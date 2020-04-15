Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, April 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;WSW;10;77%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;87;76;Turning sunny;87;69;NW;12;54%;25%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;77;54;Sunny and nice;76;55;NNE;5;34%;6%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;70;57;Hazy sun;68;60;SSE;9;81%;4%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunshine and milder;58;42;Periods of sun, mild;67;44;NE;8;54%;10%;5

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;44;37;Cloudy with a shower;44;35;NNE;3;75%;63%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Brilliant sunshine;68;49;Hazy sunshine;74;55;ESE;8;47%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;53;35;Lots of sun, warmer;62;37;S;10;40%;4%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;77;51;Mostly sunny, nice;80;51;SE;8;42%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Windy with a shower;67;49;Mostly sunny;64;46;N;10;46%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;61;56;A shower in spots;67;60;WSW;13;70%;56%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;Hazy sun;89;62;S;7;22%;2%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showery;93;75;A t-storm or two;90;75;SSE;5;78%;78%;6

Bangalore, India;Plenty of sunshine;94;67;Hazy sunshine;95;70;ESE;7;46%;5%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A thunderstorm;96;80;Clouds and sun;93;81;S;8;64%;44%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;64;57;Mostly cloudy;64;55;ENE;14;73%;11%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;52;Partly sunny;72;52;NW;14;29%;10%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;57;35;Mostly sunny;69;41;ESE;6;39%;0%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;61;42;Nice with some sun;65;42;N;9;50%;20%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;68;50;A t-storm in spots;67;49;SE;5;74%;77%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;77;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;68;ESE;7;80%;69%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partial sunshine;59;38;Partly sunny, warmer;71;46;SSW;6;36%;0%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;63;41;Partly sunny, mild;70;45;NNE;3;47%;12%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with some sun;53;35;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;WSW;8;47%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;58;37;Sunny and warmer;70;42;SSW;6;37%;0%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;Plenty of sunshine;69;52;ENE;4;63%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;66;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;67;NNE;5;52%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Thickening clouds;66;48;Mostly sunny;63;51;ENE;11;60%;26%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;86;67;Hazy sun;82;60;NW;12;21%;3%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;66;54;Partly sunny;69;56;SSE;6;78%;5%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;64;Partly sunny;81;64;E;3;58%;27%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;93;80;Sunshine and nice;96;82;SSE;9;61%;1%;13

Chicago, United States;Morning snow;41;30;Increasing clouds;46;34;WSW;7;36%;70%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;91;77;A t-storm or two;89;77;SSE;6;76%;72%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Not as cool;57;42;Partly sunny;54;37;NW;15;63%;1%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;68;Partly sunny;77;67;N;16;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny, nice;73;59;S;11;48%;9%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;S;12;85%;82%;3

Delhi, India;Sun and clouds, warm;102;75;Hazy and very warm;101;77;NW;7;35%;40%;10

Denver, United States;Some sun;54;26;A little snow;31;22;ESE;10;93%;97%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouding up, warm;95;76;Strong a.m. t-storms;102;75;ESE;11;56%;83%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;SE;6;79%;60%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny;57;40;Partly sunny;55;45;NE;11;78%;49%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cool;52;43;Sunny;68;46;NNE;6;45%;2%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain and a t-storm;68;60;Mostly cloudy;65;60;ESE;11;88%;70%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rather cloudy;80;69;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;73;SE;10;78%;67%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;62;Partly sunny;80;61;ENE;7;60%;57%;9

Havana, Cuba;Warm with sunshine;91;74;Partly sunny;89;74;E;7;63%;44%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;44;33;Spotty showers;44;31;NW;14;79%;67%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;95;79;Afternoon showers;92;79;SE;7;61%;79%;12

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;78;64;Thickening clouds;80;68;ESE;7;72%;3%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;73;Partly sunny, breezy;84;70;ENE;16;59%;35%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;100;75;Hazy sunshine;99;77;SSE;6;24%;3%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;84;62;Mostly cloudy;84;66;NE;7;51%;5%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler with rain;50;42;Plenty of sunshine;56;38;E;9;58%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;87;77;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NE;6;74%;59%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;88;69;Hazy sun;87;70;NNE;10;48%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;46;Sunny and beautiful;71;48;NNE;7;51%;6%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;70;45;Cloudy;71;48;S;5;27%;68%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;96;79;Hazy sunshine;96;79;WNW;11;42%;3%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;81;58;A t-storm in spots;78;57;SW;6;72%;73%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;97;66;Hazy sun;100;70;NNE;12;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Winds subsiding;48;42;Periods of sun;66;39;WNW;19;46%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NE;10;60%;45%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;94;75;A t-storm around;92;74;ENE;5;69%;75%;5

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;96;79;A t-storm around;96;79;S;9;55%;41%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;A t-storm around;93;78;WSW;4;69%;73%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with sunshine;60;32;Showers around;56;34;E;7;54%;73%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;95;80;Clearing, a t-storm;91;81;SW;7;73%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;Sunny, not as warm;75;68;Sunlit and pleasant;74;67;SSE;9;74%;8%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;63;55;Showers and t-storms;64;57;SSW;12;81%;90%;5

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;62;42;Periods of sun;66;47;ENE;7;56%;24%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and nice;80;56;Low clouds breaking;71;55;SE;6;64%;25%;8

Luanda, Angola;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;6;77%;76%;6

Madrid, Spain;Rain and a t-storm;60;48;A little p.m. rain;65;52;SW;9;64%;82%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;84;Partly sunny;92;84;E;5;61%;44%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A heavy thunderstorm;85;76;Cloudy with a shower;85;76;ENE;5;83%;55%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A shower or t-storm;94;80;ESE;6;57%;67%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Thickening clouds;79;64;A couple of showers;69;52;W;10;66%;65%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;56;Partly sunny;82;56;SSW;6;33%;15%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A shower or t-storm;88;77;NE;6;71%;72%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;43;38;Spotty showers;52;31;NW;20;73%;76%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun, nice;89;81;A morning t-storm;89;81;SE;9;72%;71%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;64;61;Sun and some clouds;67;55;ESE;10;63%;26%;4

Montreal, Canada;Variable cloudiness;42;28;Partly sunny, chilly;42;28;WSW;13;41%;44%;6

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;45;35;Spotty showers;44;34;WNW;13;70%;87%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, warm;94;81;Hazy and humid;91;80;SSW;8;70%;3%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;82;60;A t-storm in spots;79;63;N;6;69%;57%;11

New York, United States;Occasional a.m. rain;52;38;More clouds than sun;50;38;NW;10;30%;11%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;75;49;Mostly sunny, nice;75;50;NNW;9;41%;10%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. rain;59;34;A little p.m. rain;51;34;WSW;14;62%;75%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Inc. clouds;67;45;Sunny intervals;70;44;NNE;8;48%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;37;Partly sunny, cooler;51;31;NNE;7;38%;0%;4

Ottawa, Canada;More clouds than sun;40;24;Mainly cloudy;43;25;WSW;15;39%;27%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning t-storm;86;78;Spotty showers;86;78;E;7;80%;90%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NNW;7;71%;75%;13

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun, nice;87;73;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;ENE;8;68%;68%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warmer;67;45;Clouds and sunshine;75;53;NNE;5;48%;23%;5

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;77;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;SSE;9;53%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;77;A morning t-storm;93;79;S;6;69%;63%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;N;10;86%;78%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;SSW;6;54%;74%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;62;38;Clouds and sun;72;45;W;5;42%;5%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;73;40;High clouds;74;50;ESE;9;40%;86%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;66;54;Periods of rain;67;55;NE;10;70%;95%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;70;52;Sunny and nice;73;55;S;9;65%;27%;9

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;89;77;Showers around;86;77;WNW;6;79%;94%;2

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;41;35;An afternoon shower;45;40;SE;8;71%;74%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;48;40;Windy;49;37;WNW;23;57%;76%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;79;71;SSW;6;81%;82%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;79;63;Hazy sun;80;63;ENE;5;36%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;65;40;Partly sunny;66;43;NW;6;61%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Inc. clouds;42;30;Spotty showers;45;33;WNW;7;80%;71%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;66;52;Partly sunny;63;53;WSW;7;73%;17%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;64;A t-storm in spots;83;63;ENE;9;66%;43%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;75;A shower or two;86;76;ESE;15;70%;80%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;77;65;Partly sunny, humid;80;65;SW;6;83%;36%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and clouds;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;ENE;5;48%;30%;11

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;74;49;Mostly sunny;79;51;SW;4;39%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sunshine;87;70;A shower in spots;85;69;ENE;5;71%;42%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;60;51;Showers and t-storms;61;53;SE;9;85%;89%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;63;44;Mostly sunny;67;40;NNE;6;46%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny intervals;70;39;Turning cloudy;75;50;S;6;37%;66%;8

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;73;61;Cloudy and very warm;79;63;S;13;53%;55%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;93;80;A t-storm around;93;80;NE;6;68%;43%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, cooler;47;30;Sunny and warmer;64;38;SSW;5;47%;0%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;75;A shower or two;85;75;E;20;68%;80%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as cool;58;42;Sun and some clouds;52;36;NW;15;33%;9%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;Clearing;84;66;NNW;12;48%;9%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;76;60;Partly sunny, warmer;85;63;SE;7;52%;0%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;44;35;Spotty showers;44;35;NW;17;84%;70%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with clearing;56;45;Decreasing clouds;65;49;NE;5;56%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, nice;69;48;Increasingly windy;63;43;NW;18;54%;27%;2

Tehran, Iran;A p.m. shower or two;66;47;Hazy sun;69;52;S;8;36%;27%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouding up;76;59;Hazy sunshine;82;58;SW;9;45%;63%;10

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;67;38;Mostly sunny, nice;72;43;ESE;4;30%;0%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;70;49;Cooler;62;47;ENE;15;50%;79%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;42;28;Partly sunny, breezy;44;30;W;16;45%;21%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Cloudy and cooler;72;63;Mostly cloudy;74;61;E;10;65%;17%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;70;59;Partly sunny;78;59;SSE;11;62%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy and colder;37;25;Milder with hazy sun;54;22;NE;8;41%;7%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;65;44;Clouds and sun, nice;64;45;E;5;37%;2%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;62;36;Warmer with some sun;73;49;WNW;3;40%;0%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;89;74;A t-storm around;99;74;S;5;46%;45%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds breaking;45;41;Some sun, a shower;53;32;WNW;21;69%;56%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, cool;51;42;Breezy with some sun;62;36;NW;18;37%;6%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;54;50;Mostly sunny;65;56;NW;14;66%;64%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with clearing;103;73;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;WSW;7;47%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;70;43;Cloudy;64;43;NNE;5;38%;44%;3

