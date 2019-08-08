Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, August 8, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;81;73;A t-storm in spots;80;74;SW;11;88%;72%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;104;90;Sunny and very warm;108;92;NE;7;52%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;70;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;71;W;18;35%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;90;71;Plenty of sun;89;72;ESE;7;48%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;74;60;Cloudy, a t-shower;74;63;SSW;13;83%;74%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, warm;76;57;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;N;5;54%;14%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and nice;97;72;Sunny and pleasant;93;71;SE;7;16%;1%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, nice;78;48;Mostly cloudy;75;46;NW;9;38%;2%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;88;60;Spotty showers;71;50;SW;10;70%;92%;1

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;Sunny and very warm;97;78;N;10;26%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of a.m. rain;61;51;Rain and drizzle;57;53;WSW;6;92%;90%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;110;81;Sunny and breezy;110;79;WNW;14;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;96;74;Cloudy with a shower;91;75;WSW;4;58%;55%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;70;A t-storm in spots;81;70;WSW;16;69%;73%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;88;80;A p.m. t-storm;89;81;WSW;9;74%;87%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;85;75;Sunny and very humid;86;76;WSW;10;73%;2%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;90;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;NNW;5;79%;88%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, hot;93;69;Partly sunny;91;67;N;6;57%;12%;8

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;79;57;Partly sunny;83;69;ESE;5;50%;60%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;65;50;Partly sunny;67;48;SE;9;67%;43%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;81;58;Partial sunshine;81;60;ENE;9;51%;2%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;Partly sunny;87;68;ESE;6;47%;8%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;76;66;Cloudy, a t-shower;77;63;SW;9;69%;53%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;95;66;Partly sunny, warm;93;70;NE;6;56%;30%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;80;64;Partly sunny, nice;87;63;NE;5;46%;3%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;58;44;Partly sunny, chilly;49;38;SSW;10;83%;28%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;67;Nice with some sun;86;67;ENE;7;30%;27%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;Hazy, warm and humid;92;77;ENE;7;66%;7%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;97;77;Sunny and very warm;99;75;NNE;7;28%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;57;47;Mostly sunny;60;45;NNW;10;67%;2%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;A shower or t-storm;81;67;SSE;4;63%;80%;13

Chennai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;99;82;Warm with some sun;97;83;WSW;12;59%;44%;13

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;84;65;Sunshine, pleasant;80;64;NNW;7;51%;3%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers this morning;85;78;A t-storm or two;86;79;S;9;84%;88%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;70;57;Partly sunny, nice;72;62;SSE;6;66%;41%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;77;Sunny and pleasant;85;78;WNW;3;73%;32%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;101;82;Hot with some sun;101;82;S;9;51%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;87;70;A stray shower;87;70;SSE;10;69%;49%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;99;82;Hazy sunshine;92;81;E;11;75%;44%;7

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;83;61;A t-storm around;91;64;S;6;44%;64%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;86;80;A shower or two;91;81;S;8;77%;82%;12

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine, pleasant;86;70;Partly sunny;87;71;S;5;63%;26%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;65;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;59;S;17;85%;92%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;104;72;Sunny and hot;101;71;NE;8;16%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;88;70;Plenty of sunshine;87;72;W;14;60%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;SSW;7;74%;76%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;84;53;Plenty of sunshine;82;49;ESE;7;30%;2%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;ENE;5;72%;74%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;69;54;A shower or t-storm;68;52;NNE;6;82%;61%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower or two;86;76;A couple of t-storms;87;76;SW;13;85%;87%;5

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;93;82;Hazy, warm and humid;95;84;SW;9;74%;67%;11

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny;91;76;ENE;7;54%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;81;72;A t-storm around;83;72;WSW;15;71%;55%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;ENE;7;79%;74%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;Plenty of sun;86;70;ENE;11;59%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Periods of sun;88;72;Partly sunny;91;73;E;7;57%;16%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;103;84;Clouds and sun, nice;99;84;WNW;8;51%;2%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, nice and warm;78;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;NNE;5;36%;18%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;102;68;Sunshine and hot;99;64;N;6;23%;27%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;92;83;Cloudy;92;81;WNW;6;67%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SSW;6;85%;72%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;98;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;S;9;57%;82%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;59;A shower or t-storm;80;58;W;9;50%;66%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;91;80;NNE;8;69%;75%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;85;71;Clearing;87;71;W;7;55%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSW;6;74%;64%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;Mostly cloudy;91;78;SSW;6;69%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;60;27;Partly sunny, mild;59;28;ENE;9;29%;14%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;81;76;A t-storm in spots;81;75;SW;8;80%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;62;58;Partly sunny;62;57;SSE;7;81%;2%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, humid;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;N;7;67%;55%;9

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;75;64;Cloudy, a t-shower;75;60;SSW;15;73%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;82;62;Patchy fog, then sun;82;62;S;6;57%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;76;66;Partly sunny;76;67;W;7;75%;23%;5

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;93;71;Plenty of sun;90;66;WSW;12;42%;11%;9

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;83;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;82;S;10;71%;70%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;89;75;Mostly sunny, nice;91;78;NE;4;65%;30%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;85;80;A t-storm or two;87;80;SW;15;81%;83%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Brief p.m. showers;55;46;An afternoon shower;51;40;WNW;19;66%;69%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;NW;5;51%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;WSW;6;73%;57%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;57;Showers and t-storms;71;55;WNW;9;72%;70%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;82;76;A shower in the a.m.;82;76;SSW;12;72%;57%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy;55;48;Morning rain;52;45;S;15;78%;80%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;83;61;A few showers;76;57;WSW;6;64%;79%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;77;60;Cooler;63;56;WNW;17;84%;55%;1

Mumbai, India;Couple of t-storms;85;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;81;WSW;18;86%;82%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;75;51;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;ENE;7;55%;40%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny;86;72;Sunshine, less humid;84;67;NW;8;48%;27%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;100;70;Sunny and hot;99;68;W;8;33%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;78;51;Mostly sunny;72;51;NW;5;56%;11%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;91;76;Clouds and sun;95;77;W;7;58%;25%;10

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;68;53;A shower or t-storm;74;58;SSE;5;64%;80%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm or two;82;58;An afternoon shower;75;55;WSW;11;64%;74%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;84;79;Turning cloudy;84;80;E;15;75%;6%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;NW;6;80%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;89;73;Showers around;87;74;E;4;80%;75%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;85;68;A shower or t-storm;82;64;SW;9;62%;58%;3

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;59;46;Partial sunshine;65;48;E;6;72%;3%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;SSW;11;81%;100%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;86;75;Rather cloudy, humid;84;74;SSE;9;82%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;ESE;4;60%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, pleasant;78;59;Periods of sun;85;68;SSE;5;42%;61%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;91;73;NW;5;68%;51%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;77;51;Partly sunny;78;52;ESE;9;37%;41%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;81;66;Sun and clouds;81;67;NE;9;68%;5%;10

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;80;72;A morning shower;81;73;SE;10;67%;82%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;58;45;Clouds and sun;57;45;NNE;11;53%;22%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;66;56;Showers and t-storms;69;57;WNW;6;78%;72%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;Sunny and nice;81;66;NNE;6;69%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, breezy;106;81;Brilliant sunshine;109;80;NNW;14;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;91;70;Mostly sunny, warm;95;69;W;6;56%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;73;58;An afternoon shower;69;54;N;8;78%;65%;1

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;59;Clearing;70;64;WSW;11;66%;30%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;83;66;ENE;8;64%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A stray shower;89;80;SE;7;73%;46%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;75;66;Showers and t-storms;77;67;NE;5;99%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;58;Some sun, pleasant;74;57;SW;6;51%;28%;15

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;56;34;Sunshine;60;37;SW;4;45%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;74;A t-storm in spots;87;76;N;5;75%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;83;66;A p.m. t-storm;77;58;NNW;7;63%;55%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;Mostly cloudy;72;59;NNE;5;74%;44%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;91;75;A t-storm around;94;77;NNW;4;66%;44%;9

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;91;82;Cloudy with showers;90;81;ESE;20;79%;95%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun, nice;90;82;Cloudy;90;82;SE;10;68%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;93;63;Partly sunny and hot;91;63;W;5;45%;8%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;79;A shower in spots;87;78;ENE;10;74%;64%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;72;56;A shower or t-storm;70;54;ESE;6;73%;56%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;53;Sunny and windy;65;48;WNW;24;38%;8%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Typhoon in the p.m.;88;81;Rain and wind;84;80;WSW;19;83%;94%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;70;57;A shower or t-storm;69;55;WNW;7;81%;63%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;102;72;Sunny and very warm;97;66;N;10;25%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Nice with some sun;84;62;Sun and clouds;85;64;E;10;38%;14%;4

Tehran, Iran;Lots of sun, warm;103;77;Clouds and sun, warm;98;79;SE;7;23%;6%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;89;76;Mostly sunny;89;75;SW;10;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;95;74;Sunny and hot;98;72;SE;5;37%;0%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;90;80;Partly sunny, humid;92;79;S;13;66%;29%;10

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, a t-storm;77;61;Partly sunny, breezy;74;59;WNW;14;58%;5%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;98;81;Sunny and nice;93;76;NNE;4;50%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun;97;76;Sunny;94;75;NNW;8;48%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;75;54;Cooler with a shower;65;49;ESE;5;78%;69%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;59;Cloudy;74;60;SE;5;66%;72%;6

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;83;63;Periods of sun;88;66;ESE;5;45%;5%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;WNW;6;72%;83%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Heavy rain, t-storm;66;53;Showers and t-storms;70;54;WNW;8;77%;63%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;77;59;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;N;12;50%;5%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;57;51;Partly sunny;58;49;NE;14;81%;84%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;WSW;8;76%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;89;59;Sunny and pleasant;88;63;NE;5;39%;7%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather