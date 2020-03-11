Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 11, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;80;SW;9;85%;64%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;Mostly cloudy;81;64;NNE;5;50%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and warm;74;54;Cloudy and warm;72;57;ENE;11;43%;33%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;67;50;Hazy and very warm;76;57;SSE;7;58%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;55;45;Cooler;49;43;WSW;24;61%;70%;3

Anchorage, United States;Sunny, but very cold;15;0;Sunny, but very cold;17;6;ENE;3;65%;1%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;Hazy and warm;74;50;ESE;8;27%;0%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;35;5;Plenty of sun;31;10;S;6;83%;0%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;101;78;Very hot;102;80;ENE;10;31%;1%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;62;46;Sunny and beautiful;66;51;N;9;56%;0%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;69;60;Sunshine, beautiful;74;60;ENE;9;57%;7%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with clearing;86;58;Cloudy and very warm;87;65;ESE;10;24%;26%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;ESE;6;77%;79%;10

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;91;66;Hazy sunshine;91;65;SE;6;48%;3%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;99;80;Mostly cloudy;95;82;S;11;58%;1%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;61;52;Periods of sun;64;52;NNE;8;76%;27%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;57;34;Clouds and sun, mild;57;28;NE;13;27%;1%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;57;42;Sunshine and warmer;73;44;SW;6;58%;7%;4

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;53;48;Showers around;53;39;WSW;18;64%;80%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;70;53;A shower;68;53;SSE;5;68%;84%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;E;9;71%;67%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasingly windy;64;47;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;10;56%;65%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;56;45;Partly sunny;50;41;WSW;15;60%;29%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;59;40;Sunny and warmer;66;45;SW;6;64%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mainly cloudy, mild;59;45;Partly sunny, warm;66;47;WSW;7;61%;29%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm in spots;81;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;E;5;79%;44%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;82;69;A t-storm or two;81;71;NNE;6;56%;76%;5

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;56;31;Sunny intervals;56;39;WSW;7;45%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, breezy;78;61;Windy;72;58;S;21;77%;99%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy;79;61;Partly sunny;73;60;WNW;8;77%;34%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;83;65;NNE;3;50%;31%;12

Chennai, India;Some sun, pleasant;90;76;Hazy sun;94;76;SE;10;62%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A shower in the a.m.;51;42;Showers around;59;34;W;15;71%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;89;78;A shower in places;89;78;ENE;6;67%;55%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;48;41;A shower in the a.m.;44;38;WSW;23;65%;84%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;83;72;Hazy sun;83;72;NNE;15;58%;0%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;66;A shower or t-storm;85;59;WNW;13;58%;80%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;78;NNE;9;81%;70%;3

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;79;61;Hazy sun;81;61;ESE;10;63%;25%;7

Denver, United States;Mild with some sun;68;39;Cooler but pleasant;56;31;E;9;50%;23%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun, some clouds;89;68;Hazy and very warm;93;69;NNE;4;47%;6%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A downpour;88;76;S;4;77%;76%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;48;33;Winds subsiding;48;36;W;23;74%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;43;37;Rather cloudy;52;35;NE;6;46%;8%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Nice with sunshine;68;61;Periods of sun, warm;71;60;W;4;65%;2%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;74;70;Sun and some clouds;81;75;SE;5;74%;7%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;80;61;Partly sunny;82;61;ENE;6;52%;28%;6

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;82;65;A shower in the p.m.;82;68;E;10;62%;80%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;38;33;A passing shower;41;31;W;15;85%;82%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;91;78;Variable cloudiness;96;79;SE;10;49%;11%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;73;64;An afternoon shower;77;69;ENE;9;88%;63%;8

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;82;67;A touch of rain;81;67;S;4;60%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;90;70;Hazy sunshine;92;69;SSE;6;51%;29%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;74;55;Occasional rain;66;50;NNW;15;69%;82%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;58;44;Sunny and mild;62;43;NE;7;72%;1%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Showers and t-storms;88;77;NNE;7;78%;86%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Warm with hazy sun;91;74;Hazy and very warm;92;79;SSE;15;54%;22%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;80;62;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;NNE;8;48%;47%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and chilly;47;38;Rain at times;51;33;NW;7;54%;85%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;79;60;Windy with hazy sun;80;58;WNW;16;17%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partial sunshine;77;50;Hazy sunshine;79;50;WSW;6;44%;0%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny and hot;109;78;Hazy and hot;108;70;NNW;12;11%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower in the p.m.;54;39;Partly sunny, mild;58;43;WSW;12;55%;27%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;85;69;Showers around;85;71;NNE;5;63%;89%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;90;73;More clouds than sun;90;76;E;6;68%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;90;73;Hazy sunshine;91;73;SSW;5;55%;18%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;97;79;Hazy sun;96;77;SSE;5;64%;60%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;59;38;A morning shower;61;37;ESE;8;55%;62%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Sun and some clouds;93;81;A shower;92;79;SW;8;72%;82%;6

Lima, Peru;Nice with sunshine;79;71;Sunshine and nice;79;71;S;7;73%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, warm;77;55;Periods of sun;69;53;NNW;9;67%;2%;5

London, United Kingdom;Variable cloudiness;56;41;Cooler with a shower;49;41;WSW;18;57%;56%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing, a shower;70;56;Showers;68;55;SSW;6;79%;100%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;S;7;73%;64%;12

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;79;50;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;WSW;5;40%;10%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;83;Partly sunny;92;83;ENE;9;63%;26%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;77;Partly sunny, warm;92;78;SE;5;75%;44%;13

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;Mostly sunny;93;75;E;11;56%;5%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;84;64;Turning out cloudy;83;66;NNE;12;47%;1%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;53;Partly sunny;83;55;NE;5;29%;6%;10

Miami, United States;More clouds than sun;78;69;Mostly sunny, nice;81;69;ENE;10;60%;27%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;46;34;Rain, breezy, mild;49;34;WSW;16;70%;86%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;89;80;ENE;16;64%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and warmer;83;68;A t-storm in spots;82;69;E;7;75%;57%;7

Montreal, Canada;Colder;34;23;Partial sunshine;41;34;E;3;55%;33%;4

Moscow, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;39;A morning shower;46;37;SSW;13;64%;84%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;84;74;Hazy sunshine;84;70;NNW;9;49%;0%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;80;61;A t-storm in spots;79;60;NE;11;68%;65%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;56;41;Partly sunny;52;46;E;7;56%;80%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;67;51;Increasing clouds;67;59;ENE;6;66%;78%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;25;16;Low clouds;30;15;SSW;10;89%;24%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;57;39;Brilliant sunshine;55;39;SW;6;48%;1%;5

Oslo, Norway;Milder with clearing;46;29;Partial sunshine;42;28;SW;7;60%;63%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;32;24;Milder;42;32;ESE;10;59%;37%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;87;79;A shower or two;87;79;NE;9;74%;81%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;93;73;Partly sunny;94;73;N;12;55%;2%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny, nice;87;71;Partly sunny;91;72;NE;8;62%;23%;11

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;63;49;Cooler with a shower;54;40;W;10;63%;56%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;97;64;Partly sunny, cooler;83;65;ESE;12;55%;8%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;77;Partly sunny, warm;99;78;S;7;48%;14%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A t-storm around;92;73;NNW;20;75%;77%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;85;69;Spotty showers;85;69;SE;5;59%;82%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder with showers;52;49;Spotty showers;58;39;WSW;13;63%;85%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;48;27;A shower in the p.m.;53;27;NW;11;67%;63%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;72;58;Showers, some heavy;73;56;ENE;9;74%;92%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;78;49;Partly sunny, nice;74;53;SW;6;61%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;89;79;Spotty showers;90;80;SE;9;66%;84%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;37;24;A bit of p.m. snow;32;29;SE;4;63%;97%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of rain;46;36;Times of rain;47;36;W;15;75%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;82;68;Mostly sunny;83;71;E;6;67%;5%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;81;58;Hazy sun;85;58;SE;8;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;66;43;Mostly sunny;67;47;NNE;7;64%;7%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;45;36;A morning shower;42;32;SSW;13;66%;73%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;49;Mostly sunny;64;50;WSW;8;78%;2%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;85;63;Nice with some sun;80;62;ENE;10;64%;29%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;74;A shower or two;86;75;ESE;9;67%;74%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;81;63;Partly sunny;79;62;NNW;5;57%;16%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;45;Hazy sun;81;47;ESE;5;23%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;89;58;Sunny and nice;86;56;SSW;6;38%;6%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;83;67;Spotty showers;82;66;NNE;4;82%;87%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;76;51;Not as warm;66;50;NNW;7;77%;10%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;50;38;Showers around;49;36;ENE;5;65%;70%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;47;31;Partly sunny;55;37;WSW;7;45%;27%;5

Shanghai, China;Mild with clouds;61;48;Rain and drizzle;57;50;SSE;13;73%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;95;81;A shower in the p.m.;95;79;NNE;12;64%;68%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Milder with some sun;53;37;Milder with sunshine;63;38;SW;6;59%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;72;A shower or two;84;71;E;12;67%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain and drizzle;44;38;Partly sunny;44;35;W;8;63%;65%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;76;65;Sun and some clouds;76;62;NNE;11;60%;5%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;70;63;A couple of showers;78;65;W;5;66%;89%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;40;36;A passing shower;44;34;WNW;13;74%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;58;38;Mostly sunny;60;42;ESE;6;45%;7%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;75;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;74;44;NNW;9;44%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Warm with hazy sun;70;48;Hazy sun and mild;70;52;ESE;7;18%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;75;63;Inc. clouds;79;60;ESE;12;51%;77%;6

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;64;45;Sunny and warmer;75;51;ENE;5;44%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;63;44;Mostly sunny;57;44;SSE;9;44%;26%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;39;31;Clouds limiting sun;44;39;E;8;78%;65%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Showers;60;51;Mostly sunny;62;51;N;5;65%;25%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower or two;63;49;Sunny and warmer;72;52;S;4;61%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Morning flurries;25;-14;Hazy sun and cold;18;-8;S;8;68%;12%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;48;30;Partly sunny;44;34;E;4;53%;36%;3

Vienna, Austria;Windy;63;49;Partly sunny;69;48;W;10;53%;69%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Sunlit, not as hot;90;75;Sunny and summerlike;100;72;SSW;5;48%;1%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;46;34;Rain, breezy, mild;48;34;W;14;77%;86%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing;53;39;Spotty showers;58;35;W;17;73%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;57;55;Sun and some clouds;63;52;SE;15;65%;8%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;99;65;Sunny and very warm;98;66;WSW;6;52%;0%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;67;40;Mostly cloudy, warm;65;44;NE;3;41%;12%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather