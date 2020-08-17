Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, August 17, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;82;73;Nice with some sun;82;74;SW;10;84%;41%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;104;90;Hazy sun, less humid;103;89;WNW;8;46%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;72;Hazy and very warm;98;73;W;15;36%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;ENE;7;60%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A heavy p.m. t-storm;75;61;A t-storm in spots;72;60;SSW;12;76%;56%;4

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;69;54;Spotty showers;65;53;SSW;5;73%;84%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Nice with sunshine;92;67;Hazy sun;90;69;SE;6;22%;2%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Thickening clouds;74;51;Clouding up, breezy;70;53;SW;14;50%;78%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;79;61;Decreasing clouds;79;62;ESE;5;62%;40%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;WSW;6;41%;3%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Overcast, a shower;59;52;Increasingly windy;61;56;NE;17;71%;93%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;110;78;Hazy sun and breezy;109;78;WNW;15;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;S;5;65%;63%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy, p.m. rain;78;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;W;10;70%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;Mostly cloudy;93;77;SW;7;63%;56%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;83;73;Periods of sun;83;73;S;7;70%;39%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy and humid;82;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;72;NNW;8;75%;79%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;87;65;A shower or t-storm;87;63;NW;4;65%;86%;7

Berlin, Germany;Variable cloudiness;89;65;Showers and t-storms;76;62;WNW;7;77%;71%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;51;A shower or t-storm;67;52;E;5;69%;80%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;91;62;NE;9;36%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;78;63;Thunderstorms;76;61;NW;10;81%;74%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;76;60;A t-storm in spots;73;59;WNW;8;74%;52%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and nice;85;59;Sunshine and nice;85;58;SE;5;44%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;85;66;Thunderstorms;79;65;NW;6;81%;73%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;Sunny and nice;68;41;S;8;56%;7%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;86;68;Increasing clouds;85;68;NE;7;30%;11%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;93;75;Mostly sunny, warm;93;75;WSW;5;64%;1%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and very warm;97;73;NNW;8;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Heavy p.m. showers;56;47;Becoming cloudy;56;41;S;12;56%;36%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;81;69;A shower or t-storm;80;69;SSE;3;79%;81%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;93;80;A t-storm around;95;81;SW;7;64%;55%;9

Chicago, United States;Nice with some sun;81;68;Mostly sunny;76;64;NNE;10;57%;9%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A morning shower;87;79;S;8;76%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;Showers and t-storms;77;62;S;7;70%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;90;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;WNW;10;80%;55%;13

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;94;75;Sunny and less humid;96;75;NE;6;45%;0%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;90;71;Mostly cloudy;84;70;SSE;7;73%;44%;3

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;94;82;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;E;4;75%;73%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;95;65;Partly sunny, warm;98;65;WNW;5;20%;10%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;81;Showers and t-storms;91;78;SE;9;78%;88%;6

Dili, East Timor;Sunny, not as warm;88;70;Sunny and nice;88;70;S;5;54%;5%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;63;55;A little a.m. rain;70;53;WSW;9;84%;68%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;100;70;Hazy sun, not as hot;91;70;ENE;6;25%;18%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;85;72;Sunny and delightful;85;72;NNW;7;65%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;83;75;A t-storm or two;84;75;E;6;82%;89%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;80;50;Sunny and nice;79;53;N;6;46%;1%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A shower or t-storm;89;75;ESE;5;71%;80%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;72;49;A shower or t-storm;68;56;SSE;6;67%;66%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;78;Overcast, a t-storm;89;77;SSW;7;78%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;78;E;10;73%;82%;9

Honolulu, United States;Sunshine, a sprinkle;89;76;Sprinkles;89;77;ENE;13;51%;80%;12

Hyderabad, India;A couple of showers;79;72;Cloudy;81;72;W;9;79%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;79;Partly sunny, humid;93;79;NNE;9;70%;71%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;80;69;Sun and some clouds;82;67;NE;11;52%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;A t-storm or two;92;75;N;7;69%;71%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;88;Hazy sun and warm;102;88;NNE;10;42%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;45;Clearing;62;30;SSW;10;52%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;108;69;Hazy sun and hot;99;65;NNW;5;25%;6%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;94;85;Mostly cloudy;94;85;WSW;11;67%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;69;A t-storm in spots;86;69;NE;5;78%;90%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;94;81;A t-storm around;99;79;SSW;8;44%;71%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;85;55;Warm with some sun;87;61;SSE;5;36%;8%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;90;78;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNE;11;64%;66%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;86;70;Partly sunny, nice;88;69;WSW;7;56%;31%;11

Kolkata, India;A.M. thunderstorms;91;82;Showers and t-storms;93;81;S;6;76%;89%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SSW;5;79%;62%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Increasingly windy;60;30;Increasingly windy;60;29;E;15;32%;5%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;84;75;Decreasing clouds;84;75;SW;8;77%;44%;3

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;63;59;Mostly cloudy;63;59;SSE;11;75%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with some sun;80;68;Humid with sunshine;83;66;NW;6;68%;2%;8

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;73;60;A p.m. t-storm;71;61;SSW;10;75%;72%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny and hot;97;72;Mostly sunny;99;72;SSW;5;41%;17%;10

Luanda, Angola;Low clouds breaking;78;67;Low clouds breaking;76;67;WSW;6;73%;8%;4

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;85;63;Clouds and sun;88;65;WSW;4;43%;12%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Nice with some sun;90;79;SE;4;65%;9%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;95;78;Clouds and sun;95;79;N;4;63%;28%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;Clouds, a t-storm;89;78;SW;6;75%;80%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;51;An afternoon shower;61;51;NW;14;66%;81%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;73;55;Showers and t-storms;75;55;N;5;52%;83%;14

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSE;7;69%;81%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;83;56;A shower or t-storm;79;59;SE;5;65%;85%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;82;75;Partly sunny;83;76;SSW;12;70%;28%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;60;47;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;S;10;58%;13%;4

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;75;62;Spotty showers;74;56;W;5;71%;74%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;Mostly sunny;70;51;NE;7;51%;7%;5

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;86;80;Cloudy with showers;85;80;SW;11;88%;94%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Overcast;75;53;Mostly cloudy;78;57;SE;7;53%;29%;6

New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;79;68;Mostly sunny;82;66;NW;6;51%;28%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;73;Hot with sunshine;98;70;W;8;36%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;78;55;A p.m. t-storm;76;55;W;6;66%;82%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Some sun;97;76;Variable clouds, hot;97;74;NNE;8;48%;8%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Partly sunny;79;59;SSE;5;56%;10%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Thunderstorms;77;57;A passing shower;71;51;WNW;11;73%;60%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;79;A t-storm around;84;79;E;16;77%;55%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;77;Showers and t-storms;85;76;NW;5;85%;84%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;90;76;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;ENE;6;69%;66%;12

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;76;59;A t-storm in spots;77;61;SSW;7;59%;47%;4

Perth, Australia;Windy with showers;63;56;Partly sunny;61;46;SE;12;65%;28%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;W;5;68%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny;86;69;Partly sunny;87;69;SE;15;66%;18%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;92;76;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SSE;6;53%;44%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;84;63;Showers and t-storms;76;60;W;5;71%;70%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very humid;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;87;73;SSW;6;70%;7%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;71;51;A little p.m. rain;68;50;ENE;8;70%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;WSW;9;74%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;72;A morning shower;84;73;E;10;65%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;59;52;Sunny intervals;62;50;WSW;7;81%;68%;4

Riga, Latvia;Not as warm;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;75;54;ENE;5;53%;17%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Humid with some sun;81;71;Clouds breaking;81;71;N;5;71%;7%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;106;81;Hazy sunshine;108;79;N;11;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;90;68;Partly sunny;89;65;NW;6;50%;12%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;69;48;Sunshine and nice;71;49;E;5;56%;8%;4

San Francisco, United States;A morning t-storm;79;63;Sunny and warm;77;61;WSW;12;55%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;63;Showers and t-storms;79;65;ENE;6;75%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;90;80;Spotty showers;90;80;E;15;69%;82%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Thunderstorms;77;65;Showers and t-storms;77;65;W;4;96%;87%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;59;Increasing clouds;83;60;N;8;31%;15%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;63;37;Partly sunny;56;36;SW;5;61%;55%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNE;5;71%;53%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;65;Showers around;83;63;NNW;5;66%;60%;6

Seattle, United States;Sunshine, not as hot;84;59;Mostly sunny;82;58;ENE;6;53%;4%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;90;76;Hazy sunshine;89;75;W;5;66%;2%;9

Shanghai, China;Sunny and hot;97;82;Warm with sunshine;95;82;SSE;13;53%;9%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;86;79;A t-storm in spots;90;81;S;5;69%;58%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;78;57;A shower or t-storm;79;60;WSW;5;68%;66%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;Showers and t-storms;88;79;E;26;76%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;80;58;Partly sunny;80;59;SSW;7;59%;30%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;68;51;Partly sunny;72;54;NNW;13;51%;27%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;93;81;Partly sunny and hot;98;80;ESE;12;53%;7%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;69;54;Nice with some sun;71;56;S;4;70%;36%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds limiting sun;92;68;Mostly sunny, nice;87;66;N;7;33%;3%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;75;59;Mainly cloudy;80;65;ENE;8;53%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;96;70;Hazy sun;91;73;SE;7;31%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sun;91;75;Sunny and nice;89;77;SW;9;55%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;94;70;Clouds and sun, warm;94;72;E;4;47%;56%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;92;79;Brief a.m. showers;90;78;SE;7;69%;84%;8

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;74;60;Partly sunny;74;58;NNW;9;67%;10%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;97;80;Hazy sun;96;79;ESE;4;42%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;92;73;Mostly sunny;95;73;NW;8;37%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;66;42;Hazy sun;68;44;ESE;7;43%;1%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;81;60;Sunshine and nice;77;58;E;5;58%;10%;6

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;78;65;Thunderstorms;77;63;WNW;9;79%;74%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of showers;83;74;A morning shower;83;74;NW;5;83%;69%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy, warm;86;58;A shower or t-storm;79;57;E;5;55%;66%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;A shower or t-storm;81;63;NNE;4;68%;66%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;41;High clouds;59;51;NNE;6;61%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A downpour;89;77;Cloudy with showers;86;76;ENE;5;78%;85%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;82;59;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;NE;4;48%;30%;9

