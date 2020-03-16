Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 16, 2020

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;92;80;A t-storm around;90;79;WSW;11;78%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;88;71;Hazy sunshine;87;73;NE;9;47%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;69;47;Afternoon showers;64;46;ESE;5;74%;96%;5

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm in spots;66;54;Cooler;61;53;ENE;8;85%;57%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;55;40;Partly sunny;54;45;SW;16;71%;32%;3

Anchorage, United States;Cold with sunshine;28;15;A bit of p.m. snow;31;22;NNE;6;73%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;72;56;Increasing clouds;68;52;NW;8;53%;44%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;42;30;Clouds and sun;37;20;W;9;97%;24%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;100;80;Very hot;101;79;NNE;11;43%;46%;9

Athens, Greece;Clearing and cooler;53;42;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;NNE;9;48%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;70;63;Clearing;70;53;SE;13;45%;8%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sun;75;55;Hazy sun;81;61;SE;12;50%;72%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;SSW;6;71%;58%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;92;65;Partly sunny;91;62;SE;9;41%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Becoming cloudy;92;79;Clouds and sun, nice;92;80;S;10;69%;34%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;58;53;Showers and t-storms;62;50;NE;21;82%;67%;3

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;59;37;Sunny and mild;66;39;S;7;27%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Winds subsiding;55;32;Pleasant and warmer;62;35;N;6;50%;13%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;61;40;Mainly cloudy, mild;58;41;WSW;6;66%;9%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;68;52;A little p.m. rain;68;51;SE;5;74%;83%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;66;A t-storm in spots;85;68;ENE;5;61%;55%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;57;34;An afternoon shower;57;41;WNW;5;58%;81%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A shower in the p.m.;55;40;Clouds and sun;56;45;SW;6;64%;2%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;49;27;Mostly sunny;57;31;E;8;45%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;56;27;Decreasing clouds;59;34;SSW;4;59%;42%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;Rain and a t-storm;77;68;ESE;7;74%;86%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;85;69;A t-storm or two;81;70;S;6;54%;76%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;54;39;Mostly sunny;62;39;W;13;55%;0%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Hazy sun;80;58;Hazy sun and cooler;67;52;WNW;14;58%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;58;Decreasing clouds;77;62;SSE;9;59%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;82;64;A morning shower;81;63;NNE;4;61%;42%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;91;77;Clearing;92;75;ESE;8;63%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;44;38;Partly sunny, milder;48;36;ESE;8;63%;29%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;NW;6;72%;74%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;50;36;Showers around;49;43;WSW;9;64%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;78;68;Hazy sun;78;68;NNW;15;81%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;68;61;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;SSE;7;73%;66%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;90;78;A t-storm or two;86;76;SSW;7;83%;78%;3

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;78;60;Hazy sunshine;81;61;NW;8;53%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;63;35;Rain and snow shower;59;37;S;7;55%;47%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;90;70;Hazy sun;93;67;NNE;6;36%;3%;9

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;92;73;A downpour;87;73;SSE;4;75%;91%;10

Dublin, Ireland;A touch of p.m. rain;52;43;A shower in the p.m.;55;37;NW;11;85%;85%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;71;51;Cloudy and warm;70;47;NNE;8;36%;40%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;61;50;Spotty showers;60;57;E;13;67%;86%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;78;71;A t-storm around;82;69;E;11;78%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;83;62;A stray t-shower;76;57;SE;8;58%;51%;7

Havana, Cuba;Nice with sunshine;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;86;68;E;11;53%;7%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;42;23;Spotty showers;40;36;WSW;16;77%;82%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;Clouds and sun;96;77;SE;9;44%;2%;10

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;75;66;Humid with clearing;75;67;E;8;76%;44%;4

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with showers;81;71;Heavy showers;81;71;E;6;77%;88%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;93;69;Hazy sunshine;94;69;SE;7;43%;2%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;76;50;Hazy sunshine;79;53;N;7;51%;5%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and chilly;45;37;Partly sunny;47;34;ENE;9;51%;1%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;NNE;6;76%;77%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;86;70;Hazy sunshine;83;68;NE;8;59%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;78;53;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;SSE;8;59%;83%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;61;40;Hazy sun;64;41;WNW;5;35%;7%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny;91;68;Hazy sunshine;94;69;NNW;6;22%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;73;48;Hazy sunshine;75;48;WNW;6;48%;6%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;95;65;Hazy sunshine;96;67;N;9;14%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;47;34;A shower in the a.m.;43;33;WNW;6;64%;58%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;70;Sunshine, pleasant;88;70;NNE;6;50%;26%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;NNE;6;71%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;88;70;Hazy sun, less humid;91;70;SW;5;43%;7%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Decreasing clouds;96;76;High clouds and hot;97;77;SE;4;56%;36%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;58;41;A p.m. t-storm;56;41;ESE;7;70%;81%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable cloudiness;93;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;80;SW;9;71%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;79;72;Increasing clouds;78;72;SSE;9;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;49;Partly sunny;62;52;NNE;13;48%;30%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;52;40;Periods of sun;55;46;SW;12;75%;35%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Rain and a t-storm;59;45;Some sun, a shower;58;43;NNW;6;65%;66%;4

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;89;77;Partly sunny;88;78;SW;6;70%;42%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with rain;48;41;Variable cloudiness;59;46;NE;5;64%;44%;2

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;88;84;Mostly sunny;91;85;E;12;66%;46%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;Morning t-storms;86;74;WNW;5;83%;81%;4

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;86;77;Mostly cloudy;91;75;E;9;57%;35%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;79;57;Partly sunny;80;66;N;12;49%;8%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;53;A t-storm in spots;77;53;W;5;45%;73%;11

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;82;73;Partly sunny;81;72;ENE;10;61%;27%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;46;34;Mostly cloudy;45;33;SW;6;64%;5%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;89;82;Sunshine and breezy;89;81;E;16;71%;58%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning sunny;72;59;An afternoon shower;76;65;NE;9;58%;79%;6

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;34;27;Snow and rain;42;26;W;8;74%;75%;1

Moscow, Russia;Milder;42;32;Low clouds;43;35;WSW;7;56%;33%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;99;76;Hazy sunshine;94;78;NNW;7;41%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clearing;84;61;A t-storm in spots;79;63;NE;12;70%;80%;12

New York, United States;Cooler;46;40;Showers around;56;40;NW;7;65%;65%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;67;48;A shower in the a.m.;51;41;WNW;9;77%;65%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;39;19;Clouding up;34;24;SSE;6;81%;26%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Brief a.m. showers;47;31;Plenty of sunshine;56;46;SW;10;51%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;41;35;Showers around;49;37;SSW;11;62%;86%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;35;25;Snow and rain;43;22;W;16;74%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Variable clouds;86;76;Mostly sunny;86;77;NW;6;75%;27%;11

Panama City, Panama;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;74;Partly sunny;90;74;NNW;12;60%;5%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;76;Spotty showers;90;75;NE;9;66%;82%;12

Paris, France;Spotty showers;53;43;Mostly cloudy;62;45;ENE;4;76%;30%;1

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;81;66;Partly sunny;75;61;WSW;13;69%;37%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;100;76;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;S;6;45%;6%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;NE;8;80%;69%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;87;65;Mostly sunny;86;67;E;6;47%;5%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cool;57;38;Showers around;56;40;W;4;79%;71%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Brilliant sunshine;49;33;Hazy sun;58;29;WSW;8;60%;5%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, downpours;69;57;Cloudy with showers;68;55;E;10;75%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing and breezy;59;42;Partly sunny;61;43;SSE;8;63%;44%;6

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;88;77;Showers;89;78;ENE;6;69%;83%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;40;29;Low clouds;35;28;N;6;75%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little p.m. rain;43;29;Clouds and sun;47;38;SW;6;73%;27%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;76;WSW;5;76%;66%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;82;62;Hazy sun and breezy;89;71;SE;13;28%;8%;9

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;65;42;Mostly sunny;66;42;NNW;6;64%;3%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow showers;37;23;Clouds rolling in;39;36;SW;6;55%;42%;2

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;54;45;A shower or two;55;46;W;7;65%;58%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;Partly sunny;85;60;ENE;12;56%;8%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;81;75;A shower or two;82;73;ENE;11;77%;85%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;63;Mostly sunny;79;63;NNW;6;65%;28%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;79;52;An afternoon shower;77;53;SW;7;43%;54%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;83;53;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;SSW;5;46%;5%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;N;11;67%;27%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;57;42;Periods of sun;65;42;NE;6;44%;27%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;53;33;Plenty of sunshine;54;34;NNE;5;64%;13%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;50;34;Hazy sun;56;33;W;8;61%;6%;5

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;50;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;54;SW;9;62%;20%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;94;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;NNE;12;67%;55%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;46;23;Not as cool;57;31;W;6;44%;3%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;72;A stray shower;84;73;ENE;4;65%;76%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Some sun returning;42;26;Showers around;47;41;WSW;11;70%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;71;58;N;11;67%;26%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;77;61;Sunny intervals;80;63;WNW;7;51%;63%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;41;25;Partly sunny;42;39;SW;11;69%;67%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;81;55;Overcast and warm;73;53;ESE;5;40%;44%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;47;32;A little p.m. rain;39;33;E;6;83%;90%;1

Tehran, Iran;Hazy and mild;70;54;A t-shower in spots;70;53;NE;7;29%;42%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;74;56;Brief p.m. showers;66;52;WNW;12;66%;92%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;67;38;Mostly sunny;65;42;ESE;6;42%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Very windy;52;37;Partly sunny;55;41;SW;11;48%;4%;6

Toronto, Canada;Thickening clouds;38;33;A morning shower;45;28;NW;15;70%;42%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;66;57;Hazy sun and windy;68;57;ESE;21;64%;45%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;70;54;Spotty showers;66;51;ESE;15;67%;62%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;More sun than clouds;43;14;Partly sunny;43;12;NW;7;39%;49%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;55;35;Sun and some clouds;55;37;NE;4;38%;1%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;58;32;A shower in the p.m.;60;42;W;4;62%;80%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sun and clouds;92;74;Sunshine, summerlike;97;75;ESE;5;48%;16%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little p.m. rain;47;35;Periods of sun;47;37;SW;5;68%;8%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;54;36;Partly sunny, mild;56;39;WSW;3;67%;30%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler this morning;63;53;Very windy, a shower;57;52;SSE;29;65%;79%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing and warm;102;70;Sunny and hot;101;69;W;6;44%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;60;42;A touch of rain;50;39;NNE;3;68%;91%;1

