Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, August 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunny intervals;83;74;Some sun;83;73;SW;10;81%;28%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;103;91;Hazy sun;104;92;NW;7;59%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;72;Hazy sun and warm;98;72;W;14;26%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Turning sunny, humid;85;72;Increasing clouds;85;70;E;7;51%;2%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;79;65;Thunderstorms;80;62;SE;6;80%;85%;5

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and breezy;76;54;Mostly sunny;74;54;SE;7;54%;15%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;Not as warm;90;71;NNE;8;34%;44%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;High clouds;80;55;E;10;47%;69%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;74;52;Mostly sunny;75;56;SSE;9;51%;9%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny;93;75;Sunny and nice;91;74;NNE;8;43%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;39;Mostly sunny;58;44;ENE;5;68%;1%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;111;80;Hazy sunshine;111;78;WNW;12;14%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;75;A t-storm around;91;73;S;5;65%;55%;12

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;78;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;W;13;76%;67%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;A shower or two;87;76;WSW;7;77%;76%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;84;73;A t-storm in spots;82;72;ESE;10;76%;55%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;72;A t-storm or two;84;72;NE;5;73%;85%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;85;64;Thunderstorms;85;65;ESE;4;75%;84%;7

Berlin, Germany;Some sun, a t-storm;87;64;Mostly sunny, warm;87;65;ESE;8;30%;1%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;66;48;A shower or t-storm;66;48;ESE;7;66%;66%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;88;62;Sun and clouds;89;63;NNE;6;37%;3%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;83;65;Showers and t-storms;76;63;ENE;6;82%;83%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a t-storm;80;65;Thunderstorms;81;62;SSW;4;80%;84%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;80;65;Periods of sun;80;61;E;8;62%;38%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Thunderstorms;86;64;Thunderstorms;79;65;NE;4;76%;85%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;NW;9;46%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, not as hot;85;68;Partly sunny, nice;86;67;NE;9;32%;4%;6

Busan, South Korea;Warm with sunshine;93;76;Partly sunny, warm;91;76;WSW;7;65%;1%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and hot;101;74;NNW;6;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;57;44;A morning shower;55;41;ESE;4;65%;52%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;82;67;A shower or t-storm;82;66;E;4;73%;75%;10

Chennai, India;Cloudy;90;78;Cloudy;94;78;SSW;8;61%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;67;Mostly sunny;83;69;WNW;6;50%;22%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;87;78;A morning shower;87;78;S;7;72%;80%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;79;61;Sunshine and nice;79;62;SE;7;60%;2%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;88;82;Clouds and sun, nice;88;82;W;9;78%;30%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;104;82;Partly sunny and hot;100;76;ENE;6;47%;44%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;90;70;Cloudy with a shower;82;70;SE;8;79%;75%;3

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;91;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;SE;7;79%;68%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;94;62;Partly sunny, smoky;94;61;SE;6;27%;14%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;A thunderstorm;91;81;S;13;76%;80%;8

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;97;72;Sunny and pleasant;89;70;S;6;59%;3%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or t-storm;68;57;Rain and a t-storm;64;58;NE;12;92%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;101;71;Sunny and hot;100;73;NNE;6;17%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;82;69;Plenty of sun;83;70;W;14;55%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ESE;6;75%;76%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sun;80;48;Sunshine;83;53;ENE;4;24%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;91;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;E;7;64%;42%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;75;58;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;NW;10;65%;5%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;90;76;Spotty showers;92;76;SSW;6;75%;86%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;A shower in the a.m.;90;79;E;6;70%;74%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;89;77;Clouds breaking;90;76;NE;11;53%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;75;71;A little a.m. rain;77;71;W;10;87%;97%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;96;80;Partly sunny;96;81;E;9;64%;55%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;81;70;Sunshine;81;70;NE;12;48%;9%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ENE;9;68%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;103;86;Warm with hazy sun;102;87;N;8;38%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;Plenty of sunshine;69;39;SSE;7;18%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;108;66;Hazy and very hot;101;64;N;5;21%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;95;80;A t-storm or two;91;83;W;8;74%;69%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy thunderstorm;81;70;Thundershowers;85;69;S;5;82%;89%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;98;79;Hazy sun;97;78;SSW;12;48%;42%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;73;50;Some sun, pleasant;78;55;WNW;5;46%;9%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;ESE;6;63%;77%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;85;69;Mostly cloudy;89;71;WSW;7;57%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSW;10;74%;55%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Afternoon showers;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;N;4;78%;86%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Windy this afternoon;61;29;Increasingly windy;61;32;NE;14;35%;43%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Some sun, pleasant;86;74;Some sun, pleasant;85;74;SW;7;73%;34%;12

Lima, Peru;Hazy sunshine;63;58;Partly sunny;63;58;SSE;9;77%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Lots of sun, nice;78;62;Sunny and nice;79;67;WNW;7;60%;30%;9

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;72;63;Thunderstorms;73;61;E;5;79%;74%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;98;71;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;S;6;49%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;Clouds and sun;78;69;SW;6;76%;10%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;86;56;Sunny and nice;84;59;WNW;5;37%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Some sun returning;88;81;Clouds and sunshine;89;80;NW;3;65%;55%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;96;79;Partly sunny;94;78;WNW;4;64%;13%;10

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;NNE;6;75%;79%;7

Melbourne, Australia;A passing shower;59;48;A little a.m. rain;59;49;WSW;11;77%;83%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;55;N;5;60%;78%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;7;65%;48%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Nice with some sun;73;54;Some sun, pleasant;79;56;WNW;6;59%;18%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;75;Mostly cloudy;82;75;S;11;71%;44%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and cooler;56;41;Plenty of sunshine;58;44;NW;13;51%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;81;65;Mostly sunny;81;66;SSE;3;57%;65%;7

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;66;51;Sun and clouds;72;60;WNW;7;61%;39%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;84;80;Heavy p.m. showers;85;80;WSW;11;88%;91%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;81;53;Mostly cloudy;75;56;NE;7;63%;27%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;84;69;Cooler with a shower;75;66;NNE;8;75%;60%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;75;Sunny and hot;100;71;WNW;7;24%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;65;54;Clouds and sun;69;54;ENE;3;76%;29%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;97;78;Hazy sun and hot;99;79;NNE;6;51%;8%;10

Oslo, Norway;Decreasing clouds;74;56;Partly sunny;75;55;SSE;5;71%;4%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine;82;60;Showers and t-storms;81;60;S;8;64%;91%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;77;Showers around;83;78;ESE;13;78%;89%;8

Panama City, Panama;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;A shower or t-storm;87;77;NW;5;83%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;ESE;5;70%;81%;5

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;82;64;Showers and t-storms;78;60;WSW;6;73%;68%;6

Perth, Australia;Occasional p.m. rain;70;54;Cooler, a.m. showers;59;53;WSW;17;69%;100%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;N;7;71%;72%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;71;Decreasing clouds;86;70;SE;16;64%;22%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A passing shower;92;76;Showers and t-storms;91;74;SSE;6;57%;76%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;77;63;Mostly sunny;82;61;E;5;55%;28%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Very humid;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;77;S;9;91%;90%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;71;49;Inc. clouds;72;48;SW;9;48%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;78;60;Sunshine, pleasant;78;60;N;8;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;A morning shower;85;73;SE;11;66%;65%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;57;52;Low clouds;59;52;SE;10;79%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;78;57;Mostly sunny, warm;81;57;W;6;55%;7%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;88;69;Hazy sun;83;70;SSW;7;66%;8%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;108;80;Hazy and very warm;110;81;NE;6;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Lots of sun, warm;94;66;Mostly sunny, warm;94;65;WNW;7;39%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast;71;59;Mostly sunny;74;51;WNW;10;74%;16%;4

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine and warm;79;64;Partly sunny;78;63;WSW;10;63%;22%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Rain and a t-storm;73;64;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;6;77%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;88;77;A shower or t-storm;90;78;SSE;6;76%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;78;65;Showers and t-storms;76;65;NW;5;95%;86%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;81;61;Mostly cloudy;79;61;NW;6;39%;19%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;59;35;Mostly sunny;63;36;SSW;4;47%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;89;73;Showers and t-storms;89;73;NNE;5;75%;76%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;77;57;Partial sunshine;77;62;NNW;7;57%;32%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;84;62;Abundant sunshine;94;64;S;5;44%;25%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Morning t-storms;82;77;Cloudy and humid;86;77;SW;7;77%;44%;3

Shanghai, China;Very hot;99;84;Sunny and hot;97;84;SSE;10;56%;2%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;S;5;71%;82%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;80;60;Showers and t-storms;77;57;SE;7;76%;69%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or t-storm;87;81;Some sun, a t-storm;88;80;E;11;77%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny, warm;84;60;Sunlit and pleasant;79;57;SE;7;56%;7%;4

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;67;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;51;W;16;55%;16%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;79;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;ESE;7;54%;23%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;74;59;Sunny and nice;76;57;NW;10;73%;6%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;98;73;Clouds and sun;96;73;NNE;7;24%;2%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Strong winds, sunlit;84;62;Partly sunny;76;63;ENE;8;63%;78%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;97;74;Hazy sun;94;74;WNW;7;24%;4%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;76;Plenty of sun;90;76;W;9;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;Mostly sunny;93;72;E;5;51%;27%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;95;82;A t-storm around;96;80;S;9;60%;64%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;75;66;A p.m. t-storm;76;63;WNW;9;82%;80%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;95;78;Hazy sun;95;80;ESE;4;37%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;100;79;Hazy sun, very hot;101;78;NW;6;26%;3%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. rain;76;49;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;50;ENE;7;76%;74%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;82;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;ESE;4;41%;8%;6

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;78;66;Showers and t-storms;77;65;SE;5;74%;70%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;81;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;74;W;6;87%;75%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;Partly sunny;82;58;WSW;5;49%;6%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSE;9;39%;2%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;52;42;Clouds and sun;53;41;SSE;12;69%;44%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;85;76;Cloudy, a downpour;84;76;SSW;6;85%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;87;59;Nice with sunshine;82;60;NE;4;39%;44%;9

