58;Partly sunny;87;62;NNE;5;28%;1%;9

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Partly sunny;91;75;E;5;69%;30%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;63;47;A passing shower;63;50;E;8;70%;82%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;95;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;SSW;8;72%;58%;13

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;A shower in the p.m.;92;78;S;5;72%;66%;11

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;90;77;Partly sunny, breezy;89;78;ENE;16;50%;19%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;85;72;Rather cloudy;84;72;WSW;8;71%;43%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;91;75;ENE;6;65%;43%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;86;70;Plenty of sunshine;88;71;NE;11;57%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;93;74;Hazy sun;94;76;ENE;8;57%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;102;85;Hazy and very warm;102;86;N;11;36%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;56;Decreasing clouds;74;40;SSW;8;29%;26%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;88;66;Hazy sun;85;63;NNE;5;42%;44%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;82;Hazy sunshine;93;81;WNW;10;70%;16%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;82;68;A stray t-shower;82;68;SSE;6;80%;75%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;98;80;Increasing clouds;99;78;SSE;12;42%;68%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;69;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;64;S;7;54%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;Partly sunny, warm;92;77;ESE;8;66%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;85;70;Low clouds;83;70;W;7;71%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower in the a.m.;90;81;A shower in places;93;82;S;7;71%;54%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning showers;91;76;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;ESE;4;79%;86%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;32;Mostly sunny;63;30;ENE;9;33%;44%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;86;74;Partly sunny;84;75;SW;7;76%;44%;13

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;64;59;Low clouds;63;59;SSE;7;77%;10%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;63;Plenty of sun;77;61;N;12;51%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A heavy p.m. t-storm;68;51;Mostly cloudy;61;50;N;14;68%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;89;63;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSW;6;53%;1%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;77;69;Low clouds;77;68;SSW;7;75%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;93;60;Sunny and cooler;77;52;NNE;7;30%;1%;7

Male, Maldives;A shower or two;89;82;A p.m. shower or two;90;81;SSW;8;65%;69%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;N;4;86%;69%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;89;82;W;9;68%;71%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;64;48;Sunny and beautiful;68;55;N;14;57%;0%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;76;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;56;WSW;5;65%;78%;13

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;92;81;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;WSW;8;67%;58%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;64;47;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;8;78%;44%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;83;76;Sunshine, pleasant;83;76;SSW;10;73%;60%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;65;55;Showers around;60;44;SSE;10;69%;62%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;73;57;Cooler with rain;65;54;SE;4;88%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;69;55;Mostly cloudy;68;57;SW;8;68%;47%;2

Mumbai, India;Heavy thunderstorms;81;79;Cloudy with t-storms;84;78;SW;9;86%;96%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;53;Sun and clouds, nice;79;55;ENE;6;55%;44%;13

New York, United States;A t-storm around;87;74;Heavy p.m. t-storms;80;65;WSW;7;85%;85%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;70;Sunshine, very hot;102;75;W;7;40%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Some sun;71;51;Mild with some sun;70;54;SSW;6;69%;66%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;92;79;Showers around;95;79;WSW;6;56%;76%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;64;47;A shower in the p.m.;63;47;NNE;6;66%;79%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Pleasant and warmer;73;57;Heavy morning rain;65;52;W;11;89%;86%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers, windy;84;78;A passing shower;85;79;E;23;77%;80%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;75;Showers and t-storms;86;73;WNW;7;83%;72%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;74;A downpour;90;74;NE;5;78%;92%;13

Paris, France;A passing shower;71;54;A shower in the p.m.;67;54;NNW;6;64%;81%;5

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;70;53;Mostly sunny;63;46;SE;9;52%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;77;SW;7;61%;57%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm around;87;74;SE;13;79%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;76;Mostly sunny, humid;92;77;SSE;5;61%;47%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;80;58;Cloudy, not as warm;68;57;NW;6;76%;85%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;Downpours;80;73;N;4;85%;98%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A shower or two;68;48;A bit of rain;69;48;SE;8;61%;93%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;81;63;Nice with sunshine;76;57;N;9;66%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;86;73;An afternoon shower;85;74;ESE;12;71%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Spotty showers;53;49;Cloudy;55;51;SE;5;74%;41%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;66;49;A shower in the a.m.;61;54;SSW;10;79%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;65;Sunshine;83;68;NE;5;62%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;79;Hazy sun;107;78;N;9;11%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;89;69;Sunny and very warm;92;75;SSE;9;41%;25%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few showers;60;52;A shower in the a.m.;65;54;SE;5;76%;100%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;68;57;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;10;64%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;62;Showers and t-storms;78;65;NE;6;73%;71%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;80;Partly sunny;87;79;E;11;73%;55%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;74;64;Showers and t-storms;75;64;E;5;100%;75%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;79;56;A p.m. shower or two;76;59;ENE;7;51%;70%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy and cool;57;41;An afternoon shower;61;37;SSW;4;56%;43%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;91;74;Plenty of sunshine;91;76;N;9;70%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;NNW;10;54%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Nice with sunshine;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;70;52;NE;5;60%;12%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon t-storms;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;4;78%;84%;5

Shanghai, China;Heavy afternoon rain;90;79;Rain and drizzle;91;79;ESE;7;67%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Turning cloudy;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;S;7;77%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;84;58;Sunny and very warm;87;58;S;7;53%;2%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;77;Partly sunny;86;79;ENE;13;72%;59%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;65;51;Cloudy, p.m. showers;63;51;E;8;81%;83%;1

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;Sunny and beautiful;72;49;N;9;50%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A t-storm or two;92;80;ESE;6;75%;67%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers around;64;47;Mostly cloudy;67;52;ESE;6;64%;66%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and warmer;87;67;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;NE;6;39%;1%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;87;63;Sunny and very warm;88;63;N;8;43%;5%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;96;72;Hazy sunshine;94;69;SSE;7;13%;4%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;90;76;Sunny;91;77;NNW;7;60%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;95;70;Sunny and very hot;97;70;E;4;40%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;93;81;Mostly sunny;94;80;S;11;63%;13%;8

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;75;68;Clouds breaking;77;60;W;15;79%;29%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sun;88;75;Hazy sunshine;93;78;ESE;6;44%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;98;78;Very hot;104;76;SSE;11;27%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;66;45;Cloudy;65;51;W;6;61%;69%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sun, some clouds;71;55;Mostly sunny;69;51;E;5;62%;7%;5

Vienna, Austria;Turning out cloudy;85;64;A strong t-storm;81;63;NNW;6;66%;73%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;94;78;A t-storm in spots;92;77;E;5;70%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;65;46;An afternoon shower;67;54;SW;6;82%;82%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;69;59;Showers around;74;59;W;9;77%;93%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;56;53;Decreasing clouds;61;54;NNW;23;74%;15%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;89;77;A t-storm or two;90;77;W;6;80%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;91;62;Sunny and nice;89;61;NNE;4;33%;2%;8

