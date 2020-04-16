Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, April 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;92;80;A thunderstorm;89;79;WSW;14;80%;79%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;84;72;Sunshine and nice;84;71;NNE;6;52%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, nice;77;56;Nice with sunshine;79;57;NE;10;34%;6%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;66;62;Inc. clouds;71;62;E;7;81%;60%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mild with some sun;68;43;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;NE;13;55%;8%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;44;35;Cloudy;43;37;W;2;78%;53%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;78;54;Hazy sun;75;52;NNW;8;41%;8%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Lots of sun, warmer;61;36;Sunny and mild;67;41;S;11;36%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with some sun;79;52;Mostly cloudy;81;55;SSE;9;41%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Windy this morning;64;45;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;ESE;5;49%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;69;60;Brief a.m. showers;70;63;WNW;13;81%;91%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun and clouds, nice;89;62;Hazy sun;90;68;ENE;6;23%;5%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;90;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;SSE;4;75%;72%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;94;68;Warm with sunshine;96;70;ESE;7;42%;8%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;94;82;A t-storm around;94;82;S;8;62%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Turning cloudy;64;55;An afternoon shower;64;55;WSW;6;80%;63%;3

Beijing, China;Blowing dust;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;72;46;WNW;13;25%;2%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;69;41;Partly sunny, warm;75;47;WSW;8;40%;1%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;65;41;Mostly sunny;62;37;E;5;49%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;69;51;A t-storm in spots;67;48;SE;6;67%;72%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;66;A stray t-shower;80;66;ESE;8;74%;81%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warmer;71;47;Partly sunny, warm;75;49;N;10;39%;18%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;72;47;Clouds and sun, mild;70;52;ENE;6;59%;60%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;Partly sunny;73;44;SW;6;46%;2%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and warmer;71;41;Partly sunny, warm;75;48;WSW;7;43%;14%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;57;NE;6;72%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;83;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;65;NNE;5;54%;80%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;63;52;Periods of rain;60;49;SW;10;84%;92%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;81;62;Clouds and sun;82;59;N;12;33%;25%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;56;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;9;65%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;64;A shower or two;81;64;ESE;3;64%;60%;8

Chennai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;93;81;Mostly sunny;96;81;SSE;10;64%;2%;13

Chicago, United States;Increasing clouds;46;34;Morning snow showers;42;33;SW;12;66%;65%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;SSE;6;71%;63%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;53;37;Plenty of sunshine;53;35;NNE;6;56%;0%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;77;68;Sunny;77;67;N;15;78%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;73;58;Cloudy;61;49;N;8;71%;31%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A little a.m. rain;81;76;A t-storm or two;83;76;SSE;12;89%;90%;3

Delhi, India;Hazy and very warm;102;77;Hazy sun;98;72;NE;6;27%;4%;7

Denver, United States;Colder with snow;30;17;Clearing and chilly;47;27;SW;6;58%;9%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Strong thunderstorms;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;S;11;56%;56%;11

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;SE;6;73%;55%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;55;45;Mostly cloudy;55;43;E;13;76%;67%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;66;46;Sunny and delightful;70;46;N;7;33%;0%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;65;60;A p.m. shower or two;66;59;ESE;7;84%;83%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;73;A t-storm around;82;74;SE;11;79%;55%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;80;62;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;ENE;7;66%;68%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;74;Spotty showers;89;72;ESE;8;63%;70%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;43;32;Increasingly windy;43;33;NW;17;61%;66%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;95;78;A t-storm around;93;78;SE;9;63%;55%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;82;67;Hazy sun;81;69;SE;7;69%;5%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;71;Sunshine, pleasant;84;69;NE;14;57%;15%;12

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;100;75;Partly sunny;100;76;SSE;6;27%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;87;66;Rain, not as warm;75;61;NNE;9;73%;100%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;Mostly cloudy;64;47;SSW;5;60%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;W;6;72%;66%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;90;70;Hazy sun;89;72;NNW;8;48%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;A t-storm in spots;74;53;NE;8;49%;55%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;70;47;A stray t-shower;54;45;ENE;6;68%;75%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;93;76;Breezy with hazy sun;95;77;WSW;14;36%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;79;58;Couple of t-storms;78;57;SSE;6;77%;72%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;100;71;Hazy sun;102;73;NNE;11;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, windy;69;40;Partly sunny;58;34;WNW;12;36%;4%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Mostly sunny;88;76;NE;10;59%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;74;NW;6;71%;63%;3

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;92;78;Partly sunny, warm;96;80;SSW;11;58%;13%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;96;78;A t-storm or two;93;78;W;4;69%;79%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;57;34;A morning shower;52;34;E;9;66%;72%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Becoming cloudy;91;81;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SW;9;72%;74%;12

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;75;67;Mostly sunny;73;67;SSE;7;76%;6%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;64;57;A shower or t-storm;65;52;SW;9;76%;81%;7

London, United Kingdom;Episodes of sunshine;66;47;Showers around;58;47;ENE;14;71%;92%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;74;58;Occasional rain;66;55;S;6;64%;66%;3

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy and humid;88;76;A stray thunderstorm;87;78;WSW;6;78%;64%;6

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy, p.m. rain;65;52;A t-storm in spots;65;50;W;7;74%;75%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;84;Mostly sunny;92;85;E;6;62%;41%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Sun and clouds;87;74;A thunderstorm;85;73;NNE;3;83%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;93;78;A morning shower;95;79;ESE;8;53%;59%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;68;51;Clouds and sun;66;51;W;13;62%;20%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;82;56;Mostly sunny;83;57;E;5;34%;6%;13

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;Thundershower;84;76;S;11;74%;63%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;51;32;A shower in the p.m.;48;30;NW;14;46%;74%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;89;81;A couple of showers;89;81;ESE;10;71%;86%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower;66;56;Mostly sunny;70;57;NE;4;70%;3%;4

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;42;29;Becoming cloudy;43;29;S;13;42%;14%;3

Moscow, Russia;Spotty showers;43;33;An afternoon shower;46;32;WNW;13;62%;59%;2

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;91;82;Hazy sun and humid;93;82;WSW;8;69%;3%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;82;61;A t-storm in spots;78;62;WNW;6;74%;74%;8

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;50;37;Rain and drizzle;50;43;SSW;8;36%;89%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;56;WNW;8;43%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;52;33;Sunny and milder;58;35;SE;5;63%;0%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;More sun than clouds;69;43;Showers around;71;56;SSE;7;61%;94%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, cooler;50;32;Mostly sunny;52;30;NE;6;38%;5%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;42;27;Mostly cloudy;44;25;SW;13;42%;8%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;ESE;9;71%;62%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;74;A shower or t-storm;93;75;NNW;10;63%;57%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sun and clouds;88;75;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;NE;8;71%;75%;12

Paris, France;Clearing and warmer;75;52;A shower in the p.m.;74;56;SW;5;56%;81%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;High clouds;81;60;SSW;8;43%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;93;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;79;SW;5;68%;66%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;ESE;9;86%;65%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;73;Partly sunny;91;72;ESE;6;46%;61%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;73;43;Partly sunny, nice;67;41;NE;6;47%;15%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;74;50;Cooler with rain;59;40;NE;12;74%;76%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;69;56;Showers, some heavy;69;55;NNE;9;74%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;75;55;Partial sunshine;71;55;NE;8;74%;16%;6

Recife, Brazil;Morning showers;86;78;Mostly sunny;89;76;SSE;7;67%;90%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;46;42;Rain and drizzle;48;43;SE;12;85%;83%;1

Riga, Latvia;Becoming very windy;50;36;Increasingly windy;46;37;NW;18;52%;73%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or two;79;72;A t-storm in spots;75;69;SW;6;75%;55%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;82;63;Hazy sunshine;86;68;SSE;11;50%;42%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;66;43;Partly sunny;69;49;W;7;67%;13%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;45;34;Rain and drizzle;40;34;NW;13;68%;78%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;62;53;Mostly cloudy;62;53;SW;9;70%;42%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;62;A shower or t-storm;83;62;ENE;10;63%;60%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;75;A shower in spots;84;76;E;12;70%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;79;64;A t-storm in spots;79;63;SW;6;79%;46%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;Mostly sunny, nice;79;55;WNW;5;41%;19%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;78;50;Sunny;82;53;SSW;4;33%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;85;69;A stray shower;85;69;NNE;5;71%;69%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;62;53;Some sun, a t-storm;65;46;ENE;8;78%;82%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;67;42;Partly sunny, mild;67;47;N;5;51%;27%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;74;50;Cooler with rain;59;46;NE;7;79%;86%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;79;61;Rain and drizzle;68;57;NNE;9;84%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;95;80;Partly sunny, warm;92;80;ENE;5;65%;31%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;64;38;Warm with some sun;73;42;W;7;47%;0%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;73;A shower in spots;86;73;ENE;11;68%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Winds subsiding;53;36;Partly sunny;50;34;NNW;12;33%;10%;4

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;85;66;Mostly cloudy;80;56;SW;10;43%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;More sun than clouds;84;64;Mostly cloudy;85;67;SSE;7;57%;6%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;42;35;A passing shower;45;35;NW;17;59%;66%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;69;49;Sunny and pleasant;73;51;ENE;6;45%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy, cooler;65;42;Partly sunny;67;45;NNE;9;45%;3%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;70;54;A t-storm in spots;70;54;WNW;8;39%;65%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;70;58;WNW;8;56%;27%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and nice;71;43;Mostly sunny;72;43;ENE;5;48%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;56;46;Spotty p.m. showers;59;54;SSE;8;59%;89%;2

Toronto, Canada;Some sun;43;30;Clouds and sun;42;30;WSW;11;60%;39%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;72;61;Mostly sunny, nice;72;60;ESE;10;63%;2%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;76;60;Partly sunny, warm;84;61;SSE;8;57%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;54;24;Increasing clouds;62;37;SSE;8;21%;55%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun, nice;63;45;Cloudy;61;45;N;3;47%;44%;2

Vienna, Austria;Warmer with some sun;72;52;Partly sunny, warm;76;46;NNW;7;37%;36%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;96;73;Hazy and summerlike;97;75;NW;5;49%;31%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Increasingly windy;53;32;A shower in the p.m.;48;31;WNW;14;53%;74%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;62;34;Periods of sun;59;29;N;11;33%;0%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;64;55;A shower in the a.m.;66;59;NNW;17;80%;84%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;102;73;Partly sunny;101;74;WSW;7;46%;0%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;67;43;Partly sunny;66;45;ENE;5;48%;8%;8

