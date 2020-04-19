Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 19, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;90;78;Clearing;88;79;WSW;10;78%;39%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing and warm;99;82;Rather cloudy;94;81;N;8;35%;8%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;83;58;Hazy sun;83;59;NW;5;28%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Rain and a t-storm;68;58;Windy;63;56;WSW;22;77%;76%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;64;43;Partly sunny;62;46;E;19;40%;0%;5

Anchorage, United States;A little rain, fog;45;37;A passing shower;46;37;SE;3;72%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;82;59;Hazy sun;84;62;SE;5;32%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and warm;71;42;Clouds and sun, warm;78;51;ESE;7;37%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;90;62;Sunny and hot;91;63;E;6;47%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sunshine;73;52;Partly sunny;71;57;E;5;66%;33%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;69;59;Cloudy;68;53;S;5;79%;29%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;88;64;Hazy sunshine;93;66;E;6;24%;2%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;96;75;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;6;68%;55%;12

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;93;68;Hazy sunshine;94;67;ESE;7;43%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;96;81;Warm with hazy sun;97;82;S;9;55%;9%;13

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;63;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;57;W;6;84%;84%;3

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;73;50;Cooler with sunshine;61;39;NNW;18;17%;0%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;80;50;Not as warm;68;48;ESE;8;32%;27%;4

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny;60;41;ENE;9;47%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Showers and t-storms;67;48;A shower or t-storm;68;49;SE;6;71%;81%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A t-storm in spots;80;65;E;8;76%;66%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;60;41;Partly sunny;62;38;E;8;32%;0%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;61;44;Partly sunny;64;45;E;13;36%;0%;5

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;76;45;Spotty showers;60;37;NE;11;53%;60%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;61;41;Periods of sun;62;42;ENE;9;31%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine, pleasant;79;60;Mostly sunny, warm;81;63;NNE;5;67%;25%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;81;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;79;68;NE;5;55%;77%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;48;Partly sunny;66;46;WNW;9;63%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;85;57;Hazy sunshine;87;64;NE;7;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;69;58;Spotty showers;64;53;SSW;10;78%;64%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;80;69;An afternoon shower;80;68;SSE;4;69%;69%;13

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;83;Hazy sunshine;94;81;SE;9;66%;0%;13

Chicago, United States;Cooler in the p.m.;56;35;An afternoon shower;59;37;WSW;12;49%;67%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSW;6;70%;65%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;54;36;Mostly sunny;56;38;S;6;66%;5%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;77;67;Hazy sunshine;77;68;N;15;79%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and warmer;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;76;59;E;5;61%;41%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;87;73;Mostly cloudy;84;75;S;10;80%;44%;7

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;95;73;Hazy sunshine;92;71;NNW;5;35%;5%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;60;34;Partly sunny;64;40;NW;6;43%;24%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;94;77;A strong t-storm;94;75;S;9;66%;55%;6

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy;94;73;A shower in the p.m.;90;74;S;5;64%;66%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clearing;53;41;Partly sunny;56;41;ENE;16;69%;0%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, nice;72;50;Mostly cloudy;73;50;NE;7;36%;6%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. t-storm;70;58;Partly sunny;66;56;W;17;74%;70%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;86;75;Decreasing clouds;87;76;SE;9;72%;19%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;76;51;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SE;5;43%;6%;8

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, warm;93;76;Mostly sunny;92;74;SSW;10;52%;5%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Turning cloudy;49;36;Periods of sun;52;39;NW;9;65%;35%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;95;79;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;SE;7;56%;5%;13

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;85;72;Hazy and humid;85;73;S;7;74%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;83;70;Mostly sunny;83;69;NE;8;61%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;More sun than clouds;96;72;Hazy sun;97;73;SE;5;39%;12%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warmer with some sun;83;62;Mostly cloudy;80;62;N;8;51%;29%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;71;51;Cooler;61;48;NE;11;76%;44%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;75;A t-storm or two;91;77;NE;7;72%;82%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;90;78;Hazy sunshine;87;75;NNW;7;61%;5%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-shower in spots;72;50;Hazy sunshine;76;49;ESE;5;56%;3%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;45;A t-storm in spots;67;45;ESE;5;47%;50%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Partial sunshine;95;79;Hazy sun;95;77;W;12;48%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;82;57;A t-storm in spots;80;56;W;6;58%;42%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;99;70;Hazy sunshine;100;71;N;11;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;56;33;Spotty showers;54;34;NNW;11;48%;69%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;A stray shower;88;79;E;15;64%;56%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;73;W;5;74%;68%;6

Kolkata, India;Variable cloudiness;96;77;A t-storm or two;94;80;S;9;70%;71%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;94;77;A shower in the p.m.;96;77;NNW;3;68%;74%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;56;34;A shower in the p.m.;57;33;NE;6;52%;74%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;7;71%;50%;10

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;74;67;Lots of sun, nice;73;66;SSE;9;75%;18%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;65;54;Periods of rain;61;53;WNW;10;81%;87%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;63;46;Breezy with some sun;59;47;ENE;17;47%;0%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;67;55;Decreasing clouds;67;54;SSW;6;59%;31%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;87;76;A t-storm or two;84;76;ENE;7;78%;88%;2

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;66;47;Sun and clouds;64;48;SW;6;63%;71%;7

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;85;Showers around;93;83;E;8;65%;77%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;73;ENE;3;82%;63%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Warm with some sun;96;79;ESE;8;51%;10%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;63;55;Clouds and sun;66;49;WSW;15;64%;32%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;59;Clouds and sun;83;59;SW;5;33%;29%;13

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;88;80;Becoming cloudy;92;79;WSW;13;59%;43%;10

Minsk, Belarus;A passing shower;47;29;Mostly cloudy;47;31;N;10;54%;19%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;90;81;A t-storm around;89;80;SSW;9;70%;77%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and nice;76;59;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;N;7;67%;27%;4

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;46;28;Sunshine;45;31;NE;4;42%;7%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;45;32;An afternoon shower;49;34;NNE;8;70%;63%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;95;81;Hazy sun and warm;96;80;NW;9;49%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;72;60;A p.m. t-storm;77;62;NNE;8;74%;82%;11

New York, United States;Sun, then clouds;63;47;Decreasing clouds;57;46;SW;10;42%;7%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;81;53;Sunny;81;52;WNW;7;41%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;65;37;Mostly sunny;66;39;ESE;4;52%;2%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;64;54;A.M. rain, clearing;68;54;WSW;7;68%;83%;4

Oslo, Norway;Not as cool;60;40;Mostly sunny, mild;63;40;NNE;5;46%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;47;23;Sunny and chilly;45;29;S;6;42%;52%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;87;79;A p.m. shower or two;87;78;E;10;79%;95%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;91;76;A shower or t-storm;91;77;NNW;7;67%;80%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Couple of t-storms;86;75;Couple of t-storms;80;74;ESE;6;90%;92%;6

Paris, France;Mainly cloudy;70;53;Periods of sun;70;52;ENE;12;41%;6%;6

Perth, Australia;Spotty showers;72;54;Mostly cloudy;71;59;WNW;13;60%;31%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with sunshine;97;80;Warm with sunshine;97;81;S;5;57%;13%;13

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;90;75;An afternoon shower;90;74;ESE;11;79%;66%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;71;Partly sunny;93;72;ESE;6;46%;11%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with clearing;57;37;Partly sunny;57;38;E;10;37%;0%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brief p.m. showers;63;48;A shower or two;53;37;WNW;11;77%;62%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;70;54;Downpours;72;54;SSW;10;62%;89%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Showers around;67;53;A shower or two;68;53;W;15;71%;89%;9

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;88;77;A downpour;87;79;ESE;7;78%;87%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;49;46;A little a.m. rain;50;45;SE;19;81%;90%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;47;36;Periods of sun;49;37;N;6;60%;29%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;Mostly sunny;79;67;NNE;6;69%;27%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of clouds;86;72;A t-storm around;81;67;SSE;10;47%;74%;5

Rome, Italy;Rather cloudy;72;57;Rain and a t-storm;64;56;NNE;5;92%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;44;33;A passing shower;47;35;NNW;7;63%;73%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;62;51;A shower in spots;59;51;WNW;12;72%;44%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;84;63;A p.m. t-storm;83;64;ESE;7;68%;82%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;74;Sunshine, a shower;86;73;SE;12;67%;41%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;62;Nice with sunshine;77;64;WSW;6;73%;42%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;75;55;Afternoon showers;71;55;E;5;50%;85%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;83;53;Hazy sun;83;53;SSW;4;35%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;86;70;A shower in spots;86;71;ESE;6;71%;91%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny intervals;65;49;P.M. rain, colder;61;46;ENE;6;80%;91%;2

Seattle, United States;Periods of sun;62;44;Clouds and sun;66;47;SE;5;61%;5%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Rain this afternoon;63;47;Inc. clouds;61;41;W;8;69%;25%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;63;54;Rain and drizzle;70;54;NE;6;59%;88%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;82;NE;7;70%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun, warm;79;49;A t-storm, cooler;65;41;SE;8;67%;84%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;85;75;A stray shower;86;74;E;13;64%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;55;38;Mostly sunny;56;37;W;6;56%;19%;4

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;68;57;Cloudy;73;56;W;8;60%;4%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;85;73;A morning shower;80;71;E;9;76%;64%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;45;34;Periods of sun;50;39;NW;7;67%;36%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some sun, pleasant;79;55;Sunny and pleasant;79;58;ENE;6;42%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;73;48;Becoming cloudy;74;52;ENE;8;43%;33%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;74;58;Hazy sunshine;76;58;SSE;7;32%;9%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;79;63;Mostly sunny;77;60;NNW;8;64%;1%;10

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;75;55;Cloudy;75;59;WSW;4;52%;70%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Windy;63;49;Cool with rain;55;49;NNW;9;88%;68%;2

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;51;31;Mostly sunny;43;38;SSW;8;64%;65%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;86;72;Hazy sunshine;79;64;W;6;44%;19%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;80;64;Rain, not as warm;74;60;WSW;11;76%;89%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very windy;38;13;Partly sunny;28;9;NNW;14;28%;1%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;61;46;Some sun, pleasant;61;46;ESE;4;58%;41%;5

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;55;39;Periods of sun;63;38;ESE;6;38%;1%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;93;75;Unseasonably hot;101;77;SSW;5;39%;16%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Chilly with some sun;48;28;Partly sunny;50;33;N;7;56%;20%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;54;32;Partly sunny;57;37;NE;7;33%;16%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with sunshine;64;57;Partly sunny, breezy;63;49;NW;19;68%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;102;75;Sunny and hot;103;76;WSW;7;46%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;71;47;Clouds and sunshine;70;47;ENE;5;44%;55%;8

