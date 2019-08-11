Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 11, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;83;72;Partly sunny;81;74;SW;10;82%;44%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sunshine;104;91;Decreasing clouds;104;91;WNW;8;47%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;102;71;Sunny and hot;103;72;W;15;35%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;86;73;Partly sunny;85;74;ENE;7;49%;56%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy with some sun;70;57;Thundershowers;67;54;WSW;14;77%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Variable cloudiness;75;58;More clouds than sun;74;61;WSW;5;59%;31%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;103;76;Not as warm;91;70;NW;12;33%;8%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, warm;88;62;Turning cloudy, warm;89;61;ESE;12;29%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;60;Partly sunny, nice;81;52;S;10;59%;27%;5

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;95;76;Sunny and delightful;91;75;N;13;40%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of rain;66;53;Showers;60;52;WNW;16;81%;96%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;113;83;Sunny and hot;117;85;W;9;15%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower or two;92;74;A t-storm around;92;74;S;7;65%;55%;6

Bangalore, India;Considerable clouds;81;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;W;11;66%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;91;80;Showers and t-storms;90;79;SW;8;79%;72%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;83;72;Mostly sunny;79;69;S;11;68%;44%;8

Beijing, China;Humid with rain;81;75;Rain and drizzle;86;73;N;13;57%;91%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very hot;96;71;Sunshine, very hot;102;74;ESE;7;34%;0%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;83;61;Rather cloudy;77;59;WSW;7;55%;28%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;50;A little a.m. rain;67;50;SE;8;66%;68%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;59;Sunny and nice;84;59;E;8;40%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;86;67;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;N;9;55%;36%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;69;56;Thundershowers;69;52;NW;9;74%;85%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;94;66;Sunshine and hot;95;66;SSE;6;39%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Turning sunny;90;69;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;NNW;6;51%;9%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;62;47;Mostly cloudy;60;35;S;10;62%;4%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sun;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;84;66;NE;7;33%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sunshine;87;79;Partly sunny;91;79;ESE;6;67%;11%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;76;Sunny and hot;101;78;NE;6;22%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;63;49;A passing shower;59;45;NNW;7;63%;57%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;A p.m. t-storm;82;69;SSE;4;66%;69%;13

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy, warm;102;84;Mostly cloudy, warm;99;82;SSW;8;55%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;85;74;Strong p.m. t-storms;82;70;N;9;83%;88%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;88;78;Spotty showers;86;79;SW;10;82%;89%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;72;59;A shower or t-storm;71;55;WSW;11;61%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;87;80;Mostly sunny;87;79;SW;10;79%;34%;13

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;81;Mostly sunny and hot;102;82;SSE;8;47%;8%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;68;Showers and t-storms;87;68;SSE;10;71%;61%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;97;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;95;82;SSW;6;72%;73%;6

Denver, United States;A severe t-storm;83;62;Partly sunny;90;59;S;6;27%;4%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;95;82;Thunderstorms;91;80;SSE;10;80%;89%;3

Dili, East Timor;Sun and some clouds;94;70;Mostly cloudy;88;70;SSE;9;56%;5%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;61;47;Spotty showers;61;47;W;10;76%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;102;73;Sunny and very warm;99;70;NE;7;17%;2%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;86;69;Nice with sunshine;84;70;W;11;44%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;83;Decreasing clouds;96;83;S;5;67%;44%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;77;48;Plenty of sunshine;80;50;NE;5;35%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;74;ENE;6;64%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;65;57;A passing shower;68;56;SW;15;79%;60%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Spotty showers;84;76;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SW;9;77%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;82;SW;9;77%;85%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;90;75;Partly sunny;90;75;ENE;11;52%;32%;12

Hyderabad, India;Sunny intervals;88;72;Cloudy;85;72;W;10;68%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Humid with some sun;93;79;A strong t-storm;93;79;SE;6;73%;68%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and breezy;83;75;Plenty of sunshine;85;74;NE;15;52%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;90;74;Mostly sunny;91;73;E;8;59%;15%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;99;87;Clouds and sun, nice;97;86;WSW;9;57%;29%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;74;50;Nice with sunshine;77;49;NNW;9;36%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;98;65;NNE;6;28%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;79;Spotty showers;88;80;SE;9;74%;84%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;86;69;Afternoon t-storms;87;70;S;6;78%;92%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;10;67%;84%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;76;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;66;SE;4;53%;10%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;12;57%;55%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;89;70;Partly sunny;88;70;WSW;8;53%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;Thunderstorms;90;80;SE;7;87%;89%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A morning shower;93;77;ENE;7;66%;71%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;60;26;Sunny and mild;62;32;E;8;26%;29%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mainly cloudy;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;76;SW;8;76%;56%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;61;58;Decreasing clouds;61;57;S;6;81%;1%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;74;61;Partly sunny;78;62;NNW;12;52%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;72;54;An afternoon shower;66;51;W;8;63%;66%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;83;64;Partly sunny;84;63;SSW;6;53%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;77;68;Turning sunny;77;69;WSW;7;72%;36%;9

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;87;61;Partly sunny, nice;85;62;NE;4;33%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;87;81;Cloudy with showers;89;82;SW;8;72%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;93;78;Mostly sunny;94;79;ENE;4;61%;17%;11

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;80;WSW;14;77%;74%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Showers;52;47;A shower;54;44;WSW;9;68%;80%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;58;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;N;6;54%;73%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;WSW;7;76%;65%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;74;54;Partly sunny;76;62;SSE;6;69%;70%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;76;A shower or t-storm;83;76;SSW;11;71%;80%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sun, some clouds;60;46;Mostly sunny;56;42;SSW;12;58%;55%;4

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;79;65;A t-storm in spots;79;62;SW;5;65%;60%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;65;49;Sun, some clouds;71;57;SW;5;59%;14%;5

Mumbai, India;A few showers;86;81;Showers;87;81;SW;10;85%;89%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;73;50;Nice with some sun;76;52;E;7;57%;32%;8

New York, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny;85;72;SW;7;49%;25%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;101;72;Sunny and hot;100;73;W;9;34%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;70;50;Sunshine and nice;73;50;NE;6;57%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;93;78;Sunny intervals, hot;97;82;E;11;47%;18%;8

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;65;57;Showers and t-storms;66;54;SSE;9;78%;85%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;81;60;An afternoon shower;76;55;SSE;8;69%;60%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;79;Partly sunny;84;78;ESE;13;74%;41%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;A shower or t-storm;87;78;NW;6;83%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;89;74;E;6;80%;69%;10

Paris, France;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;Thundershowers;73;53;NW;9;62%;84%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;Sunny and pleasant;74;56;N;11;51%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers and t-storms;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;SW;10;66%;67%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm or two;81;73;A t-storm in spots;82;74;SE;14;85%;80%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;94;74;A t-storm in spots;92;74;ESE;7;51%;48%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;83;63;Rain and a t-storm;71;58;SW;6;71%;88%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;94;76;Humid with rain;84;76;E;9;84%;84%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Sunshine, pleasant;77;53;Mostly sunny;77;52;SSE;9;38%;29%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;60;Sunny and nice;77;62;W;12;61%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;A little a.m. rain;81;70;S;11;76%;66%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;53;46;Cloudy and windy;51;47;NNW;22;58%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;75;55;A shower or t-storm;74;59;S;6;68%;66%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;N;5;66%;0%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;103;79;Partly sunny;108;80;NW;9;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunny and hot;97;69;Sunny and hot;98;70;N;6;41%;0%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;72;58;An afternoon shower;72;59;SW;8;79%;79%;2

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;72;58;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;9;66%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;A shower or t-storm;78;65;ENE;8;72%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;78;A shower in spots;88;79;E;9;70%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;A t-storm in spots;79;65;NNE;5;88%;65%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;76;56;Sun and clouds;73;58;W;6;58%;39%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;57;33;Brilliant sunshine;62;36;WNW;3;35%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;7;70%;72%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;53;NNW;9;57%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;70;60;Some sun, pleasant;75;59;NNE;6;66%;22%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, hot;95;80;Rain and a t-storm;88;78;S;8;81%;88%;7

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;88;81;Clouds and very warm;93;81;NW;12;60%;8%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;90;81;Partly sunny;91;82;SE;10;65%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;92;61;Plenty of sun;90;61;SE;9;36%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;88;78;A stray shower;88;79;E;10;74%;75%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;73;58;Some sun, a t-storm;71;56;SW;10;66%;59%;3

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;61;47;Mostly sunny;65;45;WSW;12;51%;5%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds;94;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;80;SE;7;65%;69%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;67;58;A shower or t-storm;72;56;SSW;10;73%;58%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;99;70;Mostly sunny, warm;97;69;NNE;7;21%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;88;65;Decreasing clouds;85;67;NNE;8;48%;35%;6

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;Not as hot;95;75;S;7;27%;15%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and delightful;90;74;Plenty of sun;90;74;NE;8;47%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;101;77;Sunshine, very hot;108;80;SE;4;34%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;Showers around;93;80;SSE;8;65%;82%;9

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and beautiful;77;66;A t-storm in spots;77;68;NNE;6;75%;50%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;87;73;Sunshine, pleasant;88;74;ENE;4;63%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;99;73;Sunny and very warm;97;77;NW;7;41%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;79;54;A morning t-storm;64;43;NNE;8;62%;57%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A little a.m. rain;68;57;A morning shower;73;58;NE;5;66%;45%;6

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;84;70;Partly sunny;86;63;NW;9;53%;67%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;A thunderstorm;85;76;WNW;5;82%;74%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;76;55;Some sun, a t-storm;75;61;SSE;7;66%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;85;60;A p.m. t-storm;83;63;N;7;64%;88%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A few showers;57;46;A little p.m. rain;54;46;SSE;7;86%;84%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, downpours;81;78;Showers and t-storms;86;78;SSW;7;82%;78%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;94;62;Sunlit and nice;90;62;NNE;5;34%;3%;9

