Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 12, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SSW;7;78%;56%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;87;64;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;ENE;8;31%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;75;50;Sunny and beautiful;74;55;E;10;28%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Morning showers;63;52;A little p.m. rain;62;53;NW;15;72%;91%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;43;40;A passing shower;49;38;SSE;11;84%;66%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;39;31;A bit of rain;37;32;NNE;10;68%;90%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;67;33;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;NNW;4;20%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds;38;21;Partly sunny;33;20;SW;10;58%;10%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;Thunderstorms;80;70;W;13;80%;90%;3

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;75;62;Rain and a t-storm;66;55;W;6;88%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;61;54;Clouds and sun;66;58;NNW;10;56%;67%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Abundant sunshine;84;56;High clouds;81;58;WSW;6;35%;11%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Overcast, a t-storm;88;74;Rainy times;87;75;ESE;5;80%;88%;7

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy;83;64;Mostly cloudy;83;63;E;8;60%;13%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;94;80;Clearing;90;79;E;7;61%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;65;46;A little a.m. rain;57;46;W;8;75%;78%;1

Beijing, China;Turning cloudy, mild;66;47;Sunny and cooler;51;24;E;15;17%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;66;57;Spotty showers;69;54;SE;13;63%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;46;36;Cloudy;45;34;SSW;6;84%;44%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;64;51;Overcast, a shower;64;50;NNW;5;82%;68%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Hot with some sun;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;92;70;SSW;13;33%;18%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain;50;40;A touch of rain;50;36;NW;7;95%;72%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;44;40;Mostly cloudy;46;38;S;7;78%;44%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;66;53;Spotty showers;74;54;E;9;69%;70%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;53;50;Mild with rain;61;42;NW;8;84%;73%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;82;67;E;5;70%;86%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;81;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;67;NE;6;50%;61%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;64;40;Increasing clouds;64;37;W;7;65%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;90;69;Mostly sunny, warm;91;71;N;4;27%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;72;61;Sunshine;74;61;SE;23;62%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;79;64;A shower or t-storm;80;65;E;3;76%;67%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;93;78;Partly sunny;90;78;NE;11;69%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and very cold;23;14;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SW;16;66%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;88;74;A p.m. shower or two;87;74;WSW;5;76%;88%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;45;40;Cloudy;45;38;SSW;10;62%;36%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun, some clouds;84;73;Nice with some sun;83;74;N;8;62%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Breezy and colder;44;27;Partly sunny, breezy;54;36;S;15;40%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;86;74;Partial sunshine;89;74;E;7;64%;65%;10

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;81;62;Hazy sunshine;83;63;NNW;4;54%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;61;40;Partly sunny;61;29;SE;8;33%;28%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;Hazy sun;87;67;NNW;5;68%;1%;5

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and beautiful;90;71;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;ESE;5;57%;27%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Winds subsiding;47;34;Chilly with rain;44;38;E;9;88%;89%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;63;36;Partly sunny;58;38;NW;5;42%;29%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;66;57;A shower in the a.m.;67;55;WSW;16;76%;56%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;83;72;Humid with rain;81;62;NNE;5;86%;90%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;82;63;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SE;8;47%;64%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;85;72;A p.m. t-storm;84;69;E;10;64%;66%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;40;40;Spotty showers;46;44;SSE;12;92%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny, warmer;90;75;Couple of t-storms;89;74;SE;5;73%;76%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;83;68;Hazy and humid;81;66;NNE;5;66%;14%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;72;Mostly sunny;87;73;NE;8;61%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;87;64;Hazy sun;83;65;ENE;5;59%;6%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Overcast;78;55;Some brightening;76;56;NNW;4;58%;27%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;High clouds and warm;75;57;N;6;53%;10%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;ENE;7;70%;86%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny;92;81;SE;8;58%;28%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;72;59;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;57;NNW;9;61%;78%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Inc. clouds;63;38;Mostly sunny;62;39;NNW;3;32%;31%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;87;65;Partly sunny, nice;89;65;NNW;5;30%;24%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;73;53;Clouds and sun, nice;77;54;SE;4;68%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;97;70;Sunny and very warm;98;71;N;7;16%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;53;45;Partly sunny, mild;57;40;SE;11;80%;0%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NNE;5;69%;82%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;90;74;Mostly cloudy;89;74;SSE;5;69%;71%;6

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;86;66;Hazy sunshine;86;65;NNE;5;60%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;A shower or t-storm;88;76;NE;4;80%;77%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;55;38;A shower in the p.m.;58;36;NE;7;61%;74%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;77;SSW;5;80%;65%;8

Lima, Peru;Periods of sun;68;63;Sunny intervals;69;63;SSE;9;79%;11%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;63;57;Showers around;66;52;NW;8;73%;70%;3

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;47;38;Mostly cloudy;46;39;ESE;7;79%;74%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;82;58;Partly sunny;77;57;SSE;5;49%;0%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;WSW;5;80%;80%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;48;A shower in the a.m.;61;42;WNW;9;63%;66%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;80;A p.m. shower or two;88;81;ENE;7;73%;100%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;87;75;A.M. showers, cloudy;88;74;ESE;5;78%;88%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Showers around;86;75;NNE;6;70%;85%;2

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;61;46;Overcast and cool;63;53;WSW;13;56%;44%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;70;48;Partly sunny;71;50;SW;5;45%;24%;6

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;84;71;A shower or two;82;74;NE;12;66%;81%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;42;42;Mostly cloudy;56;45;SSE;14;77%;11%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;88;78;A t-storm around;88;78;E;11;67%;55%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;75;66;A shower or t-storm;77;65;SSE;7;75%;73%;8

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy and very cold;25;12;A few flurries;22;14;SSW;4;69%;66%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;44;32;Decreasing clouds;41;32;SSE;7;76%;1%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;93;80;Hazy sun;94;76;NNE;5;53%;18%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;60;A t-storm in spots;73;61;NE;9;79%;64%;5

New York, United States;Rain, cooler;54;22;Mostly sunny;34;26;N;18;33%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;81;57;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;ENE;7;44%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy with snow;20;18;A bit of a.m. snow;24;1;NE;8;92%;59%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;67;46;Plenty of sunshine;69;59;SSW;6;50%;73%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;36;34;Cloudy, snow showers;37;33;NE;4;86%;75%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Afternoon flurries;21;8;Partly sunny;22;13;S;9;68%;78%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;85;78;Partly sunny;85;79;SE;7;69%;15%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;84;76;Showers and t-storms;84;75;NW;7;85%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;7;70%;55%;6

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;47;38;Mostly cloudy;49;37;S;7;63%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;86;66;Sunny and hot;92;69;SSE;11;27%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;86;74;Partly sunny;89;75;E;5;68%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;84;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;NE;11;78%;83%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers and t-storms;88;72;A t-storm in spots;88;73;SE;4;63%;55%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;42;34;Cloudy with a shower;38;30;WSW;4;84%;69%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;59;38;Morning rain, cooler;54;20;NW;10;80%;84%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Rain;67;55;Periods of rain;67;55;NE;9;74%;89%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;68;51;Clouds and sun;68;52;S;7;71%;27%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;77;Mostly sunny;86;77;SE;11;59%;27%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;39;31;Partly sunny;36;27;SE;4;52%;5%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;44;42;A bit of rain;51;48;SSE;11;92%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;76;71;A shower or two;80;69;ENE;10;72%;69%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy;77;59;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;ENE;6;26%;9%;5

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;63;51;Mostly cloudy;62;50;SSE;5;81%;78%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and colder;39;35;A p.m. shower or two;45;43;S;9;80%;75%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;51;High clouds;63;53;WSW;6;73%;7%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;62;Showers and t-storms;78;61;ENE;6;72%;72%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;87;76;ESE;7;68%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;64;Periods of sun;75;64;N;5;89%;44%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;77;43;Sunshine, pleasant;72;43;E;5;39%;9%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;85;55;Partly sunny;87;59;SSW;6;39%;7%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;71;A t-storm in spots;86;72;N;3;74%;55%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;60;56;Showers around;63;47;NW;10;74%;88%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain ending, cooler;52;46;Partly sunny;56;43;NE;6;80%;14%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Episodes of sunshine;60;38;Cloudy, p.m. showers;59;25;NW;7;73%;100%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;66;63;Clearing;71;47;NNW;12;56%;25%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;91;80;E;3;73%;77%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;64;49;A little rain;61;45;SSE;10;76%;85%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;A stray shower;86;75;ENE;6;71%;44%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;44;36;A shower or two;42;36;SSW;4;90%;70%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and summerlike;96;58;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;59;NW;12;32%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;82;65;Mostly sunny, warm;85;66;NE;8;52%;30%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;41;39;Showers around;48;46;S;9;93%;87%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny;57;33;Brilliant sunshine;58;37;NE;4;48%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;64;37;Partly sunny, mild;60;36;NE;4;47%;1%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;68;43;Plenty of sun;66;44;S;5;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;88;72;Mostly sunny, warm;88;70;SE;7;41%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;54;SE;6;66%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;70;51;Cloudy;62;56;SSW;6;73%;44%;1

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers;27;14;Mostly cloudy;29;27;SSE;6;71%;75%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Windy;65;54;Mostly sunny;67;55;SW;14;57%;4%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain;59;54;Mostly sunny;66;55;SSW;12;60%;53%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Bitterly cold;11;-19;Sunny, but very cold;10;-9;WSW;5;43%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;50;44;Some brightening;54;43;NE;3;71%;7%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain;44;38;A little rain;42;35;WNW;8;86%;72%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;91;72;A morning t-storm;85;74;ESE;5;67%;86%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;47;43;Cloudy and breezy;56;49;SSE;14;71%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;50;46;A little rain;56;47;SSE;10;89%;86%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;More sun than clouds;57;54;Very windy;63;57;NNW;30;68%;96%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;74;Mostly sunny;92;75;N;5;69%;46%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;58;28;Partly sunny;54;28;ENE;2;54%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather