Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 8, 2019

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;90;76;Partly sunny;88;78;SSE;7;76%;29%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;91;73;NE;6;52%;5%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and delightful;77;53;Sunny and nice;77;54;ENE;7;30%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, cooler;64;52;Showers around;61;54;WSW;17;50%;75%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;49;39;Clouds and sunshine;49;35;S;11;81%;37%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;44;32;A passing shower;39;33;NNE;7;67%;66%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;69;37;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;SE;4;34%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain/snow showers;42;32;A couple of squalls;35;14;ENE;8;91%;97%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SSE;8;68%;57%;6

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;73;55;Partly sunny;70;61;SSE;5;72%;7%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;74;63;A morning shower;70;63;NE;15;73%;83%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;85;52;Sunny and pleasant;85;55;NW;6;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable clouds;88;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SE;5;80%;70%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;67;Showers and t-storms;84;65;NE;6;74%;76%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;92;76;Sunny intervals;91;71;E;5;50%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and some clouds;60;47;Spotty showers;62;47;W;12;53%;88%;3

Beijing, China;Warmer;60;35;Increasing clouds;59;45;NNE;3;57%;100%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;65;51;Partly sunny, mild;68;54;SE;7;63%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;50;44;A little a.m. rain;46;35;WSW;9;89%;79%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;70;49;Showers around;67;51;SSE;5;78%;87%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;89;68;Partly sunny, warm;92;68;W;9;44%;10%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mainly cloudy;56;46;Spotty showers;50;37;NNW;8;84%;88%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;49;38;Partly sunny;46;34;SSW;8;76%;13%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;72;53;Sunshine and warm;71;51;SE;3;73%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;56;47;Partly sunny;57;46;NNW;4;79%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, cooler;73;63;A t-storm in spots;72;60;ESE;11;78%;45%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers this morning;84;69;A t-storm in spots;86;70;NE;5;44%;57%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;64;41;Sunny;66;42;NNE;4;56%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Decreasing clouds;87;68;Mostly sunny;86;64;N;8;44%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;Warm with some sun;79;56;SE;11;57%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;65;A shower or t-storm;81;65;SSE;3;68%;63%;7

Chennai, India;Hazy sun and warm;95;78;A shower in the p.m.;91;78;S;5;73%;58%;7

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;34;28;Periods of sun;45;35;WSW;13;50%;31%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;76;Brief p.m. showers;86;76;S;7;79%;90%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Rain at times;45;37;NW;7;92%;76%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;Partly sunny;83;76;N;12;72%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Sun and clouds;53;38;Mostly sunny;66;50;SSW;6;59%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Becoming cloudy;86;75;A shower or t-storm;86;75;S;9;82%;82%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warmer;82;62;Hazy sun;81;59;NW;8;60%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;66;39;Sunny and warm;72;36;WSW;6;22%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;86;73;A shower in the p.m.;80;74;ENE;11;89%;94%;2

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;94;73;Some sun, pleasant;90;72;E;6;60%;39%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;47;36;Occasional rain;45;36;W;12;89%;82%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;59;37;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;WSW;4;34%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;63;51;Partly sunny;64;55;W;12;55%;60%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;81;63;Some sun, pleasant;82;63;E;4;53%;7%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;91;66;Nice with some sun;85;62;ENE;10;39%;44%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm in spots;85;71;E;9;70%;77%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little icy mix;40;38;Spotty showers;43;39;ESE;10;95%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;73;High clouds;87;73;NNW;7;60%;10%;3

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, pleasant;82;66;Partly sunny;80;66;E;8;51%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;86;70;A shower in spots;85;72;NE;5;58%;49%;4

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;87;68;Hazy sunshine;87;64;NNE;5;63%;11%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;72;49;Hazy sun;76;51;N;6;56%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;73;56;Mostly sunny;73;55;E;5;62%;2%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;74;A t-storm around;93;74;NE;7;63%;82%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;93;80;Mostly sunny;93;79;N;7;51%;3%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;87;59;Not as warm;80;58;NNW;12;48%;73%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;63;30;Plenty of sun;62;35;N;1;31%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;89;65;Hazy sun and breezy;87;64;NNE;15;24%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;73;55;Clouds and sun, nice;78;53;WSW;5;66%;28%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;100;74;Sunny and nice;97;69;NNW;14;13%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sunshine;50;48;Warmer with sunshine;62;50;SSE;8;80%;38%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;N;6;66%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;91;73;A t-storm or two;92;75;NE;5;69%;85%;10

Kolkata, India;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;73;Rain and wind;76;73;NE;44;96%;97%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thundershower;85;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NW;4;77%;70%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;58;40;An afternoon shower;59;40;ENE;7;57%;84%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;SW;4;80%;68%;8

Lima, Peru;Partial sunshine;67;61;Partly sunny;68;61;SSE;8;79%;25%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;60;49;Partly sunny;63;53;NNW;7;75%;44%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;47;34;A little p.m. rain;44;40;NE;7;85%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warmer;87;61;Sunny and very warm;88;58;ENE;5;24%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;86;79;A t-storm around;88;79;SW;8;75%;55%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;55;37;Partly sunny;53;42;W;8;55%;70%;3

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;89;82;Showers around;87;80;NW;6;77%;79%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;ENE;6;73%;71%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm around;91;76;E;6;65%;74%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;57;43;A shower in places;56;51;WSW;15;64%;56%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;73;52;Clouds and sun, nice;72;52;N;5;54%;22%;6

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;87;74;Showers and t-storms;81;73;NE;11;75%;78%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;47;43;Mild with some sun;54;50;SSE;10;90%;42%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;76;Partly sunny;86;76;E;7;71%;69%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;68;59;Clearing;68;59;ESE;11;77%;27%;7

Montreal, Canada;Flurries and squalls;33;20;Becoming cloudy;36;29;S;3;60%;58%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;41;34;Low clouds;40;39;SSE;8;88%;32%;0

Mumbai, India;Morning showers;86;78;Hazy sunshine;88;78;SSW;7;62%;1%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Mostly sunny;79;61;NE;8;60%;52%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, windy;41;29;Sunshine and cold;42;36;SW;6;37%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;81;59;Plenty of sun;81;59;WNW;6;50%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow, rain mixing in;37;16;Cloudy and colder;21;7;NNW;12;79%;9%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine;65;43;Sunshine;67;48;N;6;51%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy, snow showers;31;28;Snow showers;31;25;N;8;79%;78%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;33;18;A bit of p.m. snow;36;30;SW;12;69%;71%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;77;A morning shower;83;77;SE;8;80%;63%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;Showers and t-storms;85;76;NW;5;83%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;92;75;Partly sunny;91;76;ENE;8;70%;34%;9

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;49;37;Partly sunny;49;39;SSE;7;57%;67%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;90;72;Unseasonably hot;98;64;N;18;29%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;87;74;Partly sunny;87;72;NNW;7;61%;9%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Becoming cloudy;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;N;11;84%;81%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;91;72;Partly sunny;89;72;SE;5;57%;61%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;47;42;A little a.m. rain;46;31;W;5;74%;64%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;60;31;Plenty of sunshine;60;31;SSE;3;59%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A bit of rain;71;54;Downpours;68;54;ENE;9;72%;89%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Fog will lift;65;44;Mostly sunny;65;48;ESE;8;63%;13%;4

Recife, Brazil;Sunny intervals;86;76;A couple of showers;86;77;ESE;10;70%;86%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy and windy;43;38;Rain and drizzle;43;38;ESE;18;75%;62%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;47;40;Spotty showers;47;43;SSE;7;92%;70%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;73;A t-storm in spots;82;73;ENE;7;79%;55%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;90;69;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SSE;7;15%;8%;4

Rome, Italy;Rain and a t-storm;63;48;Spotty showers;62;44;N;4;72%;71%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;34;33;Low clouds;41;38;SE;8;91%;65%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;63;48;Low clouds, then sun;64;49;SW;7;71%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ENE;8;75%;82%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;75;A stray shower;87;75;ESE;10;70%;44%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Humid with some sun;79;68;Partly sunny, humid;78;66;N;7;82%;33%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;79;45;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;NE;5;28%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;85;58;Sunny and very warm;93;58;SSW;6;19%;0%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;72;Partly sunny;87;72;N;4;76%;14%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;58;43;Mostly cloudy;59;46;NNW;5;85%;27%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;61;49;Mostly cloudy;57;50;SSW;6;75%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;57;31;Hazy sunshine;60;36;W;3;60%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;63;50;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;SE;7;54%;0%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy a.m. showers;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;NNW;4;68%;55%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;64;43;Mild with some sun;65;43;S;5;68%;19%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;88;77;Spotty showers;86;77;ESE;11;76%;88%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;43;39;Spotty showers;43;37;N;6;84%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;86;53;Partly sunny, cooler;67;57;WSW;13;34%;14%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;77;66;Mostly cloudy;75;64;E;11;52%;3%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cold;40;38;Spotty showers;44;41;SE;7;94%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;57;36;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;ENE;5;52%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;69;41;Sunny and mild;65;41;NNE;4;51%;0%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;64;46;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;WSW;6;27%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouding up;86;66;Sunny;84;67;NE;6;60%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;67;57;Periods of rain;72;56;SSW;5;65%;93%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;48;Mostly sunny;64;49;ENE;6;55%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;35;28;A thick cloud cover;40;37;SW;16;67%;66%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;74;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;WNW;9;59%;26%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;Periods of sun;65;52;W;15;57%;11%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, mild;46;19;Mostly sunny;41;14;WNW;6;67%;37%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;57;47;A little a.m. rain;53;46;WNW;3;77%;69%;1

Vienna, Austria;Considerable clouds;54;44;A bit of rain;49;36;WNW;8;66%;56%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;88;64;Partly sunny;85;63;NNE;5;49%;4%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;49;42;Partly sunny, mild;52;44;S;8;81%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;48;41;Spotty showers;56;38;SW;8;85%;70%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy, windy;64;60;A little rain;68;60;N;21;84%;59%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A little p.m. rain;79;75;A shower or two;88;73;S;6;75%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and beautiful;62;33;Plenty of sunshine;59;32;NE;2;46%;0%;3

