Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 23, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A little rain;82;75;A little rain;83;76;SSW;8;86%;79%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;100;85;Hazy sun;101;85;NNW;6;55%;2%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and nice;92;66;Breezy with hazy sun;88;68;W;19;38%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;77;65;Hazy sun;81;68;ESE;8;61%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny, nice;76;60;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;ENE;10;54%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;63;49;A little a.m. rain;63;48;SE;12;56%;69%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;101;79;Warm with hazy sun;103;75;ESE;7;11%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partial sunshine;81;51;Not as warm;74;54;WSW;11;34%;4%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, windy, warm;91;74;Winds subsiding;91;65;NNE;16;39%;58%;3

Athens, Greece;Showers around;80;66;A morning shower;82;67;SSW;6;60%;51%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunny;63;55;An afternoon shower;62;55;ENE;14;73%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;110;81;Hazy sun and windy;108;76;WNW;20;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;4;75%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;84;69;Mostly cloudy;85;70;S;8;59%;76%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Inc. clouds;94;79;Hazy sun;95;80;S;7;64%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;67;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;SW;8;67%;1%;11

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;91;72;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;72;ESE;5;43%;57%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;60;Hazy sunshine;74;56;W;7;62%;5%;10

Berlin, Germany;Sunlit and beautiful;76;54;Becoming cloudy;80;65;NNE;6;48%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;49;Some brightening;67;47;SE;7;68%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;80;55;E;9;62%;4%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, windy;75;55;Showers around;72;54;NW;12;62%;77%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;Mostly sunny, warm;83;61;ENE;6;54%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;79;61;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;E;5;67%;65%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;Partly sunny;76;56;NW;7;52%;9%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A bit of rain;61;53;A shower in the a.m.;57;44;S;10;78%;56%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;82;66;Some sun, pleasant;83;67;NE;6;38%;23%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;86;67;Afternoon rain;78;71;SSE;6;70%;99%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;73;Sunny and very warm;97;70;NNE;10;28%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;65;48;Plenty of sunshine;66;54;N;9;65%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun, a t-storm;82;66;Partial sunshine;81;66;ESE;4;62%;20%;12

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;99;81;Partly sunny;94;81;SSW;6;62%;44%;7

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;74;63;A p.m. t-storm;76;62;WSW;6;60%;69%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;91;81;A stray thunderstorm;88;80;WSW;9;77%;73%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;Sunny and pleasant;74;57;N;6;64%;3%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;80;Partly sunny, humid;87;79;WNW;8;80%;31%;12

Dallas, United States;Thunderstorms;81;70;Cloudy;88;71;SE;7;56%;55%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;82;74;Partly sunny;82;72;SSE;12;72%;44%;5

Delhi, India;Humid with hazy sun;97;82;A t-storm in spots;94;78;ESE;8;71%;57%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;85;58;A p.m. t-storm;90;63;SW;6;35%;63%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;91;82;Some sun, a t-storm;95;82;SSW;9;71%;79%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;72;Sunshine, pleasant;87;73;SSE;5;64%;15%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Cloudy;65;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;54;NE;5;79%;63%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing, not as hot;92;69;Hazy sunshine;94;67;NNE;7;23%;25%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;78;69;Sunshine and nice;78;67;ENE;9;70%;2%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and hot;100;83;Hot with high clouds;101;84;SSE;8;52%;34%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds rolling in;67;47;Turning cloudy;67;48;E;5;50%;56%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm in spots;91;77;E;7;70%;42%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and nice;77;57;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;WSW;7;50%;0%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;95;77;A t-storm or two;93;77;SSW;4;75%;72%;9

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;93;82;Showers;92;83;SSW;9;73%;96%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;87;74;A shower in the p.m.;87;74;ENE;8;53%;84%;13

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;WSW;7;63%;63%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;101;78;A strong t-storm;94;76;W;9;68%;76%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with some sun;75;67;A morning shower;80;67;ENE;6;70%;61%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;Afternoon showers;89;76;NNW;7;75%;99%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very hot;111;89;Hazy sun, very hot;109;84;N;11;17%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;Hazy sun;66;36;N;3;36%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;Hazy sunshine;90;65;NE;8;30%;6%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;84;Partly sunny and hot;100;85;SW;8;53%;14%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Afternoon t-storms;83;69;SSW;5;81%;95%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;107;82;Hazy and very warm;108;82;S;11;24%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;78;65;Showers and t-storms;77;60;ENE;9;73%;62%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;94;78;Mostly sunny, warm;92;80;E;10;58%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Brilliant sunshine;87;68;Hazy sunshine;88;68;W;6;63%;17%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;80;Some sun, a t-storm;93;80;S;10;74%;63%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Considerable clouds;89;76;Cloudy with a shower;88;76;SE;5;75%;56%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;60;27;Mostly sunny, mild;60;25;N;10;14%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;SW;7;78%;75%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;60;Decreasing clouds;65;61;SSE;7;77%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;83;63;Sunshine, pleasant;82;62;NNW;9;58%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;80;62;Sunny and very warm;84;65;E;9;48%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;81;63;Low clouds breaking;81;63;SSW;6;65%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;67;Mostly sunny;82;68;SSE;7;71%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;99;70;Very hot;96;69;E;5;33%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;87;83;A morning shower;90;83;W;8;68%;81%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Variable clouds;88;76;Partly sunny;90;75;NNE;4;73%;44%;8

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;S;6;59%;72%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;57;50;Clouds and sun;61;50;NW;5;79%;41%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;72;54;Showers and t-storms;70;54;NNW;5;66%;82%;7

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;80;Clouds and sun;90;81;ESE;6;69%;66%;13

Minsk, Belarus;Rather cloudy;75;59;High clouds;77;57;E;9;58%;1%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;Mostly sunny, nice;85;77;SSW;14;74%;56%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;62;53;Cooler with showers;56;49;S;12;87%;91%;1

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm around;90;72;A t-storm or two;81;60;WSW;11;57%;61%;10

Moscow, Russia;A t-storm in spots;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;78;54;NE;10;49%;2%;7

Mumbai, India;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A shower or t-storm;89;79;S;13;79%;74%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. shower or two;72;56;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;SW;7;66%;44%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;92;74;A heavy thunderstorm;87;71;WNW;9;65%;59%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;89;65;Sunny and pleasant;87;63;W;10;45%;0%;12

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun;77;57;A t-storm in spots;77;56;NNW;5;67%;55%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;91;69;Clouds and sun, nice;87;71;W;7;60%;15%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;56;Mostly sunny;80;56;SSE;6;63%;1%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A strong t-storm;86;66;Not as warm;78;56;WSW;15;57%;27%;10

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;79;A few showers;83;79;ESE;14;83%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;WNW;5;84%;76%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;80;74;Heavy p.m. showers;87;74;ENE;5;80%;80%;6

Paris, France;Increasing clouds;84;64;Mostly sunny, warm;88;65;E;8;42%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;68;54;Some sunshine;66;48;ENE;8;56%;1%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;79;SSW;5;62%;54%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;76;Humid with some sun;86;76;SE;12;82%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sun;95;74;A t-storm in spots;94;76;E;6;47%;66%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and clouds, nice;75;53;Not as warm;68;59;NE;6;62%;83%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;66;Downpours;70;66;ENE;11;90%;100%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;69;49;A little p.m. rain;70;49;WNW;8;60%;72%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;66;Mostly sunny, nice;80;66;WSW;11;69%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;74;Mostly sunny;84;74;SE;9;64%;64%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;57;50;A little a.m. rain;58;49;WSW;6;75%;75%;2

Riga, Latvia;Becoming cloudy;77;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;NNE;6;56%;1%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;64;Partly sunny;81;64;NNE;5;55%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasingly windy;104;77;Hazy sunshine;105;75;N;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;90;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;62;WNW;6;40%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;77;60;More sun than clouds;81;62;W;8;51%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;57;Clouds breaking;69;57;SW;11;68%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;65;Showers and t-storms;79;65;ENE;6;75%;70%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, breezy;88;79;A shower or two;87;78;E;13;72%;84%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;79;66;Showers and t-storms;77;65;E;6;100%;77%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;84;58;Mostly cloudy;82;58;NW;7;20%;5%;6

Santiago, Chile;Cool with rain;51;39;Spotty showers;50;28;SE;3;59%;83%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sun;91;73;A t-storm in spots;90;73;NNE;6;67%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny;79;60;NNW;8;68%;3%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;81;60;Spotty showers;71;57;NNE;5;72%;65%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;90;73;Cooler, p.m. rain;75;70;E;8;82%;100%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;75;Rain and drizzle;86;75;WSW;9;83%;93%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A drenching t-storm;83;79;A morning shower;84;79;SE;9;83%;82%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;59;A t-storm in spots;72;58;WNW;11;75%;66%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;79;A stray shower;87;78;E;13;65%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Decreasing clouds;78;56;Sunny and very warm;85;58;SSW;6;40%;0%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;47;A shower in the p.m.;64;49;WSW;15;61%;56%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;95;82;Very hot;100;82;NNE;8;49%;33%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and pleasant;73;53;Mostly sunny;76;56;WSW;7;54%;0%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;Sunny and very warm;98;70;NNE;9;17%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;91;66;Hazy sun and hot;94;65;NNW;9;32%;27%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Hazy sun and warm;96;77;SSE;7;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;85;69;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;NNW;9;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;83;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;69;ESE;5;50%;59%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;80;69;A t-storm in spots;76;69;NNE;8;82%;74%;3

Toronto, Canada;A strong t-storm;75;60;Winds subsiding;74;59;WSW;17;65%;14%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;E;5;61%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;88;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;69;SE;8;32%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;75;48;Showers and t-storms;65;47;NE;8;79%;72%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;72;61;Rain in the morning;72;57;S;5;70%;69%;8

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;76;57;Spotty showers;74;58;NW;8;62%;77%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;96;77;A t-storm around;94;78;WNW;4;64%;55%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;58;Cloudy;80;56;E;8;46%;1%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;72;60;A morning t-storm;76;64;ENE;11;78%;67%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Foggy this morning;57;46;An afternoon shower;53;49;SE;15;90%;47%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;90;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;79;SW;5;72%;71%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;90;64;Sunny and hot;93;65;NE;4;29%;5%;12

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather