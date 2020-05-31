Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, May 31, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;88;76;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;6;79%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;108;87;Mostly sunny and hot;107;89;E;12;36%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;87;60;Plenty of sunshine;86;61;W;12;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;74;63;Partly sunny;75;62;ENE;8;67%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;70;54;Nice with some sun;73;57;NNE;11;47%;0%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;61;45;A shower;61;45;SE;8;52%;63%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;104;71;Not as hot;97;73;SSE;6;25%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;89;60;Inc. clouds;93;58;SW;12;37%;5%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler with showers;71;50;Cooler;62;45;S;11;55%;14%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;76;58;A p.m. t-storm;74;58;NNW;7;60%;64%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Downpours;61;57;Afternoon showers;64;58;SW;10;92%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, breezy;103;74;Mostly sunny, warm;107;77;N;9;13%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SSW;4;80%;75%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;90;72;A t-storm around;88;71;WSW;7;66%;64%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A morning t-storm;94;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;S;7;68%;60%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;74;64;Mostly sunny;75;65;ESE;8;73%;32%;9

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;84;61;A t-storm or two;86;61;NW;13;29%;62%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;66;50;Showers and t-storms;64;50;NW;7;84%;84%;6

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;NE;8;43%;7%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;65;51;A shower or t-storm;64;49;SE;5;75%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;79;54;High clouds;81;54;E;3;51%;4%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain;56;54;Spotty showers;71;51;N;15;52%;62%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;Partly sunny, warm;78;56;ENE;7;41%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;71;49;A t-storm in spots;69;50;ESE;6;57%;77%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy;57;53;Warmer with some sun;71;50;E;6;49%;64%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;57;41;Mostly cloudy;57;39;NNW;5;66%;13%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;83;65;Some sun, pleasant;83;65;NE;6;35%;15%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;75;62;Hazy sun;81;58;WNW;8;61%;4%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;90;66;Hazy sunshine;97;74;SE;6;17%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;51;Decreasing clouds;68;51;WSW;4;83%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;67;A morning shower;78;64;SSE;3;73%;63%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;97;84;Inc. clouds;100;85;SSW;13;58%;47%;8

Chicago, United States;Cool with sunshine;64;54;A t-storm in spots;74;67;SSW;11;53%;47%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;79;S;9;77%;65%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;68;47;Partly sunny;68;51;NNW;6;49%;10%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;79;72;Nice with some sun;78;72;N;12;76%;5%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;Partly sunny;86;70;SE;7;56%;40%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds, nice;88;75;Afternoon showers;85;74;SSE;12;74%;99%;7

Delhi, India;A strong t-storm;90;74;Hazy sun;96;76;WNW;4;55%;8%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;89;61;Increasing clouds;91;61;SW;7;33%;53%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;80;A strong t-storm;86;80;SSW;10;85%;80%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;72;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;SSE;5;63%;6%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Nice with some sun;66;49;Partly sunny, nice;67;47;NE;8;55%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun;86;63;Mostly sunny;91;64;NNE;6;27%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;73;63;Mostly sunny;76;64;E;5;72%;1%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny and hot;98;82;A p.m. t-storm;96;81;SSE;5;61%;78%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;ENE;6;45%;2%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;ESE;6;82%;75%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Winds subsiding;68;47;Partly sunny;63;45;NE;8;57%;44%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;90;77;Showers around;94;79;SE;4;69%;78%;10

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSE;9;75%;75%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;74;A morning shower;87;75;NE;12;53%;73%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;77;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;W;6;56%;79%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Periods of sun;85;67;Hazy sun;87;69;NNE;7;56%;45%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;71;58;Brief p.m. showers;70;56;ENE;7;68%;81%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;8;73%;63%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, breezy, warm;99;79;Mostly sunny;94;78;N;14;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;73;44;Hazy sun;73;43;S;5;28%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;90;56;Mostly sunny;88;57;NNE;7;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Periods of sun;94;83;Partly sunny;96;84;SW;11;63%;27%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little a.m. rain;75;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;61;S;6;70%;51%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;111;82;Warm with hazy sun;108;81;NNW;10;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers around;61;48;Cooler with rain;54;46;NW;11;86%;88%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;88;78;Increasingly windy;90;77;NE;16;53%;11%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;88;74;Nice with some sun;88;75;SW;5;71%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A morning t-storm;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;S;10;76%;76%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;SSE;4;72%;77%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;60;31;Turning cloudy;58;29;ESE;12;39%;16%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SW;6;76%;59%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;69;63;Decreasing clouds;69;63;SSE;8;79%;7%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;79;63;Partly sunny;76;64;N;6;68%;33%;11

London, United Kingdom;Breezy with sunshine;74;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;ENE;11;46%;5%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;76;60;Low clouds breaking;79;61;S;6;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;73;Mostly sunny;84;73;SSW;6;74%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;84;60;Warm with sunshine;86;62;WSW;5;47%;9%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;88;82;Showers around;88;83;SSW;9;73%;97%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A morning shower;86;75;Brief p.m. showers;85;75;ENE;5;81%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and some clouds;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;ESE;7;57%;57%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;61;49;Rain, breezy, cooler;51;47;WSW;16;78%;79%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;78;55;NNE;7;44%;74%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A shower or t-storm;88;78;E;8;67%;82%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;64;44;Spotty showers;58;46;NNE;13;41%;84%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;80;Partly sunny;87;79;SW;13;74%;50%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Windy;56;49;A shower in the a.m.;54;46;SW;10;64%;60%;2

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;56;44;Clouds and sun;62;49;SW;8;34%;19%;8

Moscow, Russia;Rain tapering off;54;46;Spotty showers;53;47;ENE;11;73%;87%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;85;Partly sunny;91;82;S;8;74%;55%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;78;54;Mostly cloudy;78;56;SSW;7;57%;30%;6

New York, United States;Not as warm;70;52;Clouds and sun;71;58;NW;17;35%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Nice with sunshine;82;58;Mostly sunny;82;60;E;9;39%;6%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;61;49;Partly sunny;66;53;ESE;5;68%;67%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;A.M. showers, cloudy;72;64;Cloudy and warmer;81;68;WSW;6;55%;29%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, nice;74;50;Partly sunny;77;49;S;5;33%;0%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;57;40;Mainly cloudy;65;49;SE;9;43%;31%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;87;80;Showers around;86;80;ESE;17;77%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;A shower or t-storm;85;76;NW;4;81%;76%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;85;74;A shower or t-storm;86;74;ENE;7;81%;69%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;74;55;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;E;9;34%;1%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers;68;52;Mostly cloudy;68;52;ESE;5;72%;3%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A heavy thunderstorm;94;79;Clouds and sun;93;77;SSW;5;64%;44%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;SSE;15;81%;66%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;72;A t-storm in spots;93;74;SE;5;49%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Occasional rain;60;49;Pleasant and warmer;71;47;ENE;7;47%;15%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SSE;11;56%;75%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;68;51;Rain at times;67;51;E;8;68%;86%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;77;62;Sunny and nice;77;59;SW;8;71%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Inc. clouds;85;72;A morning shower;85;72;SE;6;79%;89%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;51;43;Rain and drizzle;51;43;SW;11;64%;56%;2

Riga, Latvia;Breezy with sunshine;67;49;Periods of sun;62;45;NE;11;48%;29%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;64;Hazy sunshine;82;65;NNW;5;52%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;108;77;Mostly sunny, warm;109;80;SSE;8;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;Partly sunny;78;54;SW;6;50%;25%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;58;42;Mostly sunny;58;41;NE;9;40%;3%;6

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;65;55;Clouds and sun;67;55;SW;10;66%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;62;Showers and t-storms;74;63;SE;5;87%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;78;A shower or t-storm;89;77;ESE;11;68%;64%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Wind and rain;70;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;65;W;3;100%;93%;3

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;85;57;Turning out cloudy;83;57;NE;10;26%;5%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;64;44;Hazy sun;65;43;SSW;3;55%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;88;71;A morning shower;88;72;N;5;69%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;73;59;Partly sunny;77;59;N;6;68%;38%;7

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;60;49;Mostly sunny;65;48;NE;5;57%;10%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;80;62;Turning sunny;77;56;SW;8;56%;25%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;81;72;Mostly cloudy;86;72;SSE;9;62%;3%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;81;A morning shower;91;81;SE;4;71%;76%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;65;46;Showers and t-storms;63;47;W;12;59%;84%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;76;A shower in spots;89;76;E;8;65%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;71;46;Partly sunny;76;50;SW;6;40%;22%;6

Sydney, Australia;Some sun, pleasant;71;57;Partly sunny, breezy;71;47;W;14;47%;52%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;More clouds than sun;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SSW;6;73%;81%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny;63;49;Partly sunny;60;47;ENE;8;58%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Unseasonably hot;97;71;Very hot;97;73;E;7;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this morning;82;59;Partly sunny;81;59;NE;9;56%;41%;10

Tehran, Iran;Unseasonably hot;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;N;10;9%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;79;62;Sunny and pleasant;79;69;NNE;8;44%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Couple of t-storms;66;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;53;ESE;6;61%;60%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Showers around;73;65;Cloudy;73;67;SSE;8;72%;66%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;61;49;Partly sunny;67;54;WSW;10;54%;59%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Abundant sunshine;78;66;Hazy sun and breezy;79;67;E;15;59%;9%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;76;59;Clouds and sun;77;59;NE;10;51%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;63;40;Sun and clouds;66;43;WSW;14;36%;41%;9

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;62;47;Mostly sunny;65;48;ESE;5;55%;44%;8

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with rain;53;52;Spotty showers;71;51;N;8;51%;69%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;86;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;N;5;72%;68%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;70;44;Spotty showers;62;42;NNE;11;37%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Rather cloudy;68;50;Partly sunny;66;49;NW;13;46%;58%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Sun and clouds;56;53;Afternoon showers;60;54;ESE;12;84%;86%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;A thunderstorm;92;78;SSW;5;69%;71%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;86;56;Mostly sunny, warm;84;59;NE;4;31%;27%;11

